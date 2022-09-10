ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

New Carolinas Aviation Museum renamed in honor of Captain Sully

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former Carolinas Aviation Museum announced Tuesday that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 105,000-square-foot facility will sit adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Back in 2019, the museum announced it would close for two years as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte woman wins $200,000 scratch-off prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman just won $200,000 after playing the North Carolina Lottery. According to officials, Celise Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Larry Sprinkle explores Waxhaw, NC

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Town of Waxhaw is located in Union County, North Carolina. It is less than 25 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina, and just a few miles from the South Carolina border. WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle caught up with Mayor Ron Pappas for some quick history of...
WAXHAW, NC
Cleveland.com

Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
CLEVELAND, OH
WCNC

Grab lunch at Dilworth Tasting room in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday through Friday, starting at 11 a.m. They are located in SouthPark - 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210. Truffle Melt - Mozzarella and brie on baguette with truffle aioli. Fried Chicken Sandwich - Brioche bun, brussels sprout slaw,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pride Magazine: Taking a lot at Communities in Schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Keeping students safe, informed and giving them guidance are all major priorities this new school year. That’s why leaders within the Communities in Schools program are upping the ante and looking for more volunteers to help students dream and think big. WCNC Charlotte is committed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

September is Child Safety Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s Child Safety month and joining us this morning is Sarah Tilton, from Britax Child Safety. The best child seat is one that fits your child, fits in your vehicle, and is easy for you to use each and every time. You will notice that some child seats are easier to use than others, while some will not fit into certain vehicles, and some are less suited for a child's size and development. Unfortunately some parents get it wrong and may not properly strap the child in the seat the way they should, or don't have the car seat securely in place. "Improper fitting seats and installation done incorrectly can lead to injury" says Tilton. It is important to read the instructions to prevent injury should you be in a crash. It is so important to use the car seat properly.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
CHARLOTTE, NC
