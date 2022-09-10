CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s Child Safety month and joining us this morning is Sarah Tilton, from Britax Child Safety. The best child seat is one that fits your child, fits in your vehicle, and is easy for you to use each and every time. You will notice that some child seats are easier to use than others, while some will not fit into certain vehicles, and some are less suited for a child's size and development. Unfortunately some parents get it wrong and may not properly strap the child in the seat the way they should, or don't have the car seat securely in place. "Improper fitting seats and installation done incorrectly can lead to injury" says Tilton. It is important to read the instructions to prevent injury should you be in a crash. It is so important to use the car seat properly.

