Tulsa, OK

Name for Tulsa's new indoor football franchise announced

 3 days ago
Tulsa’s indoor football team announced on Saturday their new club name.

After thousands of team name suggestions online, Tulsa Oilers owner Andy Scurto combined the influence of fan thoughts and his vision for how the team would represent the city of Tulsa before deciding on the name Oilers, the team said in a press release.

“We are very appreciative of all the input our fans gave us on a team name,” said Tulsa Oilers owner Andy Scurto. “There were many great suggestions and a few obvious favorites. All of this input was evaluated and considered as we determined the name of the team. After careful consideration of all input, we came to the conclusion that the Tulsa Oilers brand is well known in the Tulsa area, a fan favorite and a name we should perpetuate with our football team.”

The name Oilers has represented the professional hockey franchise in Tulsa since 1928 and had also represented a professional minor league baseball team that played on and off in Tulsa from 1905-1976.

At a joint open house event for the Oilers hockey and football teams on Saturday at the BOK Center, fans witnessed the unveiling of the football team name and colors, along with the primary and secondary logos.

One lucky fan named Elizabeth Twist was selected to win four free season tickets for the upcoming football season as a reward for being drawn from a group who originally submitted the name “Oilers” as their team name suggestion. The team is represented with the color “Gold” which represents the highest standards that the Tulsa community holds for all its endeavors, and “Oil Black” to represent the crude oil discovered in this once unpredictable oil frontier.

The Oilers will begin their inaugural season in 2023.

