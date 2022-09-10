Read full article on original website
Gamespot
Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #27 - Havoc at the Accretion Disco, Part One
Desperate for credits, T'onga and the bounty hunters take a dangerous job for the Pykes. But is Tasu Leech ready to take on...the Kanjiklub?. And Valance makes a decision that will change everything...
Gamespot
Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy's Edge Is Coming To PSVR 2
During September's State of Play, PlayStation revealed several games coming to PS5, PS4, and PSVR 2, including Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge Enhanced Edition, which is coming to PSVR 2 in 2023. A new trailer for the game reveals that the game features plenty of familiar faces from the Star Wars universe, including everyone's favorite pirate, Hondo.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Gameplay Trailer Revealed Alongside Special Edition DualSense Controller
God of War: Ragnarok is surely at the forefront of many minds with its November launch date approaching fast, and knowing that, Sony decided to build further hype during its State of Play with a new gameplay trailer. Mixing in cinematic moments, such as basically everyone questioning Kratos' judgment, including himself, we also get an extended look at the game's combat systems and incredible-looking environments.
Gamespot
Netflix Movie Knives Out 2 Is Meant To Be Seen In A Theater, Director Says
The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is a Netflix movie that was made to be seen in theaters, write-director Rian Johnson said in a new interview. Speaking to the Associated Press, Johnson said plainly, "This movie, above everything else, is designed to be a good time with a big crowd of folks in a theater."
Gamespot
Savage Avengers #5 - We Are Legend
Conan is dead. Long live Conan of Cimmeria. But with Thulsa Doom and the Cult of Set ready to accomplish their ultimate plan, the Savage Avengers might not have time to mourn. Can Marvel's deadliest heroes dig deep within themselves to save the past, present and future or will Deathlok's journey across the timestream have been for nothing?
Gamespot
Sony Shares First Look At PlayStation Stars Digital Collectibles, No Mention Of NFTs
Shown during the September State of Play, PlayStation has revealed the first look at what some of the digital rewards are going to be for its upcoming PlayStation Stars, an upcoming loyalty program that will let players earn rewards for completing activities. One type of reward will be digital collectibles,...
Gamespot
Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League - Wonder Woman #1 - Dark Crisis: Worlds Without a Justice League - Wonder Woman; The Martian Squidhunter
When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost...until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire...while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. As Wonder Woman begins a new chapter in her life, Pariah has uprooted her to a reality he controls—how will the Amazon Princess adapt?
Gamespot
The Jurassic League #5
Darkseid has revealed himself, and the entire world trembles beneath his might. Can even the newly assembled Jurassic League stand a chance against this ankylosaur antagonist and his Legion of Doomasauria?. Experience this prehistoric penultimate chapter to find out!
Gamespot
Chadwick Boseman Inducted As Disney Legend During This Year's D23 Expo
Joining former co-star Robert Downey, Jr, as well as Black Panther co-creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Chadwick Boseman is now an official Disney Legend. Presented annually at Disney's D23 Expo, the award is a hall of fame program that is awarded to those who have heavily contributed to the Walt Disney Company.
Gamespot
Joker 2 Adds Maze Runner's Jacob Lofland Cast In Central Arkham Asylum Role - Report
Jacob Lofland (Aris in the Maze Runner franchise, Kendall Crowe in Justified) has become the latest addition in Joker: Folie à Deux's growing cast. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lofland will play an inmate at Arkham Asylum who will somehow be central to the plot and "develops a relationship with Arthur Fleck, aka The Joker."
Gamespot
The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Is Up For Preorder
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has officially been renamed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It also received a release date of May 12, 2023 for Nintendo Switch during the September Nintendo Direct. Much of the game is still shrouded in mystery, but preorders are now live at a variety of retailers. Here’s what you need to know about all available editions and any announced preorder bonuses.
Gamespot
Hogwarts Legacy Is Getting An Exclusive Mission On PlayStation
Sony showed off some exclusive content coming to Hogwarts Legacy on PlayStation 4 and 5 during its September State of Play. In the exclusive mission, players will be able to explore a shop in Hogsmeade, the town located near the Hogwarts campus, and play something that looks like a sequence from the 2005 horror game, Condemned: Criminal Origins.
Gamespot
Batman vs. Robin
Spinning out of the occasions of both Batman / Superman: World’s Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of many single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!
Gamespot
PlayStation Reveals Synduality, A Post-Apocalyptic Mecha Game
Mechs, an AI waifu, and a post-apocalyptic world come together to create Synduality, the next title from Bandai Namco. Revealed at September 13's PlayStation State of Play, the upcoming game is slated to release in 2023. The reveal trailer begins with a quote from renowned science fiction author Arthur C....
Gamespot
Forspoken Hands-On Preview: Spider-Man's Movement And Combat With Magic
If you imagine Spider-Man, Marvel's super-agile superhero, slinging a variety of deadly magic spells rather than webs, you have a good idea of what it's like to play Forspoken. Square Enix's upcoming open-world action game puts equal emphasis on quick movement and bombarding your opponents with all manner of magic in an experience that's all about fast thinking, smart movement, and overwhelming force.
Gamespot
A Kiss with a Cat #4 - Volume 4
Erina is initially put off by Nekoyama-kun and his teasing, but before they know it, they are both in love with each other.♪ However, one big problem remains: Nekoyama-kun still turns into a cat whenever they kiss!
Gamespot
Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2
Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2
Gamespot
Captain Marvel #41 - Trials Part Four
While Captain Marvel has managed to break free from her magical prison, she hasn't broken free of Enchantress's rage and thus finds an even worse problem waiting for her in New York. It's a problem all too familiar, but with a deadly secret at its heart - one that could destroy Carol if she makes the wrong move.
Gamespot
Assassin’s Creed: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and real life histories behind the first Assassin's Creed. Assassin’s Creed defined what the open world genre would look like for Ubisoft during the last 3 console generations. The series itself has gone through award winning highs, lows that have made it a divisive series throughout the gaming industry, and a reinvention that flipped the formula in a fascinating way. It’s been enthralling to go back to 2007 and see where the series has come from, along with the thought and principle that went into its world and story. With the new entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, newly announced; an emphasis on a “back to basics” mentality from Ubisoft will be interesting to see how they execute it within the framework of how different Assassin’s Creed looks and feels today from its inception.
Gamespot
Kirby's Return To Dream Land Remake Is Coming To Nintendo Switch
To celebrate Kirby's 30th anniversary, Nintendo has announced a remake of Kirby's Return to Dream Land is on its way. Titled Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, the GameCube classic is slated to hit Switch February 24, 2023. In addition to all of the game's fan favorite copy abilities returning,...
