Read full article on original website
Related
Timothy Olyphant Joins Cast of Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ HBO Max Series
“Justified” alum Timothy Olyphant has signed on to HBO Max’s limited series “Full Circle” from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon, an HBO rep confirmed to TheWrap on Wednesday. He joins previously announced cast members Claire Danes and Zazie Beetz in the six-episode series, which...
Rodrigo Santoro Joins Sarah Michelle Gellar in Paramount+ Series ‘Wolf Pack’
“Westworld” actor Rodrigo Santoro will star opposite Sarah Michelle Gellar in the upcoming “Wolf Pack” series for Paramount+, the streamer announced Wednesday. Santoro will play Garrett Briggs, a Los Angeles park ranger dedicated to protecting the environment, and adoptive father to two remarkable teenagers. “Wolf Pack” follows...
Grant Gustin Looks Back as ‘The Flash’ Begins Filming Final Season: ‘Grateful for This Journey’
The CW’s “The Flash” is gearing up for its final season, and with it, series star Grant Gustin is looking back. In an Instagram post he shared late Tuesday night, the actor, who has played Barry Allen/The Flash across eight seasons of “The Flash” and the season before on “Arrow” (when the show was introduced as a backdoor pilot) shared a short note with fans looking back ahead of Season 9.
‘Vampire Academy’ Review: Peacock Series Packs on the Plot but Struggles to Come Alive
There is one common modern TV problem that never plagues “Vampire Academy”: The sense that a show’s first season is a bunch of throat-clearing, set-up, and teasing for future seasons. This is a series with a decidedly opposite problem; it’s so saturated with characters, lore, and incident that by the second episode it feels like it’s filling the audience in on a half-season’s worth of previous adventures that they already missed.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Shantaram’ Trailer: Charlie Hunnam Is Chasing Redemption in Bombay in New Apple TV+ Series (Video)
Charlie Hunnam is looking to start his life anew as he chases redemption in Bombay in the official trailer for the Apple TV+ series “Shantaram,” which dropped Wednesday. Based on the novel by Gregory David Roberts, the series stars Hunnam as a character named Lin Ford, who is “looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay,” per a logline.
Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Known for His 4-Octave Range, Dies at 51
Jesse Powell, a popular R&B singer best known for his 1998 song “You,” has died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 51 years old. Powell’s sister Tamara announced the news on Instagram in a series of posts Tuesday night, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle Jesse Powell.”
Tyler Perry on ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ a Film 27 Years in the Making, Inspired by His Childhood (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Growing up in rural Louisiana, I know these people very well,“ Perry said. ”So all of this world was already in me, in my DNA“. “A Jazzman’s Blues” was a movie adventure 27 years in the making for Tyler Perry, who wrote the screenplay in 1995, the first ever for the prodigious writer-director-actor-magnate. After the project stalled in the mid-2000s, cameras finally started rolling last year in Savannah, Georgia. And in 2022, the sprawling, music-filled Southern Gothic romance of Perry’s dreams was born.
‘The Great British Baking Show’ Drops Its Season 10 Trailer, and the ‘Stress is Real’ (Video)
Get your whisks at the ready because the new trailer for “The Great British Baking Show” Season 10 is here – and as one contestant says, “The stress is real.”. The 12 new bakers competing this season and hoping to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood are Abdul, Carole, Dawn, James, Janusz, Kevin, Maisam, Maxy, Rebs, Sandro, Syabira and Will. (Head here for their full bios.) As usual, the bakers’ dozen will head to the white tent to face 30 brand-new challenges over 10 weeks, which span cakes, dessert sandwiches, a classic American cake and a “show-stopping” home bake.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rebel Wilson Drama ‘The Almond and the Seahorse’ Acquired by IFC Films
IFC Films has acquired the North American rights to “The Almond and the Seahorse,” a drama that marks the first dramatic role for “Pitch Perfect” star Rebel Wilson. “The Almond and the Seahorse” will make its world premiere at the upcoming Zurich Film Festival, and IFC Films has already set its release date for both in theaters and on demand for Dec. 16.
‘Riverdale’ Alum Charles Melton to Star in Todd Haynes’ Next Film ‘May December’
“Riverdale’s” Charles Melton is set to star in the next film from “Carol” director Todd Haynes, a drama titled “May December,” according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are also attached to star. Haynes is directing the...
Jacob Lofland Joins ‘Joker’ Sequel ‘Folie à Deux’ in Key Arkham Asylum Role
Up-and-comer Jacob Lofland has joined the cast of the “Joker” sequel titled “Joker: Folie a Deux” in a key Arkham Asylum role, according to an an individual with knowledge of the project. The DC film about the Batman supervillain is slated for release on Oct. 4,...
‘The People’s Joker,’ Queer Film Set in Batman Universe, Pulled From TIFF Lineup Due to ‘Rights Issues’
“The People’s Joker,” a queer film that takes place in the Batman franchise’s Gotham City, will no longer screen at TIFF due to “rights issues.”. After announcing the decision via the festival’s website, writer-director-star Vera Drew asked audiences to “stay tuned and stay with me.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
David Harbour to Star in ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie Based on PlayStation Racing Franchise
“Stranger Things” actor David Harbour is off to the races and will star in Sony and PlayStation’s adaptation of the car racing franchise “Gran Turismo,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Neill Blomkamp (“District 9”) is directing the video game adaptation based on...
New York Comic-Con 2022 Panel Schedule Includes Jamie Lee Curtis Tribute Moderated by Drew Barrymore, ‘Violent Night’ Screening
New York Comic-Con has announced its 2022 panel lineup, which includes a number of notable events taking place throughout the three-day convention. Toplining the panels is a tribute to 45 years of “Halloween” and Laurie Strode with Jamie Lee Curtis, moderated by “Scream” star Drew Barrymore. The panel – which takes place Saturday, Oct. 8 – will find Curtis discussing her journey with the “Halloween” franchise up through the latest (and final?) installment “Halloween Ends.”
Teri Kennedy Joins A+E Networks as Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals
The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps on Playing a ‘Princess Imprisoned in the Image of Being a Woman’ (Video)
TIFF 2022: ”Even if you grow up free…society still puts you in this corset,“ the actress said during an interview alongside director Maria Kreutzer. Vicky Krieps, the actress from Luxembourg who introduced herself to a new audience by playing a headstrong woman in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” has come to TIFF 2022 with “Corsage,” a drama about a woman Krieps has felt a connection to since she was 15: Austrian Empress Elisabeth.
Netflix Sets Tudum Panel Lineup, Schedule for ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Bridgerton’ Reveals and More (Video)
Netflix is bringing back Tudum – a free virtual event celebrating Netflix fandom with breaking news, footage reveals, trailers, first looks and interviews – later this month, and the streamer is promising content related to the biggest and most popular Netflix shows around. Expect major reveals from shows...
‘The Crown’ Season 1 Enters Netflix Top 10 After Queen Elizabeth II’s Death
“The Crown” Season 1 has entered the Netflix Top 10 chart at No. 7 following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Viewers logged 17.6 million hours for the British historical fiction drama, which recently announced news that it would pause production on Season 6 out of respect.
‘Succession’ Creator Jesse Armstrong Slags Off King Charles While Accepting Emmy for Best Drama Series (Video)
Another Outstanding Drama Series Emmy for “Succession,” another opportunity for “Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong to express his displeasure with a major world leader. While accepting the prize for the show, Armstrong quipped that it had been a big week for successions, in reference to the passing...
Avengers Multiverse Attraction That Imagines a World Where Thanos Won Is Coming to Disney California Adventure
Today at the D23 Expo, Josh D’Amaro, the handsome chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, led guests on a tour of the future of the Disney Parks. During the lengthy presentation, several new “Frozen” lands being built at the international parks were detailed, an announcement was made about a forthcoming Disney Cruise Line ship and potential expansions of Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Magic Kingdom were fuzzily alluded to. But one thing that seems very concrete and will be coming sooner rather than later to Disney California Adventure, part of the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, is a new Avengers attraction themed around that pesky multiverse.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0