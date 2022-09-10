Read full article on original website
How Bears' dedication to run set up game-winning TD pass
The Bears have made it clear that running the ball is going to be a big part of their offensive identity this season. In Week 1, they lived up to that promise, rushing the ball 37 times compared to 17 pass attempts. The rain probably skewed those numbers a bit, but even with a little good weather regression, the playcalling would’ve still heavily favored the run game. Normally Chicagoans who have been calling for a return to the ground and pound game would be rejoicing with a development like that, but there was one problem. The Bears couldn’t run the ball effectively throughout the game.
ESPN analyst calls out Ex-Bears coach after upset win
This is the message ESPN analyst Kyle Brandt has for those who doubted the Chicago Bears coming into the 2022 season. He called out one particular doubter, who was the Bears offensive coordinator at one point. "Take that, Mike Martz. Take that," Brandt said on Good Morning Football. "Everyone who's...
Mitch Trubisky leads Steelers to win over Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-0 on the season after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in a thrilling 23-20 overtime win. One player that made a major impact in today's divisional win was Mitch Trubisky, who made his team debut. Trubisky completed his first regular season start as the Steelers' newest signal-caller...
Ex-Bear sees progression in Justin Fields' development
Justin Fields flashed some maturity in Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. There has been plenty of talk circling Fields' chances of developing behind an underwhelming roster this season. Pair that with the rainy conditions for Sunday's game and Fields should have had a tough day. However, Fields had...
Fields, teammates celebrate rainy win with stylish slide
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields got off to a sluggish start on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, but he was the one smiling at the end of the game as the Monsters of the Midway started off the campaign with a 19-10 win. Fields threw for 121 yards and...
How Bears shut down Lance, 49ers with H.I.T.S principle
CHICAGO – Sunday was supposed to be Trey Lance’s big coming out moment as Kyle Shanahan's hand-picked franchise quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. The Bears had other plans. All week the Bears’ veteran defensive leaders preached making Lance, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL...
What we learned as Fields, defense lead Bears to upset of 49ers
CHICAGO – Like Thanos, Justin Fields did it himself (with help from the defense and the undisciplined San Francisco 49ers defense). The first half of Sunday’s game against the 49ers at Soldier Field looked a lot like what Fields endured during his rookie season under Matt Nagy. He completed just 3-of-9 passes for 19 yards and a pick while being sacked twice.
Schrock: Bears' win vs. 49ers filled with bright spots for future
CHICAGO – It has been cringe-worthy at times. The relentless coach speak from Matt Eberflus on the dais at Halas Hall over the last five months. But everything Eberflus has preached since the moment he was introduced as Bears head coach showed up Sunday in their 19-10 Week 1 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field.
Rain downpour has Soldier Field already soggy ahead of 49ers-Bears
The weather conditions on Sunday morning at Soldier Field certainly look less than ideal for a season opener. The Bears and 49ers certainly are up for a challenge as rain pours down in Chicago ahead of their Week 1 matchup. The tarp could only protect the field for so long....
Domonique Foxworth admits to incorrect Bears take
Ex-NFL player and current ESPN analyst, Domonique Foxworth, rightfully punished himself by making his Twitter avatar the Chicago Bears logo. Last Thursday, Foxworth declared Bears quarterback Justin Fields should "demand a trade" from the Bears due to the lowly names on the roster. "The Chicago Bears don't have enough good...
Mike Martz on Week 1 Fields: 'He was completely awful'
Mike Martz might be the only person in Chicago who wasn't satisfied with quarterback Justin Fields' performance against the 49ers on Sunday. "He was just completely awful. He really deflated the football team with his performance," former Bears offensive coordinator Martz said on the 33rd team. In late August, Martz...
Candace Parker poses in iconic photo with Justin Fields
Justin Fields met Sky guard Candace Parker after Sunday's game to take an iconic photo. Parker flashed a signature Walter Payton for the Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. Fields recorded 148 total yards and two touchdowns in a gusty, upset win over the 49ers. Unfortunately, the Sky...
Teven Jenkins pancakes Nick Bosa in Week 1 game
Allow me to introduce myself, Nick Bosa. Through a flattening, pancake-style hit, that's exactly what Teven Jenkins metaphorically told the 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year. Jenkins impressed in his first outing of the season at right guard -- a new position for the second-year offensive lineman. He finished eighth amongst right guards in PFF grade for the first week of football.
Here are the wettest games played in NFL history
The Chicago Bears played a soaked game on Sunday at Soldier Field against the San Francisco 49ers. The field was noticeably drenched and covered in puddles around the field. Luckily, the Bears got away with a 19-10 upset win in the rain over the 49ers. They capped off the Week 1 win with an iconic, celebratory slide through the rain in the endzone.
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Soldier Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
Best NFL stadium entrances, outfits from Week 1
With Week 1 of the 2022 regular season underway, teams have begun stepping onto the field to start their 17-game journey to the coveted Super Bowl championship. But before the world's best football athletes kick off their respective games, they have to enter the stadiums dressed to impress. And they did just that.
Jaylon Johnson records lowest target rate for Week 1
Talk about affecting the game. Bears starting cornerback Jaylon Johnson didn't allow a single target in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers. He played 26 snaps on coverage without a target, making it the third most snaps in the last three seasons without a target. And, he recorded the lowest target rate for any defensive back in Week 1.
ESPN believes Fields has the upper hand over Lance
Justin Fields turned heads during Sunday's regular season opener versus a draft class opponent, Trey Lance. Fields led the Bears offense with 148 total yards and two touchdowns to secure an upset win over the 49ers. Lance, on the other hand, came out of the game completing under 50 percent of his passes for 164 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.
Which NFL field has the worst playing surface?
Getting hurt while playing football is inevitable. With large, strong bodies flying around the field, it only makes sense that players suffer injuries every game. But perhaps the worst way to get hurt is when the playing surface, rather than an actual player, delivers the blow. In Week 1 of...
Jenkins highest graded PFF Bears lineman from Week 1
Looks like the Bears could have their right guard for the foreseeable future. After a Week 1 upset win over the San Francisco 49ers, Teven Jenkins came out with the eighth-highest PFF grade for guards in the NFL. He was also the highest-graded offensive lineman for the Bears from Week 1.
