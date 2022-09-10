ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox need to sweep Guardians for tie breaker

The White Sox are finally getting a leg up on the AL Central competition. The club surpassed the Minnesota Twins over the weekend with their fourth straight series win with a 3-1 series win over the Oakland A's. They defeated the Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Twins in three-game series leading up to the A's four-game stretch on the road.
NFL world blasts Chicago Bears for terrible sideline paint

The playing conditions at Soldier Field, the NFL home of the Chicago Bears, have been heavily criticized recently, with the NFL world blasting the field turf during the preseason and the Bears’ own kicker admitting he practices in poorly-kept parks to simulate the horrid conditions. Well, Soldier Field just gave fans another reason to criticize.
Davante Adams Explains Reasoning Behind Trade Request To Packers

With the 2022 season quickly approaching, the Las Vegas Raiders are readying themselves to make some noise in the league. Armed with a new coaching staff and roster, the Raiders are a team to watch throughout the season. However, all eyes will be on Davante Adams, who can transform a team’s offenses single-handedly.
Yankees have one player on fire to start September

The New York Yankees have been patiently waiting for Isiah Kiner-Falefa to provide substantial value after being acquired before the 2022 season began from the Minnesota Twins. General manager Brian Cashman had high hopes for IKF, especially after winning a Gold Glove at third base and showcasing solid defensive qualities at shortstop.
Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
Red Sox claim infielder off waivers from Rays

The Boston Red Sox made a move to bolster their infield depth on Monday. The club announced it claimed utility infielder Yu Chang off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays. As a corresponding move, outfielder Jaylin Davis was designated for assignment. Chang, 27, spent time with the Rays, Pittsburgh Pirates...
Red Sox pitcher blasts new MLB rule changes, calls out Rob Manfred

Matt Strahm has opinions about Major League Baseball's rule changes, and he's not afraid to share them. MLB recently announced three significant rule changes set to be implemented in 2023: a pitch clock of 15 seconds with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on; a ban of shifts that will force teams to have two fielders on each side of the second-base bag with both feet on the dirt; and the expansion of bases from 15 inches to 18 inches.
Terry Francona Lost His Mind In A Terrible Umpire Show

Chaos ensued on Monday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland. With the Cleveland Guardians leading the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, in the bottom of the seventh inning both Terry Francona and Phil Nevin were ejected from the game. Andres Gimenez was at the plate and checked his swing on a...
Steelers, T.J. Watt reportedly weighing options regarding injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers' win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday came with a significant cost when reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an injury. As Watt was leaving the field in pain, he could clearly be seen telling trainers...
Nick Young’s boxing match stopped being pushed through ropes

The stoppage occurred in the fourth of five scheduled rounds. Young fought self-proclaimed celebrity videographer Malcolm Minikon at the Banc of California Stadium. The bout was part of the Social Gloves 2 pay-per-view exhibition. Young originally was slated to fight rapper Blueface. However, Blueface was pulled from the card as...
