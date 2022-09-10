Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Early morning fire stopped on side of the road
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE is investigating an early morning fire that broke out in north Redding. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m. on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. It was contained to a very small spot of dry grass off of Keswick Dam Road and Quartz Hill Road.
krcrtv.com
Local receives citation after igniting vegetation fire in Shingletown on Monday
SHINGLETOWN, Calif. — CAL FIRE Law Enforcement issued a citation to a local in Shingletown for burning during a burn suspension on Monday morning. According to CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County, their firefighters responded to reports of a vegetation fire burning off of Wilson Hill Road. Firefighters arrived...
krcrtv.com
Six Rivers Complex: Evacuation warnings lifted as fire is 93% contained
WILLOW CREEK, Calif. — After weeks of evacuating residents in the Willow Creek area, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office has officially lifted all evacuation warnings in areas impacted by the Six Rivers Lightning Complex Fire. All evacuation orders and warnings have also been lifted in Trinity County since Sept....
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to 1,600 PG&E customers in Butte County
OROVILLE, Calif. 11:17 A.M. UPDATE - More than 1,600 PG&E customers were without power in the Oroville area, according to the PG&E outage. Just after 11 a.m., the power was restored. At about 7:39 a.m., 1,656 customers lost power along Highway 162. Customers who live near Lincoln Street and Oroville...
krcrtv.com
Car crashes into house in Chico on Tuesday morning, causes gas leak and evacuations
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, SEPT. 13, 4:33 PM:. Police released new details on the crash and gas leak in a Chico neighborhood on Tuesday morning. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said a two vehicles crashed near East First Avenue and Mildred Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash caused one of the vehilces to crash through a nearby home and cause a gas leak.
krcrtv.com
Redding Fire Department quickly puts out small fire in parking lot
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Fire Department responded to a small fire in the parking lot of the River Commons Senior Living Center. Redding Fire Department first received reports of debris on fire just before 2:30 Tuesday morning. Firefighters quickly put it out. Firefighters told KRCR they believe the fire...
actionnewsnow.com
Crash in Chico sends motorcyclist to hospital
CHICO, Calif. - A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital with cuts and bruises after a crash in Chico Monday morning, according to police. The crash happened just after 9:30 a.m. on East Avenue, east of Floral. The motorcyclist crashed into the back of a Nissan Rogue, breaking the back...
krcrtv.com
Chico man caught abusing his dog at the park and arrested
CHICO, Calif. — A local man was arrested on Tuesday evening after police said he was witnessed abusing his dog at South One Mile. Police said they received the report of the abuse at around 5:45 p.m. Their officers responded to the area near 1040 South Park Drive and spoke to the involved suspect: 35-year-old Joshua Young. They also found the involved dog who did not show or exhibit any signs of injury, according to officials.
actionnewsnow.com
Dollar General in Oroville evacuated due to smoking AC unit Sunday
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they evacuated the Dollar General on 3rd Street in Oroville on Sunday as a precaution due to a smoking AC unit on the roof. The fire was contained to a refrigeration unit, and all but one engine has returned to quarters.
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept. 8-11: Keep your eyes on the road
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept. 8-11, 2022. September 8. Prepared...
actionnewsnow.com
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
actionnewsnow.com
Southbound I-5 traffic returns to normal after police activity in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 11:02 A.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was diverted onto South Bonnyview Road due to police activity on the overpass Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 11 a.m., traffic returned to normal. It is not clear what the police activity was for. This is a...
krcrtv.com
Chico to increase sewage rates in 2023, Public Works Director explains why
CHICO, Calif. — Last week, Chico City Council moved ahead on a proposal to increase sewer rates in 2023. The prices for sewage will go up roughly $16, from a $22.98 fixed rate to a $38.34 rate that is 70% fixed and 30% "volumetric"—based on usage, but only in the winter months.
chicosol.org
Lawsuits over groundwater plans can proceed
Lawsuits challenging the validity of Groundwater Sustainability Plans (GSPs) in Glenn, Colusa, and Butte counties will be allowed to proceed after three judges separately overruled efforts by local groundwater authorities to dismiss the cases based on legal technicalities. In an Aug. 23 order, Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A....
krcrtv.com
Felon arrested after drive-by shooting in Oroville on Monday
OROVILLE, Calif. — A felon has been arrested in connection to Monday's drive-by shooting in Oroville. Officials with the Oroville Police Department (OPD) said their officers responded to the shooting near A Street and Roseben Avenue on Sept. 12. After speaking with a witness on scene, officers said they learned a man driving a dark-colored SUV fired at an occupied vehicle before driving away.
krcrtv.com
Glenn County Sheriff's Office employee placed on leave pending criminal investigation
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — An employee with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office has been placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation into their alleged criminal and administrative misconduct. However, the GCSO was unable to release the employee's identity or nature of allegations of misconduct. Instead, officials with...
krcrtv.com
Chico art museum pays respect to those lost in Uvalde school shooting
CHICO, Calif. — The Museum of Northern California Art (MONCA) in Chico has a new display outside their main entrance. Twenty-one orange t-shirts are hanging by a clothesline in front of the museum, as a way to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in May's tragic Uvalde, Texas school shooting.
chicosol.org
Law enforcement’s killing ‘playbook’ revealed
I’d like to plug an important, disturbing and highly instructive film that gets at some little-known truths about police killings and is now available for viewing online: “3 Seconds in October: The Shooting of Andy Lopez.”. “3 Seconds in October” was produced and directed by Ron Rogers and...
actionnewsnow.com
Power is back on for 2,937 PG&E customers in Orland area
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 12:54 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored for 2,937 PG&E customers in the Orland area on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out for the original 2,937 customers at around 11:10 a.m., and power was restored shortly before 11 p.m.
krcrtv.com
Man in Chico attempts to break into home after trying to steal motorcycle
REDDING, Calif. — Sunday morning, Chico Police responded to the area of 2850 Sierra Sunrise Terrance for reports of a person trying to steal a motorcycle. The Victim noticed the person later identified as Nolan Dodson pushing their motorcycle out of the driveway. When they confronted Dodson, Dodson dropped...
