Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.

BOSTON, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO