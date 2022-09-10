This past Saturday’s victory over the Samford Bulldogs certainly wasn’t the electric lightshow from the week prior in Atlanta over the Oregon Ducks. However, I’m totally fine with the 33-0 shutout in the first home game of the 2022 season in Sanford Stadium. The rain held off, our Dawgs were in control from the opening whistle and the streets and seats of Athens and the stadium were full of happy Georgia fans. And most importantly, our 2-0 Georgia Bulldogs football team rolls Eastbound this Saturday for a roadie battle with the Gamecocks.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO