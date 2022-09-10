Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The 5 Best Fried Chicken Places In Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This might be the Best Breakfast Sandwich in Los Angeles right nowCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Rosendin Renewable Energy Group Recognized as Industry LeaderLaura SlawnyAnaheim, CA
Amid FBI Probe, Next Anaheim Mayor Faces "Incredibly Difficult" Uphill BattleTaxBuzzAnaheim, CA
Related
Oakland man arrested in string of armed robberies in Los Angeles, Northern California
An Oakland man has been arrested in connection with a string of armed robberies across Los Angeles, and investigators believe he is responsible for others in Northern California and beyond.Eric Watts, 31, was arrested last Wednesday in the city of Martinez, in the Bay Area, by LAPD detectives and U.S. Marshals. He has since been brought back to Los Angeles and charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office with six counts of felony robberies.LAPD officials say DNA, surveillance video and other evidence linked Watts to the Los Angeles crime spree, which included an officer-involved shooting at a business...
theeastsiderla.com
Coroner identifies teens killed in Lincoln Heights carnival shooting
Lincoln Heights -- Authorities today identified two 17-year-old boys who were killed Sunday night in a shooting at a neighborhood carnival by a suspect who remains at large. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both of Los Angeles, died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner's office reported. News That...
Rapper PnB Rock shot, killed at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South LA
Rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant in South Los Angeles on Monday, police say.
Unsolved Episode 304 - The Cellphone Murder / LA County Crime Lab
This week, Unsolved features the case of 15-year-old Ruby Rubio, a follow up on a previous case and a firsthand look at the LA County Crime Lab and the role it plays in solving cold cases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 arrested in shooting at Peck Park that left 2 dead, several injured
Four people have been arrested in a shooting at a San Pedro park that left two people dead and several people injured earlier this summer, a law enforcement source told KTLA Monday. Tashman Williams, 31, of Compton and Carlyle Phillips, 29, of Cypress were killed after gunfire erupted at Peck Park on July 24. Six […]
foxla.com
Rapper PnB Rock shot at Roscoe's Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles area, TMZ reports
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Rapper PnB Rock is reportedly fighting for his life at the hospital after being shot while dining at a Los Angeles staple. According to a report from TMZ, the 30-year-old rapper was shot at an Inglewood location of Roscoe's House of Chicken'N Waffles Monday afternoon.
Headlines: Instagram Geotagged Photo Revealed PnB Rock’s Location Before Shooting; L.A. Ranks As Deadliest City for Rappers
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was reportedly shot and killed yesterday during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles...
foxla.com
Audi driver flags police after hitting and killing pedestrian, then drives away
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hollywood Monday. The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers say that the driver of a white 2018 Audi S5 hit a pedestrian on Sunset Boulevard, near McCadden Place, continued down the road before making a U-turn and flagged down LAPD patrol officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier
Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday.
Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar
Christopher Finley and Jake Stone were on a date when a man attacked them outside a well-known gay bar, killing Finley. Police say they've arrested a suspect, but a motive remains unclear. The post Police arrest man suspected of stabbing couple outside of Mineshaft bar appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2 teen boys, ages 15 and 17, fatally shot at street carnival in Lincoln Heights, authorities say
Two teen boys, ages 15 and 17, were killed in a shooting at a street carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Their killer remains at large.
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing At ‘Mineshaft’ Gay Bar in Long Beach; Beverly Hills Man Being Sentenced For Buying Hitman With Bitcoin
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —A study finds that Earth is teetering on the edge of five “disastrous” climate tipping points. [Science Alert]...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
O.C. man who pointed laser at sheriff's department helicopter gets five years
A 48-year-old Santa Ana man was sentenced today to the maximum of five years in prison for intentionally aiming a laser at an Orange County Sheriff’s Department helicopter pilot.
LAPD shoots, kills man allegedly armed with gun in Westlake District
A man who was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun was shot to death by police in the Westlake District of Los Angeles.
Man stabbed in Long Beach gay bar dies; suspect still wanted
One of two men who were stabbed inside a Long Beach gay bar early Saturday morning has died from his injuries. Long Beach police say Christopher Finley, a 28-year-old resident of Long Beach, died about eight hours after the attack. Finley and another unidentified man were stabbed in the “upper torso” around 1:50 a.m. at […]
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in South LA while trying to flee vehicle
LOS ANGELES – One of three suspects who approached a man in a parked vehicle in South LA shot him to death when he tried to flee on foot, authorities said Sunday. The shooting occurred at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
Jesus Take The Wheel: Nurse Charged With Multiple Murders Following Fatal Fiery LA Crash Was Going 130 MPH
Remember that lethally lead-foot lady who killed all those people when she blew through an intersection in Los Angeles and crashed into multiple vehicles and a gas station? It’s worse than you thought…. Nicole Linton has been charged with several counts of murder after her now-viral escapade and more...
2 arrested after van stolen with young boy inside in Buena Park, triggering Amber Alert
Two suspects have been arrested and a 2-year-old boy was found safe after the minivan he was in was stolen in Buena Park Tuesday morning.
KTLA.com
Scuffle over bicycle in Venice caught on video
A bizarre encounter over a bicycle was captured on security camera video in Venice on Sunday. In a video shared with KTLA, a man can be seen riding his bike and pulling a cart loaded down with luggage in an alley near Speedway and Navy Street. That’s when another man...
Police investigating deadly shooting at street carnival in Lincoln Heights
Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting in Lincoln Heights, the Los Angeles Police Department said. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Broadway. One person was shot and declared dead at the scene. Another person was shot and taken to the hospital. LAPD said there was a small carnival on the street that has been shut down during the investigation. No suspect information is available. The motive of the shooting is not known. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. (This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Comments / 1