Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Angela Davis and her public image are the focus of exhibition at Oakland Museum of CaliforniaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State WarriorsAdrian HolmanSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Related
CBS Sports
No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season
Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up now because it's happening again. Stanton's current Yankees teammate, Aaron Judge, has 57 home runs with three weeks remaining in the season.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Heading to IL
Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back discomfort ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction is retroactive to Sept. 12. Lowe was held out of the lineup Monday and for Game 1 of...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bailey Falter: Excellent performance in win
Falter (5-3) earned the victory Tuesday in Miami, striking out four in six innings while allowing a run on four hits. Falter allowed a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz in the fifth innings and scattered three singles in the rest of the outing as he limited Miami to one run. He's been the winning pitcher in each of his last five starts and has a 2.43 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 22:2 K:BB in 29.2 innings in that span. Tuesday's start was his fourth straight without issuing a walk. With Zack Wheeler (forearm) nearing a return, Falter may only get one more start for the Phillies before moving to a bullpen role or back to Triple-A.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Out for season with broken finger
Ortega suffered a fractured left ring finger during Tuesday's win over the Mets and will miss the rest of the season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. The 31-year-old singled in his lone plate appearance Tuesday before he suffered the injury on a bunt attempt. Ortega will miss the final few weeks of the season and will finish the campaign with a .241/.331/.358 slash line, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 118 games.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Titans' A.J. Moore: Ruled out for season
Moore (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after exiting Sunday's season opener against the Giants, Paul Kuharsky of PaulKuharsky.com reports. Moore was shaken up in the first half of Sunday's matchup and had to be carted to the locker room. He also missed time during the preseason due to an undisclosed injury and will ultimately be forced to miss the rest of the 2022 campaign as a result of his ankle injury.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Erratic in loss
Kelly (12-6) took the loss during Tuesday's 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and five walks with eight strikeouts in five scoreless innings. Kelly struggled with his control Thursday, firing only 50 of 96 pitches for strikes but was still able to...
CBS Sports
Astros' Taylor Jones: Booted from 40-man
Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was the 40-man roster casualty after Blake Taylor was activated from the 60-day injured list. Jones, 28, is hitting .263/.370/.456 with 12 home runs in 74 games at Triple-A.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Held out of Game 2 lineup
Hayes is not in the lineup for the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Reds. Hayes went 2-for-4 with a homer and two runs in the first game on Tuesday's schedule, but he will not start the second contest with the Pirates loading up on lefties against Reds starter Fernando Cruz. Rodolfo Castro will man the hot corner in Hayes' place.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Slugs 33rd homer
Alvarez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and three runs scored Tuesday against the Tigers. Alvarez took Drew Hutchison yard in the opening inning and tallied his double two frames later. After failing to homer in 21 consecutive starts, Alvarez now was two long balls in his last three games. He's also riding a modest five-game hitting streak, during which he's hit .438 with six runs scored. On the campaign, Alvarez has 33 homers while maintaining a .295/.403/.598 line across 494 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Jon Berti: Not in Tuesday's lineup
Berti is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Berti started the past six games and will head to the bench after he went 5-for-24 with a double, three RBI, five runs and two stolen bases during that span. Charles Leblanc will step in at the keystone for Miami.
CBS Sports
Jets' Tyler Conklin: Scores late TD in Week 1 loss
Conklin caught four of seven targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-9 loss to Baltimore. Conklin and C.J. Uzomah were both expected to play prominent roles after being signed in free agency, but Conklin was targeted on seven of the eight passes Joe Flacco threw to tight ends, with the other going to Lawrence Cager rather than Uzomah. Conklin didn't make much of the volume until he hauled in a three-yard touchdown in the final minute, but he'll have some appeal at the thin tight-end position in Week 2 against the Browns and beyond if the Jets continue to give him the vast majority of targets at the position.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Earns three touches Sunday
Benjamin totaled four carries for 28 yards and reeled in three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's 44-21 defeat to the Chiefs. Like last season, James Conner led the Cardinals backfield with 15 touches and 47 (of 65) offensive snaps, but his primary backup changed from Chase Edmonds to Benjamin. Among the team's reserve running backs, Benjamin was the only one to get a play on offense (22), while Darrel Williams (15) and Jonathan Ward (14) were contained to special-teams snaps. Considering the usage, Benjamin is kicking off the current campaign as the No. 2 RB in Arizona, which could yield fruit if Conner misses any time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Braves' Vaughn Grissom: Out of lineup Tuesday
Grissom isn't starting in Tuesday's game against San Francisco. Grissom will sit Tuesday after batting .304 over the past week. He was involved in a collision in right field with teammate Robbie Grossman on Sunday, per Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. While Grissom stayed in the game, it's possible he's dealing with some lingering effects. In his place, Ehire Adrianza will get the nod at second and bat ninth in the Atlanta order.
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Jeurys Familia: DFA'd after loss
Familia (2-3) was designated for assignment after being charged with the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The right-hander gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit with three walks and zero strikeouts. The 32-year-old issued a walk to the first batter he...
CBS Sports
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Goes deep Monday
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Cubs. New York had trouble generating offense throughout the contest, but Lindor stayed hot with his third multi-hit effort over his past five games. He took Brandon Hughes deep in the ninth inning for his 23rd homer of the season, pushing his season RBI total to 92. That ties the career-high mark he established in 2018 while with Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Why is there is no 'Monday Night Football' doubleheader in Week 1? NFL adds a twist to the prime-time window
For those who are just getting back into the NFL waters after an offseason of hibernation, you may be wondering why there is no "Monday Night Football" doubleheader on the Week 1 slate. After all, this has been a staple on the schedule dating back to 2006, with the late game (typically a 10:15 p.m. ET kickoff) featuring West Coast clubs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Optioned to Triple-A
Criswell was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings in Monday's spot start against the Blue Jays. Josh Fleming is up to take Criswell's spot on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Not in Monday's lineup
Hoerner (triceps) isn't starting Monday against the Mets. Hoerner was removed from Sunday's game against the Giants due to right triceps soreness and will be held out of the lineup for at least one game. Whether he's available off the bench remains to be seen, but Christopher Morel will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' James Robinson: Leads backfield Sunday
Robinson (Achilles) rushed 11 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards and another score in Sunday's 28-22 loss to Washington. Robinson was removed from the injury report before the game despite suffering a torn Achilles last December. The 2020 waiver-wire sensation didn't appear limited at all, quickly outplaying Travis Etienne Jr. (initially named starter by the team) and taking over most of the work in the second half. It is unclear if head coach Doug Pederson will now use Robinson as the lead back or if he truly wants to split work between the two heading into a Week 2 matchup against the Colts. Regardless, Robinson -- and his miraculous recovery from an Achilles tear nine months ago -- should immediately become one of the hotter waiver claims once the dust settles from Week 1.
CBS Sports
Rays' Wander Franco: Takes break Monday
Franco is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Franco is on the bench for the series opener for maintenance purposes after the star infielder returned to action over the weekend following a two-month stint on the injured list. Taylor Walls will step in at shortstop for Franco, who went 4-for-11 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs in his first three games back in the Tampa Bay lineup.
Comments / 0