The Niecy Nash Betts-starring “The Rookie: Feds” hit the ground running earlier this year when it was introduced as a double-episode backdoor pilot in ABC’s “The Rookie.” And when the spinoff drama premieres Sept. 27 on ABC, in an episode titled “Day One” and set after Simone (Nash Betts) celebrates her graduation from Quantico, it gets right into the action.
Reality dating is getting a classic twist this fall with the premiere of “The Real Love Boat,” which aims to bring nostalgia, fun and romance to CBS. Premiering Wednesday, Oct. 5, “The Real Love Boat” takes inspiration from the classic late-1970s and 1980s-spanning show that combined comedy, drama and romance, as it brings together 10 singles – five women and five men (with additions coming on at various ports) – for an unforgettable Mediterranean cruise and a shot at love.
Fox heads to the heart of Texas on Sunday night, blending country music with family squabbles and raw ambition in its new primetime drama “Monarch.”. Debuting the first of its two-episode premiere right after the Fox NFL doubleheader, “Monarch” follows the Roman family members as they strive to maintain their first family of country music status, established by matriarch Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon) and Albie Roman (Trace Adkins).
“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein has defended his Emmys tradition of getting censored by the NBC broadcast for dropping an F-bomb during his speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. “Last time I was here, I was told not to swear, and I did, and I’m sorry...
Sony is opening the film in 3,000 theaters — but there’s never been a genre like this. When “The Woman King” opens wide this Friday in theaters, it will be seeking to break new ground with American audiences, selling a story that Hollywood has almost never seen before: a female, Black African action drama.
The Emmy-winning producer will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming. Teri Kennedy, a programming and development executive, has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Lifestyle Programming and Daytime Originals at A+E Networks. In the role Kennedy will oversee the development and production of all original lifestyle and daytime programming for the company.
TIFF 2022: ”Growing up in rural Louisiana, I know these people very well,“ Perry said. ”So all of this world was already in me, in my DNA“. “A Jazzman’s Blues” was a movie adventure 27 years in the making for Tyler Perry, who wrote the screenplay in 1995, the first ever for the prodigious writer-director-actor-magnate. After the project stalled in the mid-2000s, cameras finally started rolling last year in Savannah, Georgia. And in 2022, the sprawling, music-filled Southern Gothic romance of Perry’s dreams was born.
While the internet was decidedly not a fan of Jimmy Kimmel’s extended Emmy bit — where he lay “dead” on the stage amid Quinta Brunson’s historic Emmy win and speech for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series — the “Abbott Elementary” star and creator herself was not as bothered.
Favored to take home the lead actress in a drama series Emmy for a second time, Zendaya emerged triumphant once again and managed to set yet another record for herself. The 26-year-old actress, who became the youngest-ever winner in 2020 when she won her first Emmy for her portrayal of the troubled addict Rue on HBO’s edgy drama, became the youngest actor to ever win two leading Emmys.
“The Crown” Season 1 has entered the Netflix Top 10 chart at No. 7 following the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Viewers logged 17.6 million hours for the British historical fiction drama, which recently announced news that it would pause production on Season 6 out of respect.
There’s little point in comparing Showtime’s “American Gigolo” with the cult film of the same name — the new series borrows the basic premise of Paul Schrader’s exceptionally stylish neo-noir, along with a few characters, then sets them adrift in a rote crime drama. Where the original “American Gigolo” captured the excess of the 1980s while presenting a captivating portrait of loneliness, its supposed sequel struggles to find purpose or even settle on a tone in its first three episodes.
Up-and-comer Jacob Lofland has joined the cast of the “Joker” sequel titled “Joker: Folie a Deux” in a key Arkham Asylum role, according to an an individual with knowledge of the project. The DC film about the Batman supervillain is slated for release on Oct. 4,...
Renny Harlin (“Cliffhanger,” “Deep Blue Sea,” “Die Hard 2”) will direct a remake of the 2008 horror film “The Strangers” and turn it into a trilogy of films for Lionsgate starring “Riverdale” actress Madelaine Petsch, the studio announced Tuesday. The...
After making history as the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for comedy, Quinta Brunson did it again Monday when she won Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for her work on “Abbott Elementary,” the hit ABC series that she also created. Brunson is only the...
Why are the Emmys called the Emmys? Unlike the Tonys and the Oscars, which are both named after real people, the TV Academy Award is not named after an actual person named Emmy. Here’s the story of how the coveted TV prize got its name. How did the Emmys...
Perhaps Kimmel and Brunson will talk about it when she appears as his guest Wednesday. In his monologue Tuesday night, Jimmy Kimmel didn’t mention his much-criticized gag the night before at the 2022 Emmy Awards — in which critics said he upstaged “Abbott Elementary” creator-star Quinta Brunson’s historic win for comedy series writing. But he did have a fun story involving Andrew Garfield.
TIFF 2022: Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller chatted with us about their new romantic comedy. “Bros” star and co-screenwriter Billy Eichner, costar Luke Macfarlane, producer Judd Apatow and director Nick Stoller (“Neighbors”) know just how much is riding on the film, the first-ever major studio romantic comedy featuring two gay characters. Released by Universal, it opens wide on Sept. 30.
The 74th Annual Emmy Awards ditched the traditional opening monologue in favor of an opening of a different sort: a performance dedicated to updated theme songs from television history that garnered plenty of strong reactions, from “WTF” to “random Snow White-esque opening dance.”. Beginning with the iconic...
Historical figure Catherine de Medici gets the period-drama-with-a-twist treatment in Starz’s “The Serpent Queen,” as the show finds a unique way to tell the story of the Italian-born French queen, who influenced the politics of her adopted nation for decades. Starring Samantha Morton as the grown-up queen,...
The 74th annual Emmy Awards turned out to be a night of few surprises, with wins playing out largely according to predictions — including TheWrap’s own Steve Pond, who guessed last week that there would be no sweeps as the top shows — “Succession,” “Ted Lasso,” “Squid Game” and “Abbott Elementary” — all duked it out for dominance.
