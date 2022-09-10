Bills agree to restructured deal with S Jordan Poyer

Bills safety Jordan Poyer during minicamp drills. Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills have agreed to a re-worked contract with Poyer, which will increase his total money available to be earned via incentives from $500K to $2M (Twitter link via ESPN’s Field Yates). His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said, “Jordan appreciates this goodwill gesture by the Bills as we continue to work for a contract extension.”

The 31-year-old has one season remaining on his current pact, and is due $6.7M. That figure falls well short of what many other safeties of his caliber are making, especially after the position’s market shot upwards this offseason. That, and the fact that Poyer’s 2022 cap hit is over $10.7M made it little surprise when he approached the team regarding a new deal which could be mutually beneficial.

Poyer has grown from a seventh-round pick to one of the league’s top safeties over the course of his Bills tenure. He failed to reach the 100-tackle mark last season for the first time in three years, but still filled the stat sheet with 93 stops, three sacks, five interceptions and nine pass breakups. He got off to a productive start during the team’s season opener, recording an interception.

His availability was in doubt for Thursday’s game, but a 97% snap share showed that Poyer has recovered from the hyperextended elbow which could have kept him sidelined. He, along with Micah Hyde, will play a major role in the Bills’ defensive success, especially while All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White is unavailable. Even if he is unable to land a new pact, Poyer could play his way into a more lucrative 2022.