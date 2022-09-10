ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Crawford volleyball searching for first win of season

The Crawford Rams are still looking for their first win of the season after an 0-8 start. The Rams took one set from Hay Springs Saturday at the Sheridan County Invite but ended the weekend winless. They also fell to Hay Springs a second time, along with a loss to Hemingford, at a triangular earlier last week.
CRAWFORD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Enrollment at Chadron State climbs nearly 3%

CHADRON – Thanks to what is perceived as the largest incoming class of transfer students in school history, Chadron State College’s enrollment increased based on figures compiled by the Nebraska State College System (NSCS) on the 10th day of classes. As of Sept. 2, Chadron State College’s headcount...
CHADRON, NE
KETV.com

Wildfire blazing through 'Wildcast Hills' in western Nebraska

GERING, Neb. — Another wildfire is burning in western Nebraska's Wildcast Hills on Tuesday. The flames are east of Gering, blazing down into Banner County. Currently, there are no reports of any injuries, but it's unclear if any homes are in the path. Troopers are asking people to stay...
GERING, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wildfire ignites in Banner County

BANNER COUNTY - Firefighters in the Nebraska Panhandle responded to a wildfire burning grass and timber in hilly terrain shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon in northeast Banner County. The Banner County Volunteer Fire Department requested mutual aid from surrounding areas, including Bayard, McGrew and Scotts Bluff Rural, to help...
BANNER COUNTY, NE
Sports
Hays Post

Kan. man pleads guilty in DUI crash that killed Nebraska woman

ALLIANCE, Neb. - Ryan McElroy, 37, Salina, has pleaded guilty to a motor vehicle homicide DUI, Class 2 Felony in Box Butte County, Nebraska District Court. McElroy will serve a minimum penalty of one-year imprisonment, with a maximum of 50 years. McElroy's charges of manslaughter (Class 2 Felony), DUI-third offense (Class W Misdemeanor), and reckless driving (Class 3 Misdemeanor) were dropped due to a plea agreement of pleading guilty to motor vehicle homicide.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Fatal car crash in Box Butte County, one dead

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested a man after a fatal car crash in Box Butte County. NSP said the crash happened around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday and troopers responded to a reported two-vehicle crash that involved a car and a motorcycle. The crash took place at the intersection of Highway 385 and Link 7E.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Low water causes boating issues at Panhandle reservoirs

It’s been a hot, dry summer, and boaters visiting Lake Minatare and Box Butte state recreation areas may find launching and loading boats to be a challenge in coming weeks. Because of low water levels, the docks have reached the end of their track systems, making them unusable until the water rises sometime after irrigation season.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Potter awards Jay Stecher Community Service Award

POTTER, Neb. — Potter Community Group honors a previous Potter citizen and awards the community service of a current citizen. During the Potter Days annual celebration of Potter, the community appreciates their growing town. Potter Community Group Chairman Kirk Enevoldson said Potter has been successful throughout the years because...
POTTER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Potter volunteer receives recognition for service

POTTER, Neb. -- A small Nebraska Panhandle town is honoring a community member who died by awarding another community member with recognition for their volunteer service. During Potter Days over the Labor Day weekend, village of Potter and the Potter Days Committee awarded the Amy Jones Volunteer Award to one of Potter's most dedicated volunteers.
POTTER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sidney City Council to discuss affordable housing application

SIDNEY, Neb. -- During the Sidney City Council meeting on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m., the council will be discussing the sale of land to Table of Grace and the Affordable Housing application. City Manager David Scott will be discussing the letter he received back from the Department of Economic Development...
SIDNEY, NE
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200782 08:15 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 600 BLOCK OF SWEETWATER AVENUE/ REPORTED DISTURBANCE/ CHARGES RECOMMENDED Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200783 11:41 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF : 300 BLOCK NIOBRARA AVENUE/ COMMUNITY BICYCLE LOCATED IN DUMPSTER/ REPORT TAKEN Inactive - Case Suspended. P202200784 14:23 FI : FIELD INTERVIEW 1600 BLOCK OF W. 3RD ST/...
ALLIANCE, NE

