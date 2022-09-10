Read full article on original website
No. 1 Georgia at South Carolina prediction, pick and odds Sat. 9/17: Top Dawgs in SEC opener
Defending national champion Georgia is back to No. 1 in the nation as it battles South Carolina in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0 SEC) outscored their first two opponents 82-3 to jump over Alabama, which struggled to beat Texas 20-19 last weekend. Georgia...
Vegas Makes Georgia the New Favorite to Win the National Title
Georgia has overtaken Alabama to become the new favorite to win the national championship.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia 33 Samford 0, there are no coincidences …now it’s time for the Bulldog Nation to ‘Eastbound and Pound’ Beamer’s Gamecocks
This past Saturday’s victory over the Samford Bulldogs certainly wasn’t the electric lightshow from the week prior in Atlanta over the Oregon Ducks. However, I’m totally fine with the 33-0 shutout in the first home game of the 2022 season in Sanford Stadium. The rain held off, our Dawgs were in control from the opening whistle and the streets and seats of Athens and the stadium were full of happy Georgia fans. And most importantly, our 2-0 Georgia Bulldogs football team rolls Eastbound this Saturday for a roadie battle with the Gamecocks.
South Georgia farm unveils fall maze honoring UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett
ODOM, Ga. — Call Stetson Bennett the “Mazeman” now. A south Georgia farm will honor the UGA and national championship winning quarterback with its maze design this fall. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Poppell Farms unveiled the design just time for the...
bulldawgillustrated.com
Georgia Girls: Alex Polk
Family: Mother and father, Tammy and Allen Polk; sister, Adrienne Tondee; brother-in-law, Tyler Tondee; and boyfriend, Grant Neel. Not to mention my fur baby, Roscoe – the sweetest English Springer Spaniel you’d ever meet. Hometown: Griffin, Georgia. Current Town: Atlanta, Georgia. What Years at UGA: Graduated 2019. School/Degree:...
Clemson defensive player enters transfer portal
One of Clemson's defesnive players has hit the NCAA transfer portal. A team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider that junior linebacker Sergio Allen has entered the transfer portal. Allen, who (...)
Top Ten Shakeup in Latest Coaches Poll
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Sunday following Week 2 of the season. Clemson (2-0, 1-0 ACC) is ranked No. 4 in the new Coaches Poll after its 35-12 win over Furman (...)
accesswdun.com
Rainy weather washes out Winder-Barrow, SAS plans
For the second straight week, rainy weather threw a wrench into racing plans at tracks and series around the region. It was another wash out for fans and racers at Georgia’s Winder-Barrow Speedway on Saturday, as wet weather left the ¼-mile clay oval too soggy for racing. Up next for Winder-Barrow is a driver autograph session prior to racing action on Saturday September 17. Visit WinderBarrowSpeedway.com for more information.
Second earthquake reported in Georgia in less than 2 days
HART COUNTY, Ga. — Another earthquake has rattled through Georgia in less than 48 hours. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It was centered 5 km west-northwest, in Reed Creek. Hart...
WYFF4.com
2.1 magnitude earthquake reported in Georgia
REED CREEK, Ga. — An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
musicfestnews.com
Billy Strings Panics Again, This Time in Alpharetta
Billy Strings Panics Again, This Time in Alpharetta. Billy Strings just can’t help himself. In addition to the outstanding original tunes he and the band play, he keeps fishing in the Widespread Panicstream to see what he can catch. He had an extended sit-in with the six-headed monster in Memphis almost a year ago (10.01.21). The band have included “All Time Low” and “Dirty Business” in their rotating setlists often.
CBS 46
LCF Georgia celebrates Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Latino Community Fund Georgia is celebrating Hispanic / Latinx Heritage Month with events all over northern Georgia. Most of the events are free, but some are ticketed or require registration. The celebrations will bring many free festivals to the area, making them the perfect way...
WXIA 11 Alive
Towers High School in DeKalb goes on lockdown after large fight | Raw chopper video
Towers High School in DeKalb County was on a brief lockdown after what officials said was a large fight. They said the situation was currently "under control."
WXIA 11 Alive
Body of missing Athens woman found near highway in Habersham County
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Habersham County on Tuesday identified a victim found a day earlier near a car whose vehicle security system generated a missing person alert. According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office, 59-year-old Deborah Collier of Athens was the victim found down an embankment in...
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment
Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
CBS 46
Investigation underway on Interstate 20 near Covington
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s an investigation underway along Interstate 20 near Covington in Newton County. One westbound lane is currently closed near exit 92. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene. A press conference is being held at 5 p.m.
NE Ga police blotter: body found in Tallulah Falls could be that of missing Athens woman
There is an investigation in Habersham County after the discovery of a woman’s body in Tallulah Falls. The GBI is working to identify the body, believed to be that of a woman reported missing from Athens. The Police Department in Elberton is hosting a Community Watch meeting, underway at...
