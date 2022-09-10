The Hollywood Reporter’s L.A. Power Broker Awards Return on Sept. 20

On Sept. 20, The Hollywood Reporter will hold the second annual Los Angeles Power Broker Awards at members-only fitness and social club Heimat.

The night, presented by luxury real estate PR firm The Society Group, will include a dinner honoring the powerhouse sellers on THR ‘s Top 30 List, followed by an awards presentation. The honors are sponsored by spatial styling company ASH Staging and the real estate social app REAL Messenger. Said Angel Salvador last year, a winner at the 2021 inaugural awards, “To get the recognition amongst your peers is special.”

2021’s winners also included Westside Estate Agency’s Kurt Rappaport, The Oppenheim Group’s Jason Oppenheim, Compass’ Sally Forster Jones, Tomer Fridman, Tyrone McKillen and Dalton Gomez, The Agency’s Santiago Arana, Hilton & Hyland’s Drew Fenton, and The Beverly Hills Estates’ Branden and Rayni Williams.

The categories and nominees for the 2022 Los Angeles Power Broker Awards are:

Stratospheric Sale (for a major single sale): Aaron Kirman (Compass), Kurt Rappaport (Westside Estate Agency), Branden and Rayni Williams (The Beverly Hills Estates)

Philanthropic Impact : Chris Cortazzo (Compass), Anthony Marguleas (Amalfi Estates), Joyce Rey (Coldwell Banker)

Celebrity Property Portfolio (to a trusted agent of Hollywood clients): Tomer Fridman (Compass), James Harris and David Parnes/Bond Street Partners (The Agency), Branden and Rayni Williams (The Beverly Hills Estates)

Agent of Historic Architecture (for an agent who puts special care into deals for venerable residences): Drew Fenton (Hilton & Hyland), Linda May (Hilton & Hyland), Jade Mills (Coldwell Banker)

Media Maverick (for innovative marketing): Josh and Matt Altman (Douglas Elliman), Rochelle Atlas Maize (Nourmand & Associates), Umansky Team (The Agency)

Rising Star : Katharine Cattaneo (Sotheby’s International Realty), Jacob Greene (Douglas Elliman), Marco Salari (Coldwell Banker), Kevin Stewart (The Agency), Caroline Wolf of the Jenna Cooper Team (Compass)

The Power Broker Awards are chosen by THR editors and based on sales numbers and the prestige of properties listed and sold.

A version of this story first appeared in the Sept. 6 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe .