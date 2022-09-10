ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communitynewspapers.com

SoFlo Boat Show to drop anchor at Miami Marine Stadium, May 2023

A new kind of boat show will come ashore just in time for Summer 2023 that will offer the kind of entertainment and energy for which Miami is known. The SoFlo crew has set out to create a unique experience at the SoFlo Boat Show that will keep every aspect of the boating lifestyle in mind. Between May 19 and 21, 2023, nautical enthusiasts from all over will descend upon the historic Miami Marine Stadium to see and board hundreds of boats, shop marine accessories and gadgets, while enjoying Miami’s colorful entertainment, music, food, and art.
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

The Berry Farm reopens this week

MIAMI – The Berry Farm is ready for Fall, as it gets ready to welcome guests for its reopening on Wednesday, Sept. 14. in Miami. The Miami farm, known for its sunflowers, will be offering hayrides, outdoor games, their famous milkshakes and food for guests as it kicks off its reopening.
MIAMI, FL
thenextmiami.com

100-Story Waldorf Astoria Miami ‘On Track To Break Ground In September’

Groundbreaking for downtown Miami’s supertall Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences could be just days away, according to a new report. A spokesperson for the developer told the SFBJ last week that the 100-story tower is on track to break ground in September. Around 87% of condo units have already...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Miami, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Robb Report

How Four Floating Mansions Got Turned Into Miami’s Newest Members-Only Club

Miami will soon be home to the world’s first floating members-only club—if Arkhaus has anything to say about it, that is. The company, helmed by Sam Payrovi and Nathalie Paiva of New York’s CSTM HAUS, plans to open a ritzy new overwater oasis for the city’s elite in just a few months. The duo purchased four of Arkup’s floating mansions for the new endeavor. Miami locals may have already spotted some of these revolutionary dwellings docked by Star Island. The ultra-exclusive club, which will offer just 360 memberships, has been described as a floating Soho House. The 40-foot Arkup vessels will be...
MIAMI, FL
Evie M.

(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight

Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Fishing#Linus Outdoor#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Ccf#Linus Boating#Consoles#Mercury Marine#The 387 Ccf#Formula#Bowrider#Super Sport
southfloridareporter.com

Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tracking The Tropics

LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring some sun and passing showers in the morning. Storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere. Thursday...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
calleochonews.com

Santa’s Enchanted Forest moves to Doral

Santa’s Enchanted Forest is relocating to northwest Miami This November, for its 39th season. Santa's Enchanted Forest, the largest Christmas theme park in the world, is moving for its 39th season of carnival rides, sparkling lights, and unique Miami experiences to northwest Miami-Dade. Having its beginnings in Tropical Park, where it remained for 36 years before moving to Hialeah Park last autumn, the famous county winter fair event has been a longstanding tradition.
MIAMI, FL
luxury-houses.net

Unprecedented Over 18,000 SF Mansion in Boca Raton Showcases Extremely Luxurious Living for Sale at $39.5 Million

The Mansion in Boca Raton, one of the most celebrated estates in the Royal Palm Yacht & County Club encompasses luxurious living with stunning flagstone terraces, a resort-style pool, and grand entertainment loggia is now available for sale. This home located at 200 W Coconut Palm Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Pohrer (Phone: 561-262-0856) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Cars
South Florida Sun Sentinel

4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler

Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Complaint leads to temporary closure of The Cheese Course

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. All the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
speedonthewater.com

Performance Boat Center Fall Fun Run Presents A Perfect Season-Finale

From mid-May through the late August, the Lake of the Ozarks is flush with exceptional go-fast boating events—from Performance Boat Center’s Spring Fun Run and Outboard Fun Run to Big Thunder Marine’s Support Our Troops Poker Run and Baja, Fountain, Donzi Fun Run—all in advance of the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. But the Central Missouri waterway calms down, figuratively and literally, after the Shootout is complete and its out-of-state devotees head home.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Boca Raton awaits new high-rises, condos and more. How the downtown boom is still surging.

Boca Raton’s vision of redeveloping its downtown is coming to fruition, with a thriving corridor lined with new high-rises, apartments and condominium buildings. Thousands of new residentials units have already been built and more than a thousand are still in development. On Monday, the city updated the progress of the booming downtown area, including the addition of a new residential ...
BOCA RATON, FL
thenextmiami.com

Video: One Bayfront Plaza Emptying Out To Make Way For Supertall

Businesses at downtown Miami’s One Bayfront Plaza have now relocated to make way for a new supertall tower, a video by Actionkid shows. There’s also a new rendering of the supertall – but it is unclear if it is what the developer is actually planning (the rendering was uploaded in June 2022, the website path states).
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy