Local Councilwoman Dana D Anderson Warn Pop-Up Shop Shoppers to Monitor their Receipts for Unexpected ChargesBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in OhioIsla ChiuRichfield, OH
Barrio Tacos set to open Tuesday, first sit-down location at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Yardbarker
Guardians' Terry Francona on ban of defensive shifts: 'Hit the ball the other way'
Ahead of the weekend, New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor explained to reporters that he is a fan of the MLB rule changes that include a ban on the polarizing defensive shift, the implementation of a pitch clock, and larger bases starting next year. Lindor's former leader has expressed...
WATCH: Managers Terry Francona, Phil Nevin Ejected on the Same Play
Things got wild in Cleveland Monday night in the bottom of the seventh inning, when a called ball began a chain of events that would lead to the ejections of Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona and Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim manager Phil Nevin.
Dodgers News: Two L.A. Relievers Shut Down from Rehab Assignments
Left-handed relievers Danny Duffy and Victor Gonzalez, both on rehab assignments after missing all season on the IL, were shut down on Monday.
WATCH: Ump Checks Cleveland Pitcher Karinchak's Hair for Sticky Stuff
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Cleveland Guardians pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday night's game. The Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.
White Sox need to sweep Guardians for tie breaker
The White Sox are finally getting a leg up on the AL Central competition. The club surpassed the Minnesota Twins over the weekend with their fourth straight series win with a 3-1 series win over the Oakland A's. They defeated the Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Twins in three-game series leading up to the A's four-game stretch on the road.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Chicago Bears for terrible sideline paint
The playing conditions at Soldier Field, the NFL home of the Chicago Bears, have been heavily criticized recently, with the NFL world blasting the field turf during the preseason and the Bears’ own kicker admitting he practices in poorly-kept parks to simulate the horrid conditions. Well, Soldier Field just gave fans another reason to criticize.
Myles Garrett’s parting words to Baker Mayfield on field after Browns stun Panthers
Baker Mayfield’s time with the Cleveland Browns may have ended in a rather ugly way, but the relationships he has built in his four years there remain. Just ask Myles Garrett. Garrett, who met Mayfield on Sunday for the first time since the QB’s trade to the Carolina Panthers...
Yardbarker
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers
With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Yardbarker
Yankees have one player on fire to start September
The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
Dodgers: Two Players Try to Break Out of Slumps By Any Means Necessary
Everyone is aware that both Andrew Heaney and Chris Taylor have been struggling this year but maybe all they needed was a clean shave.
Yardbarker
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week
With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
NBC Sports
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays
The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Yardbarker
Mike Trout Continues Historic Streak, But Guardians Win In Late Innings
The Los Angeles Angels climbed their way out of a 4-0 hole in Monday’s series opener against the Cleveland Guardians. Reid Detmers gave up four runs on four hits in the second inning alone, but home runs by Matt Duffy and Mike Trout evened out the score. Trout’s game-tying...
NBC Sports
Red Sox pitcher blasts new MLB rule changes, calls out Rob Manfred
Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.
Yardbarker
Terry Francona Lost His Mind In A Terrible Umpire Show
Chaos ensued on Monday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. With the Cleveland Guardians leading the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, in the bottom of the seventh inning both Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were ejected from the game. Andres Gimenez was at the plate and checked his swing on a...
Yardbarker
REPORT: Steelers TJ Watt Won’t Need Surgery After Week 1 Injury And Is Expected Back As Early As October
This is a huge break for the Steelers. Watt was wreaking absolute havoc on the Bengals prior to his injury. Watt leads the league in sacks since entering the league with 73. He has been an absolute game wrecker and is essentially irreplaceable on this roster. It would have left a massive hole losing a player of Watts caliber.
Yardbarker
Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury
The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
Yardbarker
Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes
The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
NFL・
