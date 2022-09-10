ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Dangerous beach conditions at Lake Michigan Saturday into Sunday

By Brennan Prill
WLNS
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re planning on heading out on the lake Saturday evening, be aware of hazardous swimming conditions.

A Beach Hazards Statement and Small Craft Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Mason and Oceana counties through Sunday evening.

Wave heights are expected to build two to four feet from 6 p.m. Saturday evening into Sunday afternoon.

There will be dangers on the north side of the piers north of Muskegon. These include Stearns Park in Ludington and Mears State Park in Pentwater.

Sunday into Monday, Storm Team 8 is tracking a slow-moving system bringing widespread rain. Some areas could pick up well over an inch of rain, especially north and west of Grand Rapids.

NOAA/NWS

Keep in mind that high waves can sweep people off piers, and strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water.

Make sure you check the flags flying at the beach to see what color they are. Swimmers are advised to exercise caution when a yellow flag is displayed. Red flags indicate no swimming.

