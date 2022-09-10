Read full article on original website
foxla.com
VIDEO: Family rescued from flood waters on side of San Bernardino road
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Body camera footage from over the weekend shows the moments when San Bernardino Police officers rescued a family of three from floodwaters on the side of a road in the city. In the video, multiple officers can be seen dragging and grabbing a woman under the...
The Weather Channel
Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos
Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
KTLA.com
Strong storms flood Southern California, swamping streets and stranding motorists
Thunderstorms and heavy rain doused Southern California Sunday evening, and some of those who ignored the flash flood warnings issued by the National Weather Service fell victim to fast-moving floodwaters and debris flows. In addition to the rain brought on by the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay — between 1...
NBC Los Angeles
Flood Watches and Warnings Issued for SoCal Mountains and Deserts
Showers and scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday in parts of Southern California due to the remnants of a tropical storm that moved up the Baja California coast over the weekend. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 4:30 p.m. The National Weather...
Dozens Rescued from Major Mudslide in Southern California
Storms in Southern California’s burn scars triggered a mudslide, trapping several vehicles in the debris and prompting rescue operations. The Fox Forecast Center was monitoring Flash Flood Warnings from the National Weather Service issued by 9:15 p.m. Pacific time Sunday for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. This was as powerful thunderstorms passed through Southern California, The New York Post reports.
Thousands of LADWP customers without power in L.A.
Thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers experienced a prolonged power outage Saturday. The utility estimated about 24,700 services were knocked out, with the blame falling on damage caused by Post-Tropical Cyclone Kay. A spokesperson for LADWP said the hardest hit areas were Harbor Gateway, Wilmington and Vermont Knolls, although other areas […]
SoCal to see sunshine, warm conditions Wednesday
Southern California on Wednesday will see warm conditions as some morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine.
Roads remain closed after 50 people rescued from Lake Hughes mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters rescued about 50 people Sunday evening who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area.The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. Firefighters arrived at 7:41 p.m. to help evacuate people from vehicles.The moving mud reportedly pushed cars across the road. One woman told the CHP her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles.Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground while others were hoisted to safety by LAFD helicopters, according to a tweet by LAFD. Roads in the area, including southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, remained closed due to the mudslide.A SigAlert was issued at 4:12 p.m. for southbound Lake Hughes Road 2 to 3 miles south of Lake Elizabeth Road also due to mudslides and remained in effect.
signalscv.com
Old oak tree cut down, upsetting several residents
An old oak tree was cut down in the parking lot of a shopping center on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country last week, prompting objections from some residents who saw the tree as part of the neighborhood’s charm. As per local law, any old-growth...
NBC Los Angeles
Dozens Rescued From Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide
Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters were busy Sunday night rescuing about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three-Alarm Blaze Erupts At Warehouse Near 215 Freeway
RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A fire erupted today in a pile of pallets adjacent. to a warehouse on the boundary separating Riverside and Moreno Valley, quickly. spreading to the exterior of the building, prompting a three-alarm emergency. response. The blaze was reported at 1:30 p.m. at 22000 Opportunity Way, just.
Santa Clarita Radio
Prius Catches Fire In 5 Freeway Crash
A Prius caught fire following a 5 Freeway crash north of Castaic Tuesday. Around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, first responders received reports of a single-vehicle crash on the southbound 5 Freeway south of TEMPLIN Highway, said a Craig Little, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A Prius caught fire...
Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino
Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning. The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets. The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from […]
Massive 5-alarm fire erupts at structure near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County
A massive 5-alarm fire erupted at a warehouse near March Air Reserve Base in Riverside County, prompting a response from firefighters.
Crews work to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid high tide
Crews worked to block potential flooding in Long Beach amid a high tide by shoring up the berm to protect coastal homes. Sandbags surrounded several homes in the area. Authorities say at least two homes suffered minor water damage. Emergency crews are staffed and ready to respond from the Command Center on Ocean Boulevard. Long Beach city officials have been door knocking, making sure residents are okay. Crews will continue to protect any threatened homes and residents.
signalscv.com
Two-vehicle collision results in two transports to local hospital
A two-vehicle collision in Canyon Country resulted in multiple injuries and two hospital transports on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. The Carl Boyer Drive and Centre Point Parkway collision involved a grey Tesla and a grey Infiniti QX50. The vehicle collision resulted in the grey Tesla sideswiping into a tree.
SoCal beach communities prepare for coastal flooding, large waves ahead of Tropical Storm Kay
As Southern California awaits the rain expected from Tropical Storm Kay, some beach communities are concerned it could prove to be troublesome.
NBC Los Angeles
Flames Engulf Two-Story Church in South LA
More than 100 firefighters Sunday battled a major emergency fire in a two-story church in the South Park area of LA for one hour and 40 minutes. Firefighters were expected to remain on the scene for some time to pour water on hot spots and smoldering debris, said the LA Fire Department's Nicholas Prange.
irvinecommunitynewsandviews.org
OMG! Khan-Kuo-Carroll Electricity Tax Forces Irvine Residents to Pay 18% More for the Same Renewable Electricity SCE Provides
When Irvine Mayor Farrah Khan, her appointed Vice Mayor Anthony Kuo and Councilman Mike Carroll established the Orange County Power Authority (OCPA) using millions of Irvine taxpayer dollars, they promised Irvine residents that we would be receiving greener energy at a lower monthly rate than what is provided by Southern California Edison (SCE).
