Documentary 'All the Beauty and the Bloodshed' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival; Cate Blanchett named best actress.

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has hired Thomas Daley as Co-President of their International division based in London. Daley joins Oliver Riddle as Co-President and the plan is for them to oversee the development and production of the growing U.S. management firm’s international TV and film content. The division is working with Range clients to option IP, develop material and produce international-skewing projects. In addition to their first look deals with A+E Studios, FilmNation and Anton Capital, the division has 12 projects with UK and European firms in active development. Daley joins Heather Kadin (President of Scripted TV) and Mark Herwick (President of Unscripted) as the heads...

BUSINESS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO