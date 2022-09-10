Read full article on original website
cascadebusnews.com
MMMco Debuts SuperDeluxe Location in Bend
(Photo | by Neil DaCosta) SuperDeluxe, a modern take on the American drive thru founded by Portland restaurateur and founder of MMMCo, Micah Camden, has opened in Bend. The Bend location is the fourth for the Portland based restaurant group, and is centrally located in Bend at 805 Northeast Third St. SuperDeluxe’s other locations include two restaurants in Portland — the original location at SE 50th and Powell, as well as on NW 13th in the Pearl District — and on Tualatin-Sherwood Road in Sherwood.
New wolf family spotted in Oregon. What this means for conservation efforts
The family of four was photographed near the Confederated Tribe of Warm Springs in August. According to a wolf advocate, illegal wolf killing is a big issue in Oregon.
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
thatoregonlife.com
Dayville Cafe in Oregon is a Rural Feast Like No Other
Dayville Cafe is stuck between Mt. Vernon and Mitchell in a dusty part of Eastern Oregon. It looks like something out of the 19th century with a carriage wheel sitting on the deck, bales of hay, and a raw wood facade. You might be tempted to pass by unless you need a pit stop, and you’d probably find yourself determined to keep your wallet closed if you do. But that would be a mistake.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 9/13 – Quick Response Stops Fire On Pioneer Road, Conditions Improve on Rum Creek Fire
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Several fire crews and emergency first responders responded to a reported structure fire in Medford. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) confirmed crews...
cascadebusnews.com
Five Central Oregon Businesses Announced as Winners in Sunset Magazine’s Prestigious 2022 Sunset Travel Awards
The results of Sunset Magazine’s prestigious 2022 Sunset Travel Awards were recently announced, and five Central Oregon businesses were among the winners chosen from more than 300 entries. As part of the award designation, which appears online and in the magazine’s fall issue, the five Central Oregon businesses were recognized in the Best Outdoor Activities, Best Basecamps and Rad Ranches categories.
kbnd.com
Bear Encounters Increasing In Oregon
BEND, OR -- After two dangerous bear encounters in Oregon this week, ODFW is asking everyone to be careful. "It’s definitely been a bad year for bear damage," says Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. She believes the late berry season is partly to blame.
Chronicle
Cedar Creek Wildfire Stirs Strength and Stress Among Fleeing Oregon Residents
Herman Schimmel, 63, moved to the tiny town of Westfir about 40 miles southeast of Eugene only recently, and on Friday he was scrambling to pack up his travel trailer and evacuate his RV park as the Cedar Creek wildfire put the area under serious threat. “Get out of here...
kbnd.com
Hazardous Air Closes Businesses, Clinics
BEND, OR -- As the Air Quality Index soared past 400 in some areas of Central Oregon on Monday, businesses with outdoor workers - like Sunriver’s SHARC - shutdown. Mosaic Medical also closed several Bend clinics. "Wildfire smoke has small particulate matter that can be an irritant on the lungs and it can cause people to have wheezing, cough, sore throat, headache," says Dr. Jessica LeBlanc, Mosaic's Chief Health Officer.
centraloregondaily.com
Air attack on new fire southeast of Bend
Air and ground resources were sent to attack a new fire burning southeast of Bend Tuesday afternoon. It appears they quickly got the upper hand. Central Oregon Fire Info said the 2-acre fire with moderate fire spread was approximately 1 mile north of Kelsey Butte as of 4:00 p.m. Air...
KTVZ
After nearly 3 years without a buyer, 33,000-acre Skyline Forest sales price is slashed 25% — to $95 million
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The vast, 33,000-acre Bull Springs Skyline Forest west of Bend has been on the sales block for close to three years, at a daunting price. So the private owners announced Monday a dramatic, 25% price drop -- to "just" $95 million. The privately held tree farm...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Like smoking 15 cigarettes’: Central Oregon air quality among world’s worst
Heavy wildfire smoke rolled into Central Oregon Monday, moving much of the region into the hazardous air quality territory. It ranked Central Oregon among the worst air quality levels in the world. There were signs of improvement on Tuesday. These were the air quality levels in Central Oregon cities Monday...
Mooney Service Center moves to Prineville Airport
LASAR was built on a love for Mooneys, and is currently co-owned by Brett Stokes and James Jans LASAR, an authorized Mooney service center, moved to a large hangar at the Prineville Airport in May. Located in the old Les Schwab hangar, the service center is a one-stop shop for Mooney pilots to keep their Mooney flying safely. They offer STCs (supplemental type certificate) on several speed mods and avionics shop, a comprehensive Mooney parts department and a sheet metal and fiberglass repair department. They also have a parts department in Lakeport, California. The business began when former owner,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ The Great Drake Park Duck Race returns, pink duck reigns victorious
For two years, they’ve been in hiding. But on Sunday, they floated and quacked down the river once again. Cheers were loud and joyful as a crate filled with nearly 17,000 plastic ducks emptied into the river- the start of The Great Drake Park Duck Race. The race went...
Wildfire burning in Lane County grows, prompts air quality advisory
Evacuation notices remain in place near the Cedar Creek Fire Monday as heavy smoke blankets much of the area, with those east of the fire experiencing unhealthy air quality.
With fires burning across the state, much of Oregon sees hazy Saturday skies
PORTLAND, Ore. — With several fires burning across the state, many Oregonians woke up to hazy skies Saturday morning, with air quality ranging from healthy to very unhealthy, depending on the location, and conditions stayed the same or got worse in most places over the course of the day.
klcc.org
Cedar Creek Fire drives Oakridge residents into Eugene
Since late Friday afternoon, Oakridge residents have fled their town and have been directed westward to Eugene. At Lane Community College, a temporary evacuation checkpoint was set up, where people registered their information, got water and food, and learned about support services and the Red Cross staging area further into the city.
KTVZ
Bend Surgery Center, Bend Transitional Care, Summit Health form surgical recovery partnership
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend Surgery Center, Bend Transitional Care and Summit Health announced Monday they have agreed to a community-driven partnership to expand short-term surgical recovery bed capacity in the community. Over the past few years, operating room availability and surgical recovery beds have been in short supply often...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Safeway to reopen Wednesday with a new look 2 weeks after shooting
The Safeway on Bend’s eastside has been closed for more than two weeks following the shooting that left an employee and customer dead. It’s set to reopen this week — and it will look a lot different inside. A sign posted on the side of the building...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 13, 2022 ) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at 2:18 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on HIghway 97 near milepost 113. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound white Ford...
