ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Trailer: Baby Yoda Gets a Little Bit Older

By Christian Zilko
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0voTfi_0hqCTReW00

It’s easy to forget that, before “ The Mandalorian ” was released, people wondered if a live-action “Star Wars” television show could ever work. Some even thought it was downright blasphemous to take the franchise away from the big screen. But Jon Favreau’s Western-influenced series proved that those concerns were unnecessary, as “The Mandalorian” has become one of the most popular “Star Wars” properties in recent memory.

New “Star Wars” series like “Obi-Wan Kenobi” and “Andor” are continuously being rolled out, but “The Mandalorian” remains the crown jewel in Lucasfilm’s television library. Nearly two years have gone by since the completion of Season 2, but the thunderous applause that the cast received in Hall D23 was a reminder that enthusiasm has not waned in the slightest.

Pedro Pascal , Giancarlo Esposito, Amy Sedaris, Katee Sackhoff, Emily Swallow, and Carl Weathers all took the stage to promote the series. But before getting to the highly anticipated Season 3 trailer, the cast reflected on what the show’s success has meant.

“To describe the journey is practically impossible,” Pascal said. “I wouldn’t be here meeting all of these amazing people. It’s insane. It’s exhausting. To be in this kind of company that have been there from the beginning and that continue to emerge… but I’m gonna stop talking because I want this to be about everyone else.”

“It’s an honor, and an utmost pleasure to be working with visionaries,” Esposito said. “I’m grateful to Dave Filoni, I’m grateful to John Favreau, I’m grateful to Kathy and Disney .” But he added that nothing is as important than the massive support that “Star Wars” fans have given the series over the years. He believes that the franchise continues to resonate so strongly with fans because everyone can see parallels between the epic themes and their own lives.

“It is the hero’s journey that matters,” Esposito said. “It is that you can see yourself.”

They then dropped a new trailer that reveal that the stakes are getting higher than ever for Pascal’s titular hero, with Baby Yoda getting older and other Mandalorians out to get him.

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” begins streaming on Disney+ in 2023. You can watch the new trailer below:

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 1

Related
IndieWire

Tom Hanks Says ‘Forrest Gump’ Sequel Was Shot Down in Under an Hour: ‘You Guys Can’t Force Me’

Life may be like a box of chocolates, but Tom Hanks doesn’t want to bite into the same candy twice. The “Elvis” actor revealed during the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast (via The Independent) that the idea for a potential sequel to “Forrest Gump” was shut down almost immediately after the success of the first film. “I will say that, with a long time in between, we did take a stab at talking about another ‘Forrest Gump’ that lasted all of 40 minutes,” Hanks shared. “And then we never, we said, ‘Guys, come on.'” In the era of multiple sequels, reboots, and requels, Hanks...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast of ‘Loki’ Season 2

Now, that’s what we call a multiverse of madness. On Saturday at D23 Expo, Marvel chief creative officer Kevin Feige announced actor Ke Huy Quan had joined the cast of “Loki” Season 2 in an undisclosed role. Quan starred in the action-packed, metaphysics-defying “Everything Everywhere All at Once” for A24 earlier this year opposite Michelle Yeoh. At the Anaheim Convention Center, he appeared in a sizzle reel shown to press and fans that featured the former “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” actor seated behind a desk. Met mostly positively by critics — IndieWire’s Ben Travers gave its first episodes a...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Anna Kendrick Opens Up on Surviving Abuse: ‘My Body Still Believes That It Was My Fault’

Anna Kendrick revealed she is a survivor of emotional abuse. The star of “Alice, Darling,” which is set to premiere at TIFF this year, opened up about connecting with Alanna Francis’ script about a woman who untangles herself from a toxic relationship with her boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), who isolates her from her friends, played by Kaniehtiio Horn and Wunmi Mosaku. “Alice, Darling” is directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”). “I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse,” Kendrick told People of when she first read the script, which “resonated” with her. “I think my rep sent...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katee Sackhoff
Person
Dave Filoni
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Carl Weathers
Person
Pedro Pascal
Person
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Person
Emily Swallow
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Amy Sedaris
Person
Jon Favreau
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Heartbreaking new ‘Spider-Man’ post-credits scene revealed as ‘Wonder Man’ casting leaves fans laughing

It’s time for another roundup of the biggest Marvel news of the day. This Wednesday offered up details on the never-before-seen post-credits scene that will accompany the Spider-Man: No Way Home re-release this weekend, not to mention fans reacted with glee after Disney Plus’ Wonder Man TV series added its first cast member. Plus, Doctor Strange 2‘s screenwriter spilled on his original plans for Mr. Fantastic’s introduction.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer

This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Television#Mandalorians#Hall D23
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy