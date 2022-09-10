ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

bulldawgillustrated.com

Georgia 33 Samford 0, there are no coincidences …now it’s time for the Bulldog Nation to ‘Eastbound and Pound’ Beamer’s Gamecocks

This past Saturday’s victory over the Samford Bulldogs certainly wasn’t the electric lightshow from the week prior in Atlanta over the Oregon Ducks. However, I’m totally fine with the 33-0 shutout in the first home game of the 2022 season in Sanford Stadium. The rain held off, our Dawgs were in control from the opening whistle and the streets and seats of Athens and the stadium were full of happy Georgia fans. And most importantly, our 2-0 Georgia Bulldogs football team rolls Eastbound this Saturday for a roadie battle with the Gamecocks.
ATHENS, GA
Athens, GA
College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Athens, GA
Sports
City
Athens, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
bulldawgillustrated.com

Georgia Girls: Alex Polk

Family: Mother and father, Tammy and Allen Polk; sister, Adrienne Tondee; brother-in-law, Tyler Tondee; and boyfriend, Grant Neel. Not to mention my fur baby, Roscoe – the sweetest English Springer Spaniel you’d ever meet. Hometown: Griffin, Georgia. Current Town: Atlanta, Georgia. What Years at UGA: Graduated 2019. School/Degree:...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Rainy weather washes out Winder-Barrow, SAS plans

For the second straight week, rainy weather threw a wrench into racing plans at tracks and series around the region. It was another wash out for fans and racers at Georgia’s Winder-Barrow Speedway on Saturday, as wet weather left the ¼-mile clay oval too soggy for racing. Up next for Winder-Barrow is a driver autograph session prior to racing action on Saturday September 17. Visit WinderBarrowSpeedway.com for more information.
WINDER, GA
#Uga#Home Game#The Georgia Bulldogs#Uga Athletics
WYFF4.com

2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia

REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
GEORGIA STATE
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
musicfestnews.com

Billy Strings Panics Again, This Time in Alpharetta

Billy Strings Panics Again, This Time in Alpharetta. Billy Strings just can’t help himself. In addition to the outstanding original tunes he and the band play, he keeps fishing in the Widespread Panicstream to see what he can catch. He had an extended sit-in with the six-headed monster in Memphis almost a year ago (10.01.21). The band have included “All Time Low” and “Dirty Business” in their rotating setlists often.
ALPHARETTA, GA
CBS 46

LCF Georgia celebrates Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Latino Community Fund Georgia is celebrating Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month with events all over northern Georgia. Most of the events are free, but some are ticketed or require registration. The celebrations will bring many free festivals to the area, making them the perfect way...
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment

Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
SUWANEE, GA
CBS 46

Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
COVINGTON, GA

