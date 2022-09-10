ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Grant Gustin Looks Back as ‘The Flash’ Begins Filming Final Season: ‘Grateful for This Journey’

The CW’s “The Flash” is gearing up for its final season, and with it, series star Grant Gustin is looking back. In an Instagram post he shared late Tuesday night, the actor, who has played Barry Allen/The Flash across eight seasons of “The Flash” and the season before on “Arrow” (when the show was introduced as a backdoor pilot) shared a short note with fans looking back ahead of Season 9.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Vampire Academy’ Review: Peacock Series Packs on the Plot but Struggles to Come Alive

There is one common modern TV problem that never plagues “Vampire Academy”: The sense that a show’s first season is a bunch of throat-clearing, set-up, and teasing for future seasons. This is a series with a decidedly opposite problem; it’s so saturated with characters, lore, and incident that by the second episode it feels like it’s filling the audience in on a half-season’s worth of previous adventures that they already missed.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Christian Slater
Person
Joanne Whalley
Person
Warwick Davis
Person
Jonathan Kasdan
Person
Kathleen Kennedy
TheWrap

‘Shantaram’ Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Is Chasing Redemption in Bombay in New Apple TV+ Series (Video)

Charlie Hunnam is looking to start his life anew as he chases redemption in Bombay in the official trailer for the Apple TV+ series “Shantaram,” which dropped Wednesday. Based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, the series stars Hunnam as a character named Lin Ford, who is “looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay,” per a logline.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Known for His 4-Octave Range, Dies at 51

Jesse Powell, a popular R&B singer best known for his 1998 song “You,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51 years old. Powell’s sister Tamara announced the news on Instagram in a series of posts Tuesday night, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

Tyler Perry on ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ a Film 27 Years in the Making, Inspired by His Childhood (Video)

TIFF 2022: ”Growing up in rural Louisiana, I know these people very well,“ Perry said. ”So all of this world was already in me, in my DNA“. “A Jazzman’s Blues” was a movie adventure 27 years in the making for Tyler Perry, who wrote the screenplay in 1995, the first ever for the prodigious writer-director-actor-magnate. After the project stalled in the mid-2000s, cameras finally started rolling last year in Savannah, Georgia. And in 2022, the sprawling, music-filled Southern Gothic romance of Perry’s dreams was born.
LOUISIANA STATE
TheWrap

‘The Great British Baking Show’ Drops Its Season 10 Trailer, and the ‘Stress is Real’ (Video)

Get your whisks at the ready because the new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show” Season 10 is here – and as one contestant says, “The stress is real.”. The 12 new bakers competing this season and hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are Abdul, Carole, Dawn, James, Janusz, Kevin, Maisam, Maxy, Rebs, Sandro, Syabira and Will. (Head here for their full bios.) As usual, the bakers’ dozen will head to the white tent to face 30 brand-new challenges over 10 weeks, which span cakes, dessert sandwiches, a classic American cake and a “show-stopping” home bake.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willow#Disney World#Lsb Warwick
TheWrap

Rebel Wilson Drama ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Acquired by IFC Films

IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “The Almond and the Seahorse,” a drama that marks the first dramatic role for “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson. “The Almond and the Seahorse” will make its world premiere at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival, and IFC Films has already set its release date for both in theaters and on demand for Dec. 16.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
TheWrap

New York Comic-Con 2022 Panel Schedule Includes Jamie Lee Curtis Tribute Moderated by Drew Barrymore, ‘Violent Night’ Screening

New York Comic-Con has announced its 2022 panel lineup, which includes a number of notable events taking place throughout the three-day convention. Toplining the panels is a tribute to 45 years of “Halloween” and Laurie Strode with Jamie Lee Curtis, moderated by “Scream” star Drew Barrymore. The panel – which takes place Saturday, Oct. 8 – will find Curtis discussing her journey with the “Halloween” franchise up through the latest (and final?) installment “Halloween Ends.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheWrap

Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals

The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)

TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Avengers Multiverse Attraction That Imagines a World Where Thanos Won Is Coming to Disney California Adventure

Today at the D23 Expo, Josh D’Amaro, the handsome chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, led guests on a tour of the future of the Disney Parks. During the lengthy presentation, several new “Frozen” lands being built at the international parks were detailed, an announcement was made about a forthcoming Disney Cruise Line ship and potential expansions of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom were fuzzily alluded to. But one thing that seems very concrete and will be coming sooner rather than later to Disney California Adventure, part of the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, is a new Avengers attraction themed around that pesky multiverse.
ANAHEIM, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy