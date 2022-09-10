Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
Orange Chicken Turns 35: Here Are the Facts To KnowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Collider
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' D23 Clip Shows Queen Ramonda Mourning T'Challa
When Marvel premiered the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer at San Diego Comic-Con this year, the crowd in Hall H applauded the emotional and stunning new look at the sequel to Black Panther. What was clear in that trailer was that there was an atmosphere of mourning and trying to heal. This weekend, the cast of Wakanda Forever and director Ryan Coogler appeared on stage at the D23 Expo to give us more of a glimpse into the next movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
Captain America 4 Is Bringing Back An Incredible Hulk Character For Anthony Mackie's MCU Solo Film
Captain America : New World Order will mark the return of a character from The Incredible Hulk.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Will Honor Chadwick Boseman: Everything We Know About the Movie
Since Black Panther premiered in February 2018, fans have been clamoring for a sequel. In 2022, they'll finally get their wish. It is clear that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to be very different than the first film. After Chadwick Boseman died of colon cancer at age 43 in August 2020, the filmmakers had […]
Idris Elba On Daughter Not Speaking To Him For Weeks After Not Getting Role In ‘Beast’ Movie
Idris Elba is sharing the tense environment he lived through after his daughter Isan didn’t land a role in his latest movie Beast for lack of chemistry on camera. “Interestingly enough, my daughter auditioned for this role,” Elba said during an appearance on The Breakfast Club. “She wants to be an actress and she auditioned and it came down to chemistry in the end. The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough.” ‘Beast’ Review: Idris Elba Battles Rogue Lion Out For Revenge In Exciting But Familiar Man-Vs.-Animal Thriller After not getting the...
Megan Thee Stallion’s Twerking ‘She-Hulk’ Cameo Was All Because of Jameela Jamil
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been all about cameos, starting way back with Samuel L. Jackson’s surprise appearance at the end of 2008’s Iron Man. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continues this mighty Marvel tradition, packing every episode to date with Easter eggs, winks, and major guest spots. That continues with Episode 3, an installment that features a cameo from someone who is every bit as cool, confident, and intimidating as Nick Fury: Megan Thee Stallion.
epicstream.com
DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years
There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’
The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics
Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
The Sweet Reason John Stamos Said ‘Yes’ To Taking Over The Iron Man Mantle From Robert Downey Jr. Right Away
If you’re a parent then there’s a pretty good chance that there’s nothing more important to you than looking good in the eyes of your child. John Stamos, who has spent his career playing characters that are, or at least think they are, super cool, really only wants to look cool to his son, which is apparently the main reason he took on the role of Iron Man for a Disney Junior animated series.
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre
Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby
Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
