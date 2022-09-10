Read full article on original website
IGN
Chucky Season 2: Exclusive Official Trailer
We have the exclusive official trailer and poster reveal for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?
IGN
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the upcoming remake. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and...
IGN
Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V Is a Scripted Podcast That Will Lead Up to Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan
Star Trek is set to go boldly where it hasn't gone before... into the world of scripted podcasts as Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V will tell the story of the events leading up to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. This new scripted podcast, which was announced...
IGN
Yakuza's Like a Dragon: Ishin Spinoff Game Gets a Remake and Global Release
Update: Sega has announced that Like a Dragon: Ishin will arrive in the West on February 21, 2023. The remake of the game will include famous Japanese actors, who have appeared in previous Yakuza games, and are being newly added to Ishin. The game will include returning songs from the series, too.
IGN
Wanted: Dead - TGS Gameplay Trailer (4K)
Wanted: Dead's fast-action sword gameplay, gun gameplay, soundtrack, minigames, and finishing moves all come together in this brand-new trailer created for the Tokyo Game Show. Wanted: Dead is from a team of ex-Ninja Gaiden developers and will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on Valentine's Day 2023.
IGN
Disney CEO Bob Chapek: Moviegoers Have 'Moved On' From Pre-Pandemic Release Model
Alongside discussing Disney's handling of both the Scarlett Johansson situation and the "Don't Say Gay" controversy in Florida, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stated that he believes moviegoers have "moved on" from the pre-pandemic release model that was so focused on theaters. Chapek sat down with THR and was asked...
IGN
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
‘The Bachelorette’ Finale Prediction: What Is Tino Franco ‘Lying’ About?
Why is Rachel Recchia accusing Tino Franco of 'lying' to her during 'The Bachelorette' finale? Here are our predictions regarding what's to come.
IGN
King Thanos Will Soon Threaten the Multiverse In a New Disneyland Ride at Avengers Campus
D23 Expo 2023 was home to some big announcements for Disney's theme parks and cruise line, including a new Multiverse ride at Disney California Adventure that will see the Avengers facing off against King Thanos. King Thanos' arrival at Avengers Campus was only one of the many big reveals at...
IGN
Gotham Knights: Creating a More Dangerous Harley Quinn
Gotham Knights' Harley Quinn is a unique take on the classic character, an older, wiser, more frightening individual, entering the "third act" of her supervillain career. We spoke to the developers to find out how and why they made this new Harley.
IGN
Breath of the Wild Sequel Is Offically Titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Out in May
The sequel to Breath of the Wild will be officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it's out on May 12, 2023. The title was revealed as part of a new trailer at Nintendo Direct today, which also showed off exploration, new stasis powers, and lots of the sequel's still-unexplained shattered Hyrule.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Wall-E is one of the characters you can visit in their realms. This IGN wiki guide has everything you need to know about this robot, including where to find him, how to increase his friendship, and the quests available for Wall-E. How to Unlock Wall-E You...
IGN
The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 - Episodes 1-8 - Review
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres with two all-new episodes Sept. 14 on Hulu, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesdays. In the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series continues to exist in an odd, singular space of being both a vital harbinger of near future, dystopian Christofacist possibilities, and an exhausting watch. In the five years since it first debuted on Hulu, the fictional scenarios posed in Margaret Atwood’s cautionary novel about patriarchal totalitarianism, then translated into this series, have only inched closer to reality. This season drops in a post Roe v. Wade world, which seemed impossible back in 2017, and only goes to show the speed in which rights and protections can change. And that also applies to former handmaid/now Canadian refugee June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) reality, as she’s finally made it out of Gilead and this season finds herself struggling with outsized rage, PTSD symptoms, and the overwhelming grief of not being able to rescue her older daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake). As always, The Handmaid’s Tale tackles dire storylines inside and outside of Gilead with unflinching brutality, and it hasn’t gotten any easier to watch from a distance, especially if you’re a woman. While the shift in June’s existence does bring some much needed light to the series, it's almost always tempered by something equally awful and that makes willingly spending time within its world a tough choice to make.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Trailer Secrets and Easter Eggs
The new trailer contains a surprising number of clues about the game's story, world and mechanics. Here's everything we picked up. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
IGN
Multiplayer Guide: How to Play Online With Friends
Connecting with friends in Call of the Wild: The Angler is possible thanks to the Apex Connect option on the main menu. On this page, we'll cover how to set up multiplayer so you can connect with your friends online and go fishing together. How to Play Online With Friends.
IGN
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer to see characters, the world, and more from Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. The JRPG is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam on February 24, 2023. The final chapter of Ryza’s story follows...
IGN
Elden Ring's Awesome Soundtrack Can Now Be Streamed On The Go
Elden Ring is easily the most appreciated title from 2022 and a real contender for Game of the Year. The players are absolutely in awe of the visuals, RPG system, bosses, sprwaling open world and all the other features that the game has to offer. We also learned recently that Sony and Tencent decided to purchase major stakes in Elden Ring parent company, FromSoftware, so we see that the game is doing bits in the industry.
IGN
The Last of Us Part 1 - Dunder Mifflin Office Easter Egg
Naughty Dog has seemingly included a big reference to the hit sitcom The Office in its The Last of Us Part 1 remake. The layout of this office space featured in the game looks remarkably similar to the Dunder Mifflin Scranton office from the show. Watch along to see the similarities and how to find the office from The Office for yourself!
IGN
Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe Is on the Way in February
There was a lot of remake and remaster love during today's Nintendo Direct, including a surprise for Kirby fans in Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe, which is planned for release on Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023. Return to Dreamland Deluxe first debuted back in 2011, and is a 2.5D...
IGN
PlayStation State of Play September 2022: Everything Announced
PlayStation's September State of Play has concluded after 20 minutes of reveals, new updates, and fresh gameplay footage for ten games coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PS VR2. IGN has you covered right here with every announcement from the show, including those from God of War Ragnarok, Tekken...
