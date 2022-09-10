Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
Melanie Lynskey and Husband Jason Ritter Have an Emmys Date Night
Melanie Lynskey and husband Jason Ritter had a parents' night out! The couple arrived on the carpet at the 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards for a glammed-up date night. The Yellowjackets star dazzled in a light green, tulle Christian Siriano gown and completed her look with a silver clutch, while Ritter looked dapper in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
mansionglobal.com
Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone Buy Little Italy Penthouse
Actress Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, have purchased a penthouse in Manhattan’s Little Italy neighborhood, according to two people familiar with the situation. Last priced at $7.35 million, the roughly 2,400-square-foot condo is located at the Grand Mulberry, a 20-unit new development designed by architect Morris Adjmi.
See the Hottest Fashions from the Emmys Red Carpet
Will it be Abbott Elementary, Succession, Squid Game, or The White Lotus that walks away with the most Emmys tonight when Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson hosts the 2022 Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles?. But first, the stars of your favorite TV shows will...
bravotv.com
Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter, Bryn, Heads to 7th Grade in a Sweet, Colorful Outfit
“I’m so lucky,” the RHONY alum gushed while sharing a look at her daughter’s first-day-of-school ensemble. After a fun-filled summer consisting of amazing vacations, home-cooked meals, and plenty of beach days, Bethenny Frankel’s daughter, Bryn Hoppy, recently kicked off a new school year in the cutest colorful ensemble.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast Makes History With Shangela and Gleb Pairing
A momentous occasion. The season 31 cast of Dancing With the Stars includes a new kind of duo in the show’s history — professional dancer Gleb Savchenko and RuPaul's Drag Race alum Shangela. “I was absolutely thrilled. And still am,” the Texas native, 40, told Us Weekly of joining the competition. “I mean, honestly, if y'all could […]
Linda Ronstadt’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children
Linda Ronstadt is known to the world as one of the most talented singers in history, but she’s also a doting mother. The talented artist, 76, adopted two children, including her daughter Mary Clementine, and son Carlos, in the 1990s, and has kept a pretty private life with them ever since. Although she’s never been married, she managed to build a life with her family and share a bond with her kids in a way that has forever changed her life.
‘Vampire Academy’ Review: Peacock Series Packs on the Plot but Struggles to Come Alive
There is one common modern TV problem that never plagues “Vampire Academy”: The sense that a show’s first season is a bunch of throat-clearing, set-up, and teasing for future seasons. This is a series with a decidedly opposite problem; it’s so saturated with characters, lore, and incident that by the second episode it feels like it’s filling the audience in on a half-season’s worth of previous adventures that they already missed.
Billy Eichner on the Thrill of Making ‘Bros’ With ‘So Many Hilarious, Profoundly Talented, Openly LGBTQ+ Performers’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller chatted with us about their new romantic comedy. “Bros” star and co-screenwriter Billy Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller (“Neighbors”) know just how much is riding on the film, the first-ever major studio romantic comedy featuring two gay characters. Released by Universal, it opens wide on Sept. 30.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girls' Day Out: Jennifer Lopez & Violet Affleck Spend Quality Time Together On Shopping Trip
Jennifer Lopez and stepdaughter Violet Affleck have been strengthening their bond. On Saturday, September, 10, just a few weeks after the Selena star and Ben Affleck exchanged vows, the duo were photographed on a shopping trip in Beverly Hills. Article continues below advertisement. In photos from the outing, Lopez rocked...
Kimmel Silent on Emmys Quinta Brunson Moment, Opts for a Fun Andrew Garfield Story Instead (Video)
Perhaps Kimmel and Brunson will talk about it when she appears as his guest Wednesday. In his monologue Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t mention his much-criticized gag the night before at the 2022 Emmy Awards — in which critics said he upstaged “Abbott Elementary” creator-star Quinta Brunson’s historic win for comedy series writing. But he did have a fun story involving Andrew Garfield.
Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Music Man’ Revival to Close on Broadway Jan. 1
Broadway’s current revival of “The Music Man,” starring Hugh Jackman, is coming to an end. The musical will close on Jan. 1, 2023, producers Barry Diller, David Geffen and Kate Horton announced Tuesday morning. When the show ends, it will have spanned 358 regular and 46 preview...
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McDreamy is a blonde: Patrick Dempsey debuts shocking platinum hair
Until the actor (and his coif) left the show in 2015, Patrick Dempsey's hair could have been considered a supporting character on Grey's Anatomy. His thick waves were a big part of what made Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, so, well… dreamy. His iconic dark locks, turned peppered silver with age, have now been traded in for a shocking bleached platinum look.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Reunion: Sandra Oh, Shonda Rhimes and Chandra Wilson All Smiles in Emmys Selfie (Photo)
There was a “Grey’s Anatomy” reunion at the Emmys on Monday night that melted fans’ hearts. Current star Chandra Wilson, former star Sandra Oh and show creator Shonda Rhimes were all in attendance at the Emmys for different reasons (“Grey’s,” “Killing Eve” and “Inventing Anna,” respectively), but they made sure to snap a selfie together from inside the ceremony. The Shondaland Twitter account shared the sweet moment, writing: “We love to see it.”
Here’s What Michael Keaton Said That Got the New Emmy Winner Bleeped
Emmy viewers watching the awards ceremony on NBC or Peacock may have noticed Michael Keaton’s speech momentarily cut out. But what did the newly-minted Emmy winner say that had producers cutting his audio?. In an extended speech, the “Batman” actor thanked his family and loved ones for always supporting...
Anna Kendrick Totally Wins at Getting Stuck in an Elevator – and Was Even Rescued by ‘Lovely’ Firefighters
What do you do if you’re stuck in an elevator at a film fest? You share a video of it on social media, of course. Anna Kendrick, who’s at the Toronto Film Festival to promote “Alice, Darling,” shared a video of her time stuck in the elevator in Toronto on Sunday morning, as well as the local firefighters who lowered a ladder into the elevator car to evacuate her and the 6 people stuck in the elevator with her.
‘The Good Nurse’ Film Review: Jessica Chastain Catches a Killer in Tense Medical Mystery
A movie with a title like “The Good Nurse” has a lot to live up to, for one: that nurse better be good. Lucky for “The Good Nurse” (premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on its way to Netflix) and its audience, Jessica Chastain shines in a post-Oscar nail-biter as an RN investigating a string of mysterious deaths at her hospital, possibly caused by her new co-worker.
‘God’s Not Dead': Fifth Installment in the Works at Pure Flix and Pinnacle Peak Pictures (Exclusive)
A fifth film in the “God’s Not Dead” franchise is officially a go at Pure Flix and Pinnacle Peak Pictures. “God’s Not Dead” is slated to release in 2023, almost a decade after the first film premiered and two years after the most recent chapter debuted.
‘The Fabelmans’ Is the Steven Spielberg Movie We’ve Been Waiting Four Decades for Him to Make
The little boy is scared. There’s such a large crowd outside the theater. He has no idea what will happen when he walks through the doors and into the room filled with dozens of seats, all facing a large blank square. Plus it’s in the dark. He’s been told him that there are giants in there, though his dad gently corrects him; the people are normal-sized, they’re just on a big screen. It’s 1952, Sammy Fabelman in six years old, his parents have taken him to see his first movie — Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0