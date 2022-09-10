ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, IA

One dead in Jones County ATV accident

By Natasha Keicher
WHO 13
 3 days ago

JONES COUNTY, Iowa — One person passed away in an ATV accident in Olin early Saturday morning.

The Iowa DNR and the Jones County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an ATV crash at 3:30 a.m. near the Olin Access Wildlife Management Area.

According to a DNR press release, James Daniel Minor, 35, drove off the roadway and hit an obstruction. Minor was pronounced dead at the scene.

