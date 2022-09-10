ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

IGN

Chucky Season 2: Exclusive Official Trailer

We have the exclusive official trailer and poster reveal for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?
TV SERIES
IGN

Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the upcoming remake. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and...
VIDEO GAMES
Person
Gina Carano
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
IGN

Wanted: Dead - TGS Gameplay Trailer (4K)

Wanted: Dead's fast-action sword gameplay, gun gameplay, soundtrack, minigames, and finishing moves all come together in this brand-new trailer created for the Tokyo Game Show. Wanted: Dead is from a team of ex-Ninja Gaiden developers and will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on Valentine's Day 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued

Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
GAMBLING
#Mandalorians#Official Trailer#Themandalorian#Mando And Grogu
IGN

Gotham Knights: Creating a More Dangerous Harley Quinn

Gotham Knights' Harley Quinn is a unique take on the classic character, an older, wiser, more frightening individual, entering the "third act" of her supervillain career. We spoke to the developers to find out how and why they made this new Harley.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Wall-E is one of the characters you can visit in their realms. This IGN wiki guide has everything you need to know about this robot, including where to find him, how to increase his friendship, and the quests available for Wall-E. How to Unlock Wall-E You...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 - Episodes 1-8 - Review

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres with two all-new episodes Sept. 14 on Hulu, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesdays. In the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series continues to exist in an odd, singular space of being both a vital harbinger of near future, dystopian Christofacist possibilities, and an exhausting watch. In the five years since it first debuted on Hulu, the fictional scenarios posed in Margaret Atwood’s cautionary novel about patriarchal totalitarianism, then translated into this series, have only inched closer to reality. This season drops in a post Roe v. Wade world, which seemed impossible back in 2017, and only goes to show the speed in which rights and protections can change. And that also applies to former handmaid/now Canadian refugee June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) reality, as she’s finally made it out of Gilead and this season finds herself struggling with outsized rage, PTSD symptoms, and the overwhelming grief of not being able to rescue her older daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake). As always, The Handmaid’s Tale tackles dire storylines inside and outside of Gilead with unflinching brutality, and it hasn’t gotten any easier to watch from a distance, especially if you’re a woman. While the shift in June’s existence does bring some much needed light to the series, it's almost always tempered by something equally awful and that makes willingly spending time within its world a tough choice to make.
TV SERIES
IGN

Multiplayer Guide: How to Play Online With Friends

Connecting with friends in Call of the Wild: The Angler is possible thanks to the Apex Connect option on the main menu. On this page, we'll cover how to set up multiplayer so you can connect with your friends online and go fishing together. How to Play Online With Friends.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elden Ring's Awesome Soundtrack Can Now Be Streamed On The Go

Elden Ring is easily the most appreciated title from 2022 and a real contender for Game of the Year. The players are absolutely in awe of the visuals, RPG system, bosses, sprwaling open world and all the other features that the game has to offer. We also learned recently that Sony and Tencent decided to purchase major stakes in Elden Ring parent company, FromSoftware, so we see that the game is doing bits in the industry.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Last of Us Part 1 - Dunder Mifflin Office Easter Egg

Naughty Dog has seemingly included a big reference to the hit sitcom The Office in its The Last of Us Part 1 remake. The layout of this office space featured in the game looks remarkably similar to the Dunder Mifflin Scranton office from the show. Watch along to see the similarities and how to find the office from The Office for yourself!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe Is on the Way in February

There was a lot of remake and remaster love during today's Nintendo Direct, including a surprise for Kirby fans in Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe, which is planned for release on Nintendo Switch on February 24, 2023. Return to Dreamland Deluxe first debuted back in 2011, and is a 2.5D...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation State of Play September 2022: Everything Announced

PlayStation's September State of Play has concluded after 20 minutes of reveals, new updates, and fresh gameplay footage for ten games coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PS VR2. IGN has you covered right here with every announcement from the show, including those from God of War Ragnarok, Tekken...
VIDEO GAMES

