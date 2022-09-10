Read full article on original website
Netflix Sets Tudum Panel Lineup, Schedule for ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Bridgerton’ Reveals and More (Video)
Netflix is bringing back Tudum – a free virtual event celebrating Netflix fandom with breaking news, footage reveals, trailers, first looks and interviews – later this month, and the streamer is promising content related to the biggest and most popular Netflix shows around. Expect major reveals from shows...
‘Shantaram’ Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Is Chasing Redemption in Bombay in New Apple TV+ Series (Video)
Charlie Hunnam is looking to start his life anew as he chases redemption in Bombay in the official trailer for the Apple TV+ series “Shantaram,” which dropped Wednesday. Based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, the series stars Hunnam as a character named Lin Ford, who is “looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay,” per a logline.
‘Vampire Academy’ Review: Peacock Series Packs on the Plot but Struggles to Come Alive
There is one common modern TV problem that never plagues “Vampire Academy”: The sense that a show’s first season is a bunch of throat-clearing, set-up, and teasing for future seasons. This is a series with a decidedly opposite problem; it’s so saturated with characters, lore, and incident that by the second episode it feels like it’s filling the audience in on a half-season’s worth of previous adventures that they already missed.
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Prediction: What Is Tino Franco ‘Lying’ About?
Why is Rachel Recchia accusing Tino Franco of 'lying' to her during 'The Bachelorette' finale? Here are our predictions regarding what's to come.
Grant Gustin Looks Back as ‘The Flash’ Begins Filming Final Season: ‘Grateful for This Journey’
The CW’s “The Flash” is gearing up for its final season, and with it, series star Grant Gustin is looking back. In an Instagram post he shared late Tuesday night, the actor, who has played Barry Allen/The Flash across eight seasons of “The Flash” and the season before on “Arrow” (when the show was introduced as a backdoor pilot) shared a short note with fans looking back ahead of Season 9.
Jason Sudeikis Doesn’t Know If There Will Be a ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4: ‘If I Knew I Wouldn’t Tell You’
Your guess is as good as Jason Sudeikis’ when it comes to whether or not there will be a “Ted Lasso” Season 4. While the creator has previously said that the Apple TV+ series would end with Season 3, he insisted at in the press room at the Emmys on Monday that he has no idea about the show’s future.
Why the Star of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Couldn’t Help But Be ‘Intimidated’ by His Role (Video)
Toronto 2022: ”You’re surrounded by masters,“ newcomer Gabriel LaBelle told TheWrap. ”Oscar winners, nominees in every department. And then there’s me.“. While there’s bound to be an immense amount of pressure on any actor cast in the lead role of a Steven Spielberg film, it’s safe to say that the enormity of such a responsibility was increased tenfold for Gabriel LaBelle, the star of “The Fabelmans.” LaBelle plays Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker in the midst of a chaotic family who, given the semi-autobiographical nature of the movie, serves as the film’s equivalent of Spielberg himself.
‘Law & Order’ Crossover Trailer: Benson, Stabler and McCoy Team Up to Stop a Terrorist Attack (Video)
All three “Law & Order” NYPD squads team up to take down sex traffickers who are also domestic terrorists in the franchise’s first-ever three-way crossover event, with NBC dropping the trailer for Sept. 22’s three-hour premiere during the Emmys. NBC is going all out: “SVU” star...
Renny Harlin to Remake Horror Film ‘The Strangers’ as Trilogy With Star Madelaine Petsch at Lionsgate
Renny Harlin (“Cliffhanger,” “Deep Blue Sea,” “Die Hard 2”) will direct a remake of the 2008 horror film “The Strangers” and turn it into a trilogy of films for Lionsgate starring “Riverdale” actress Madelaine Petsch, the studio announced Tuesday. The...
‘The Woman King’ Dilemma: How Do You Market a Female, Black African Action Drama?
Sony is opening the film in 3,000 theaters — but there’s never been a genre like this. When “The Woman King” opens wide this Friday in theaters, it will be seeking to break new ground with American audiences, selling a story that Hollywood has almost never seen before: a female, Black African action drama.
Avengers Multiverse Attraction That Imagines a World Where Thanos Won Is Coming to Disney California Adventure
Today at the D23 Expo, Josh D’Amaro, the handsome chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, led guests on a tour of the future of the Disney Parks. During the lengthy presentation, several new “Frozen” lands being built at the international parks were detailed, an announcement was made about a forthcoming Disney Cruise Line ship and potential expansions of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom were fuzzily alluded to. But one thing that seems very concrete and will be coming sooner rather than later to Disney California Adventure, part of the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, is a new Avengers attraction themed around that pesky multiverse.
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Producer Promises ‘Connective Pieces,’ Crossovers With ‘The Rookie’ (Fall TV Preview)
The Niecy Nash Betts-starring “The Rookie: Feds” hit the ground running earlier this year when it was introduced as a double-episode backdoor pilot in ABC’s “The Rookie.” And when the spinoff drama premieres Sept. 27 on ABC, in an episode titled “Day One” and set after Simone (Nash Betts) celebrates her graduation from Quantico, it gets right into the action.
Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Get Another Shot at Emmys in 2023?
“Better Call Saul” once again walked away with zero Emmy wins on Monday night for its final season. The critically acclaimed show has scored 46 nominations in its six-season run (including three last night), but hasn’t managed to take home a single award. Not all hope should be...
‘American Gigolo’ Review: Showtime Series Comes Close to Squandering Jon Bernthal’s Magnetism
There’s little point in comparing Showtime’s “American Gigolo” with the cult film of the same name — the new series borrows the basic premise of Paul Schrader’s exceptionally stylish neo-noir, along with a few characters, then sets them adrift in a rote crime drama. Where the original “American Gigolo” captured the excess of the 1980s while presenting a captivating portrait of loneliness, its supposed sequel struggles to find purpose or even settle on a tone in its first three episodes.
‘The Real Love Boat’ Boss on New CBS Reality Dating Series: ‘It Brings Back the Feels!’ (Fall TV Preview)
Reality dating is getting a classic twist this fall with the premiere of “The Real Love Boat,” which aims to bring nostalgia, fun and romance to CBS. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5, “The Real Love Boat” takes inspiration from the classic late-1970s and 1980s-spanning show that combined comedy, drama and romance, as it brings together 10 singles – five women and five men (with additions coming on at various ports) – for an unforgettable Mediterranean cruise and a shot at love.
James Corden Proves That ‘Rings of Power’ Character Promo Could Have Been Way Worse (Video)
Honestly, Your Disappointed Father would be a welcome addition to Amazon’s ”Lord of the Rings“ prequel. James Corden had a little fun at the expense of Amazon Prime’s “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Monday with a video revealing a whole bunch of awkward and weird characters he claimed were also in the show at one time.
Lizzo Kept Her Promise and Celebrated Emmy Win By Taking So Many Celeb Selfies: ‘I’m Always Gonna Have a Good Time’
Lizzo may be a Grammy-winning producer and, as of Monday, an Emmy-winning executive producer of Amazon Video’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” but she’s not above being a regular ol’ fangirl when in the company of today’s most famous faces. She did what any of us would do while at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night: She took selfies with all her faves!
Emmys Opening Musical Montage Baffles Viewers: ‘The Emmys Are Already a Mess. I Love It.’
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards ditched the traditional opening monologue in favor of an opening of a different sort: a performance dedicated to updated theme songs from television history that garnered plenty of strong reactions, from “WTF” to “random Snow White-esque opening dance.”. Beginning with the iconic...
‘The Good Nurse’ Film Review: Jessica Chastain Catches a Killer in Tense Medical Mystery
A movie with a title like “The Good Nurse” has a lot to live up to, for one: that nurse better be good. Lucky for “The Good Nurse” (premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on its way to Netflix) and its audience, Jessica Chastain shines in a post-Oscar nail-biter as an RN investigating a string of mysterious deaths at her hospital, possibly caused by her new co-worker.
Warner Bros. Discovery CFO: We’re Not Dumping Brand Names in Streaming Makeover
Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels provided a few hints on Tuesday about how the entertainment giant envisions relaunching its streaming services under one flagship platform next year: Don’t expect to see any marquee names like Food Network vanish when the service rolls out. Wiedenfels told investors...
