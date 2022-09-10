ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

cascadebusnews.com

MMMco Debuts SuperDeluxe Location in Bend

(Photo | by Neil DaCosta) SuperDeluxe, a modern take on the American drive thru founded by Portland restaurateur and founder of MMMCo, Micah Camden, has opened in Bend. The Bend location is the fourth for the Portland based restaurant group, and is centrally located in Bend at 805 Northeast Third St. SuperDeluxe’s other locations include two restaurants in Portland — the original location at SE 50th and Powell, as well as on NW 13th in the Pearl District — and on Tualatin-Sherwood Road in Sherwood.
BEND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

Dayville Cafe in Oregon is a Rural Feast Like No Other

Dayville Cafe is stuck between Mt. Vernon and Mitchell in a dusty part of Eastern Oregon. It looks like something out of the 19th century with a carriage wheel sitting on the deck, bales of hay, and a raw wood facade. You might be tempted to pass by unless you need a pit stop, and you’d probably find yourself determined to keep your wallet closed if you do. But that would be a mistake.
MOUNT VERNON, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
MEDFORD, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Five Central Oregon Businesses Announced as Winners in Sunset Magazine’s Prestigious 2022 Sunset Travel Awards

The results of Sunset Magazine’s prestigious 2022 Sunset Travel Awards were recently announced, and five Central Oregon businesses were among the winners chosen from more than 300 entries. As part of the award designation, which appears online and in the magazine’s fall issue, the five Central Oregon businesses were recognized in the Best Outdoor Activities, Best Basecamps and Rad Ranches categories.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon

BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Hazardous Air Closes Businesses, Clinics

BEND, OR -- As the Air Quality Index soared past 400 in some areas of Central Oregon on Monday, businesses with outdoor workers - like Sunriver’s SHARC - shutdown. Mosaic Medical also closed several Bend clinics. "Wildfire smoke has small particulate matter that can be an irritant on the lungs and it can cause people to have wheezing, cough, sore throat, headache," says Dr. Jessica LeBlanc, Mosaic's Chief Health Officer.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend

Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
BEND, OR
Central Oregonian

Mooney Service Center moves to Prineville Airport

LASAR was built on a love for Mooneys, and is currently co-owned by Brett Stokes and James Jans LASAR, an authorized Mooney service center, moved to a large hangar at the Prineville Airport in May. Located in the old Les Schwab hangar, the service center is a one-stop shop for Mooney pilots to keep their Mooney flying safely. They offer STCs (supplemental type certificate) on several speed mods and avionics shop, a comprehensive Mooney parts department and a sheet metal and fiberglass repair department. They also have a parts department in Lakeport, California. The business began when former owner,...
PRINEVILLE, OR
klcc.org

Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene

Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
OAKRIDGE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022 ) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HIghway 97 near milepost 113. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

