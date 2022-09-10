CHICO, Calif. — A local man was arrested on Tuesday evening after police said he was witnessed abusing his dog at South One Mile. Police said they received the report of the abuse at around 5:45 p.m. Their officers responded to the area near 1040 South Park Drive and spoke to the involved suspect: 35-year-old Joshua Young. They also found the involved dog who did not show or exhibit any signs of injury, according to officials.

