Documentary 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival; Cate Blanchett named best actress.

Asghar Farhadi will preside over the jury for the International Feature Film Competition at this year’s Zurich Film Festival.
Farhadi will judge the festival’s competition category alongside Swiss director Petra Volpe (The Divine Order) and producer Daniel Dreifuss (All Quiet on the Western Front).
The acclaimed producer Christine Vachon (Boys Don’t Cry) will head the festival’s Focus Competition sidebar. Vachon will be joined by Swiss filmmaker director Fred Baillif (The Fam), Austrian filmmaker Katharina Mückstein (L’animale), editor Maria Fantastica Valmori (Once More Unto the Breach), and Swiss journalist Roger Schawinski.
The festival’s Documentary Film Competition will be headed by Alexander Nanau, Atanas Georgiev,...
Comments / 0