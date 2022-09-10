ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ulster County, NY

NYSP investigate Trooper involved shooting

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zjaxw_0hqCRjWI00

PINE BUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New York State Police (NYSP) and the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office say they were dispatched to help the Ulster County Mobile Mental Health crisis team on Clark Road in Wawarsing. They said that Daniel K. McAlpin, 41, was distraught inside the house.

Officers were called to the scene on September 9. There, they say they found McAlpin upset and armed with a large knife. Officers said they tried to speak to McAlpin and convince him to drop the knife, but he refused.

Police say a trooper tased McAlpin to try to arrest him. Instead, however, police said McAlpin moved toward the officers and threatened them with the knife. According to police, another trooper pulled his gun and fired, striking McAlpin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the incident along with the NYSP.

