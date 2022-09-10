ON THIS COMING ELECTION, THE REPUBLICAN PARTY SHOULD LOOSE EVERY SEAT THEY ARE IN. IS TIME AMERICA TO TEACH THEM A LESSON. Vote BLUE ALL THE WAYS
How did Kushner got $1 B investment from Saudi? May be there is link between top secret documents found in Mar-A-Lago? Must be investigated.
I need to mention this on the 21st Anniversary of 9/11. I am WTC survivor and suffer with ailments and PTSD. I remember that horrible day, we all join together. Real comaderie, caring, helping and comforting each other. There was no division among all people. I can recall every detail especially the popping noise of people jumping from windows and fireman running in as we were ushered out. I want to honor all firemen and police officers who bravely help and lost their lives. Don't lose respect for those who service us. Stop the division.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
