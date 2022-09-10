ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Shantaram’ Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Is Chasing Redemption in Bombay in New Apple TV+ Series (Video)

Charlie Hunnam is looking to start his life anew as he chases redemption in Bombay in the official trailer for the Apple TV+ series “Shantaram,” which dropped Wednesday. Based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, the series stars Hunnam as a character named Lin Ford, who is “looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay,” per a logline.
‘Vampire Academy’ Review: Peacock Series Packs on the Plot but Struggles to Come Alive

There is one common modern TV problem that never plagues “Vampire Academy”: The sense that a show’s first season is a bunch of throat-clearing, set-up, and teasing for future seasons. This is a series with a decidedly opposite problem; it’s so saturated with characters, lore, and incident that by the second episode it feels like it’s filling the audience in on a half-season’s worth of previous adventures that they already missed.
Grant Gustin Looks Back as ‘The Flash’ Begins Filming Final Season: ‘Grateful for This Journey’

The CW’s “The Flash” is gearing up for its final season, and with it, series star Grant Gustin is looking back. In an Instagram post he shared late Tuesday night, the actor, who has played Barry Allen/The Flash across eight seasons of “The Flash” and the season before on “Arrow” (when the show was introduced as a backdoor pilot) shared a short note with fans looking back ahead of Season 9.
Why the Star of Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Fabelmans’ Couldn’t Help But Be ‘Intimidated’ by His Role (Video)

Toronto 2022: ”You’re surrounded by masters,“ newcomer Gabriel LaBelle told TheWrap. ”Oscar winners, nominees in every department. And then there’s me.“. While there’s bound to be an immense amount of pressure on any actor cast in the lead role of a Steven Spielberg film, it’s safe to say that the enormity of such a responsibility was increased tenfold for Gabriel LaBelle, the star of “The Fabelmans.” LaBelle plays Sammy Fabelman, a young aspiring filmmaker in the midst of a chaotic family who, given the semi-autobiographical nature of the movie, serves as the film’s equivalent of Spielberg himself.
Avengers Multiverse Attraction That Imagines a World Where Thanos Won Is Coming to Disney California Adventure

Today at the D23 Expo, Josh D’Amaro, the handsome chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, led guests on a tour of the future of the Disney Parks. During the lengthy presentation, several new “Frozen” lands being built at the international parks were detailed, an announcement was made about a forthcoming Disney Cruise Line ship and potential expansions of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom were fuzzily alluded to. But one thing that seems very concrete and will be coming sooner rather than later to Disney California Adventure, part of the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, is a new Avengers attraction themed around that pesky multiverse.
‘The Rookie: Feds’ Producer Promises ‘Connective Pieces,’ Crossovers With ‘The Rookie’ (Fall TV Preview)

The Niecy Nash Betts-starring “The Rookie: Feds” hit the ground running earlier this year when it was introduced as a double-episode backdoor pilot in ABC’s “The Rookie.” And when the spinoff drama premieres Sept. 27 on ABC, in an episode titled “Day One” and set after Simone (Nash Betts) celebrates her graduation from Quantico, it gets right into the action.
Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Get Another Shot at Emmys in 2023?

“Better Call Saul” once again walked away with zero Emmy wins on Monday night for its final season. The critically acclaimed show has scored 46 nominations in its six-season run (including three last night), but hasn’t managed to take home a single award. Not all hope should be...
‘American Gigolo’ Review: Showtime Series Comes Close to Squandering Jon Bernthal’s Magnetism

There’s little point in comparing Showtime’s “American Gigolo” with the cult film of the same name — the new series borrows the basic premise of Paul Schrader’s exceptionally stylish neo-noir, along with a few characters, then sets them adrift in a rote crime drama. Where the original “American Gigolo” captured the excess of the 1980s while presenting a captivating portrait of loneliness, its supposed sequel struggles to find purpose or even settle on a tone in its first three episodes.
‘The Real Love Boat’ Boss on New CBS Reality Dating Series: ‘It Brings Back the Feels!’ (Fall TV Preview)

Reality dating is getting a classic twist this fall with the premiere of “The Real Love Boat,” which aims to bring nostalgia, fun and romance to CBS. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5, “The Real Love Boat” takes inspiration from the classic late-1970s and 1980s-spanning show that combined comedy, drama and romance, as it brings together 10 singles – five women and five men (with additions coming on at various ports) – for an unforgettable Mediterranean cruise and a shot at love.
Lizzo Kept Her Promise and Celebrated Emmy Win By Taking So Many Celeb Selfies: ‘I’m Always Gonna Have a Good Time’

Lizzo may be a Grammy-winning producer and, as of Monday, an Emmy-winning executive producer of Amazon Video’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” but she’s not above being a regular ol’ fangirl when in the company of today’s most famous faces. She did what any of us would do while at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Monday night: She took selfies with all her faves!
‘The Good Nurse’ Film Review: Jessica Chastain Catches a Killer in Tense Medical Mystery

A movie with a title like “The Good Nurse” has a lot to live up to, for one: that nurse better be good. Lucky for “The Good Nurse” (premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on its way to Netflix) and its audience, Jessica Chastain shines in a post-Oscar nail-biter as an RN investigating a string of mysterious deaths at her hospital, possibly caused by her new co-worker.
