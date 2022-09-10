Read full article on original website
New Carolinas Aviation Museum renamed in honor of Captain Sully
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The former Carolinas Aviation Museum announced Tuesday that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new facility on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The 105,000-square-foot facility will sit adjacent to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Back in 2019, the museum announced it would close for two years as...
Charlotte woman wins $200,000 scratch-off prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman just won $200,000 after playing the North Carolina Lottery. According to officials, Celise Redmon bought her lucky Lincoln ticket from Mountain Island BP on Vinnies Way in Charlotte. She collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.
Larry Sprinkle explores Waxhaw, NC
WAXHAW, N.C. — The Town of Waxhaw is located in Union County, North Carolina. It is less than 25 minutes from Charlotte, North Carolina, and just a few miles from the South Carolina border. WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle caught up with Mayor Ron Pappas for some quick history of...
$86 million project to revamp interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An $86 million project is coming to one of the fastest-growing areas of South Carolina. State officials are looking to revamp the interchange at I-77 and Carowinds Boulevard. It's all possible thanks to a $65 million grant from South Carolina and some matching funds from York County.
Accident on Davidson Highway causing major delays
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A crash on NC-73 Davidson Highway Westbound between Kannapolis Parkway and Odell School Rd, is causing major delays. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. Odell School Rd, Harris Rd, and Poplar Tent Rd are all...
Lawyers hold a scheduling conference Monday to discuss Tyler Harding case
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lawyers held a scheduling conference on Monday to discuss Tyler Christopher Harding, the man facing multiple charges in connection with a high-speed chase across Charlotte. Harding's next official court date will be determined at a later date. Harding is facing numerous felony charges in connection with...
Man shot, killed in Gastonia, county police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Police say they're investigating after a man was shot and killed Monday evening. In a news release shared on Tuesday, the department said they responded to Twisted Oak Lane around 6:20 p.m. Officers found 64-year-old Timothy Howard Davis suffering multiple gunshot wounds, and police said he died despite life-saving measures.
Belk names new CEO
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Belk has named Don Hendricks as their chief executive officer. In May, Hendricks began serving as the department store's interim CEO following the departure of Nir Patel. Hendricks was hired in 2016 as Belk's chief operating officer. "I'm honored to take on the role of Belk's...
Search underway for missing 79-year-old woman in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 79-year-old woman in the Fort Lawn area of Chester County and asking for the public's help. Judy Pate was last known to be wearing khaki pants and a white shirt with blue flowers, as pictured...
Several accidents impact traffic in the Charlotte area Saturday, officials say
LOWELL, N.C. — Several accidents across the Charlotte area caused major impacts to traffic on Saturday, according to NC Department of Transportation officials. On Interstate 85 northbound near Lowell, a shoulder was closed due to a crash near exit 23, near Main Street. NCDOT first announced the road closure around 11:20 a.m. on I-85 northbound near exit 23, not far from Main Street. The scene was eventually cleared.
Meet the Charlotte doctor who is also in a rock band
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One Charlotte doctor is an oncologist by day and rock musician by night. Dr. Alan Skarbnik is a hematologist and oncologist at Novant Health. In his 20s he contemplated giving up his medical career to pursue his dreams of playing in a rock band. He decided...
'100% capacity' | Coworking spaces are doing well as the return to work takes on a different shape
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The workplace has changed for lots of people, which led one industry to do better than ever before. Coworking spaces are seeing record numbers in Charlotte, North Carolina. The owner of the Hygge Coworking thought he was going under at one point during COVID-19, but the...
A man is accused of ramming into York County patrol cars after a chase. The sheriff said a deputy shot the suspect
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A person accused of leading deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office on a stolen car chase is now in the hospital after the sheriff said a deputy took aim Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Kevin Tolson said they were called to the Baxter area in Fort...
Cleveland schools CEO Eric Gordon to step down: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Eric Gordon is one of the longest-serving leaders of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, taking over in 2011 after serving as the district’s chief academic officer for four years. Ever since, he’s been bursting with ideas to propel students to success.
Grab lunch at Dilworth Tasting room in SouthPark
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — DTR SouthPark offers lunch Monday through Friday, starting at 11 a.m. They are located in SouthPark - 4905 Ashley Park Ln Suite J, Charlotte, NC 28210. Truffle Melt - Mozzarella and brie on baguette with truffle aioli. Fried Chicken Sandwich - Brioche bun, brussels sprout slaw,...
Pride Magazine: Taking a lot at Communities in Schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Keeping students safe, informed and giving them guidance are all major priorities this new school year. That’s why leaders within the Communities in Schools program are upping the ante and looking for more volunteers to help students dream and think big. WCNC Charlotte is committed...
September is Child Safety Month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s Child Safety month and joining us this morning is Sarah Tilton, from Britax Child Safety. The best child seat is one that fits your child, fits in your vehicle, and is easy for you to use each and every time. You will notice that some child seats are easier to use than others, while some will not fit into certain vehicles, and some are less suited for a child's size and development. Unfortunately some parents get it wrong and may not properly strap the child in the seat the way they should, or don't have the car seat securely in place. "Improper fitting seats and installation done incorrectly can lead to injury" says Tilton. It is important to read the instructions to prevent injury should you be in a crash. It is so important to use the car seat properly.
Housing instability and homelessness continues to worsen in Mecklenburg County
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The gap in affordable housing continues to grow in Mecklenburg County, especially for households earning the lowest incomes. “Rents are going up far faster than wages are," Karen Pelletier, the division director for Housing Innovation & Stabilization Services with Mecklenburg County Community Support Services, said.
CATS sees significant drop in missed trips following route changes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Area Transit System has made changes to several bus routes to make up for the staffing challenges it faces. This meant reducing service on 20% of its routes. The changes started on August 15. The agency tells WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre they are seeing positive...
1 person seriously injured following crash on I-485, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A portion of the Interstate 485 outer loop has reopened following a crash that left one person seriously injured on Friday, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred on the I-485 outer loop near mile marker 61, which is Johnston Road, just before noon Friday. The accident left two of three lanes closed on I-485.
