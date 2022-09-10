Emotional Harrison Ford Brings ‘Indiana Jones 5’ First-Look to D23

'Indiana Jones 5' Walt Disney Studios

An emotional Harrison Ford brought the first look at Indiana Jones 5 to D23, choking up at times as he addressed the raucous crowd.

“Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us, giving us the opportunity to make these films for you,” said Ford.

The footage shown included a big sequence during a New York ticker tape parade, a horseback chase in a subway tunnel, a train sequence and Indy using his iconic whip to take on a dozen guns.

Star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and director James Mangold were onhand for the event, where Ford obliquely alluded to the fact that the previous installment, 2008’s The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was not a high note to the franchise.

“I’m very proud to say that this one is fantastic. And this is one of the reasons,” said Ford, indicating Waller-Bridge. “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart.”

Logan filmmaker Mangold helms the next installment of the Indiana Jones series, which is due out June 30, 2023. Mangold steps in for director Steven Spielberg, who helmed Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

“We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass,” said Ford, who added this will be his last time playing the character. “This is it! I will not fall down for you again.”

Indiana Jones 5 has taken a winding road to the screen since first being announced in 2016 for a 2019 release date. At one point, Spielberg had an eye to direct the latest installment, but he ultimately decided to step back from the project with Mangold boarding in early 2020.

The cast for Indiana Jones 5 includes Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Antonio Banderas.

Ford is a favorite among the crowd at D23, where he memorably appeared in 2015 with the cast of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.