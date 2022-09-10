ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Embarrassed The 1999 Chicago Bulls When He Visited The Practice Facility: "Don't Call Me Out Of Retirement Again"

Michael Jordan is not only the greatest player in Chicago Bulls history but the best player in NBA history. The 6-time champion's second retirement in 1998 meant that the NBA finally had a power vacuum at the top and that the Bulls would go from being dominant to a rebuilding, young team. Many suggest the Bulls could have won more titles if MJ never retired.
Yardbarker

Former Coach Of The Year Believes Lakers Should Go All-In And Trade For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner: "If It Doesn't Work, I Cut Bait And Trade Everybody Next Year."

The Los Angeles Lakers are still battling rumors of what they intend to do with point guard Russell Westbrook. While people like LeBron James have been vouching for Russ to have a comeback season, the player is incessantly linked in trade rumors. One of the teams linked most often with...
Yardbarker

Giannis Antetokounmpo Was So Poor That He Would Have Just One Meal A Day At 11 PM After Basketball Practice, And Once He Made It To The NBA He Only Ate 1/4 Of The Food Because Of How He Was Raised

Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently one of the best players in the NBA. The Greek Freak helped the Milwaukee Bucks end their championship drought in 2021 and is currently in the prime of his career. At the age of just 27, Giannis already has a Hall of Fame resume, and when...
Yardbarker

Gilbert Arenas Revealed A Wild Story Of How A Former Wizards Player Lost $25 Million After Being Caught By An Undercover Cop

The NBA and its stars may seem like a united monolith from the outside looking in, but there are a lot of differences among them. Players come from a variety of backgrounds, and while some are introverted and never quite involved in any scandalous headlines, the same cannot be said for others. Throughout the league's history, many things have happened that have stayed under wraps, and several stories are simply unknown to fans of the game.
Yardbarker

Ray Allen Made A Clear Choice In The GOAT Debate Between LeBron James And Michael Jordan: “He’s Certainly In The Top Five Of All Time, But Playing Against Him And MJ, I Think For Me It’s MJ All Day Long."

The GOAT debate is the NBA fandom's favorite pastime. It's discussed time and time again on every social media platform. Most of the comments on any of LeBron James' posts are about Michael Jordan being better or his fans hyping him up. This same scenario occurs on random posts to do with either as well, with both factions of supporters passionate about their own favorite's case to be considered the GOAT.
Yardbarker

NBA Insider Says The Utah Jazz Aren't Interested In Trading With The Miami Heat Because Of Duncan Robinson's Bad Contract

The Utah Jazz are enjoying an explosive summer, but perhaps not in the best ways. The team is being blown up by Danny Ainge, with both their stars being traded in the offseason for massive hauls. As Ainge continues collecting more picks to stock up for a rebuild, the Jazz is not done with their fire-sale, elite role players like Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley are all available for more first-round picks.
Yardbarker

Warriors' Stephen Curry nearing lifetime deal with Under Armour worth over $1B

Steph Curry just matched LeBron James’ career championship total, and now he could be rivaling The King in a different realm. Rolling Stone revealed in a profile of the Golden State Warriors star Curry this week that Curry is nearing a lifetime contract with Under Armour. The report adds that the new deal could potentially be worth over $1B.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Believed Shaquille O'Neal Couldn't Carry The Los Angeles Lakers Alone: "He Would Need A Few More Key Players. Kobe Certainly Had The Potential To Be One Of Those Key Players."

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a simple strategy over the years to stay competitive in the NBA. Instead of building through the draft, they have usually relied on the free agency to add superstars to their team. Over the years, players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaquille O'Neal, and...
Yardbarker

Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers

With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Yardbarker

Devin Booker Steals A Top Honor From 76ers Superstar

Everyone knows that Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns is a very special and talented player. He has been one of the most exciting young athletes in the NBA for a few seasons now but he has found more fame and fanfare as his Suns have risen through the ranks of the Western Conference.
Yardbarker

LeBron James Once Shared The Stories Behind The Only Two Scars He Has: "My Own Teammate Elbowed Me... Sixteen Stitches Across The Back."

LeBron James is an absolute freak of nature in the best ways, the things he can do, no one else has even come close to. The King works incredibly hard to maintain his health and his body, and it has produced fantastic results. LeBron is entering his 20th season in the league still looking very much like one of the best players in the NBA, and showing no signs of slowing down just yet.
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Blasts Robert Sarver And Believes The NBA Should've Banned Him: "Robert Sarver Was A Perfect Candidate To Get Kicked Out Of The NBA"

Former player Matt Barnes is upset that the NBA didn't kick Robert Sarver out of the league amid an investigation into inappropriate workplace behavior. The Phoenix Suns saw their team owner Robert Sarver get fined $10 million and suspended from the NBA for 1 year after an investigation into inappropriate workplace conduct proved that the way Sarver acts with people working for him is flawed and full of micro-aggressions.
Yardbarker

Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes

The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
