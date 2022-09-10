Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
communitynewspapers.com
SoFlo Boat Show to drop anchor at Miami Marine Stadium, May 2023
A new kind of boat show will come ashore just in time for Summer 2023 that will offer the kind of entertainment and energy for which Miami is known. The SoFlo crew has set out to create a unique experience at the SoFlo Boat Show that will keep every aspect of the boating lifestyle in mind. Between May 19 and 21, 2023, nautical enthusiasts from all over will descend upon the historic Miami Marine Stadium to see and board hundreds of boats, shop marine accessories and gadgets, while enjoying Miami’s colorful entertainment, music, food, and art.
Click10.com
The Berry Farm reopens this week
MIAMI – The Berry Farm is ready for Fall, as it gets ready to welcome guests for its reopening on Wednesday, Sept. 14. in Miami. The Miami farm, known for its sunflowers, will be offering hayrides, outdoor games, their famous milkshakes and food for guests as it kicks off its reopening.
thenextmiami.com
100-Story Waldorf Astoria Miami ‘On Track To Break Ground In September’
Groundbreaking for downtown Miami’s supertall Waldorf Astoria Hotel & Residences could be just days away, according to a new report. A spokesperson for the developer told the SFBJ last week that the 100-story tower is on track to break ground in September. Around 87% of condo units have already...
WPBF News 25
'It’s definitely amazing': Teen paralyzed in diving accident begins to take steps
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — A South Carolina teen continues to make progress in his recovery after a diving accident. Austin Somerville was paralyzed when he dove into a shallow part of a pool in the spring of 2020. “If I look back, in a hospital bed a little over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
southfloridaweekend.com
Enjoy deals at Harbourside Place restaurants now thru Sept. 30 for Flavor Palm Beach
JUPITER, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - It’s time for Flavor Palm Beach! During the month of September, you’ll find different restaurants all across Palm Beach County offering special menus with special pricing. It’s a great way to try different cuisines on a budget. “The concept of the...
How Four Floating Mansions Got Turned Into Miami’s Newest Members-Only Club
Miami will soon be home to the world’s first floating members-only club—if Arkhaus has anything to say about it, that is. The company, helmed by Sam Payrovi and Nathalie Paiva of New York’s CSTM HAUS, plans to open a ritzy new overwater oasis for the city’s elite in just a few months. The duo purchased four of Arkup’s floating mansions for the new endeavor. Miami locals may have already spotted some of these revolutionary dwellings docked by Star Island. The ultra-exclusive club, which will offer just 360 memberships, has been described as a floating Soho House. The 40-foot Arkup vessels will be...
Aldi opening new location in Boca Raton on Sept. 15
A new Aldi grocery store is opening this week in southern Palm Beach County. The new store is located at 4901 Federal Hwy. in Boca Raton.
(Maybe) don't go to the Coral Square Mall at midnight
Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Florida is said to be possibly hauntedChaplin62 on wikicommons This file is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3. Florida is a state that loves its malls. Even before I moved here a year ago and came to Orlando ten years ago to perform on the Disney Magic, I noticed how serious this state was about their malls. In fact, according to Florida's listing on mallsinamerica.com, there are 426 malls holding 12,304 stores in the stare to date.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Here Are The Top 5 Seafood Spots In Miami
The Magic City has plenty of seafood restaurants and eateries to satisfy your cravings.
southfloridareporter.com
Rainy Days Ahead For Florida; Tracking The Tropics
LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Wednesday will bring some sun and passing showers in the morning. Storms will be back in the afternoon and evening. Wednesday’s highs will be in the upper 80s right at the Atlantic and Gulf coasts and near 90 degrees elsewhere. Thursday...
calleochonews.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest moves to Doral
Santa’s Enchanted Forest is relocating to northwest Miami This November, for its 39th season. Santa's Enchanted Forest, the largest Christmas theme park in the world, is moving for its 39th season of carnival rides, sparkling lights, and unique Miami experiences to northwest Miami-Dade. Having its beginnings in Tropical Park, where it remained for 36 years before moving to Hialeah Park last autumn, the famous county winter fair event has been a longstanding tradition.
luxury-houses.net
Unprecedented Over 18,000 SF Mansion in Boca Raton Showcases Extremely Luxurious Living for Sale at $39.5 Million
The Mansion in Boca Raton, one of the most celebrated estates in the Royal Palm Yacht & County Club encompasses luxurious living with stunning flagstone terraces, a resort-style pool, and grand entertainment loggia is now available for sale. This home located at 200 W Coconut Palm Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 10 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms with over 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Gary Pohrer (Phone: 561-262-0856) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Boca Raton.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 restaurants shut: State finds flies, roaches, Raid next to dry goods, plus WD-40 & a pair of sneakers on a cooler
Flies landed on clean teacups and plates, cockroaches crawled on a container of cooked goat, and employees left a can of WD-40 — and a pair of sneakers — on a kitchen cooler. These were among the violations that led to four South Florida restaurants being ordered shut by state inspectors last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm ...
Click10.com
Complaint leads to temporary closure of The Cheese Course
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in South Florida. According to state records, no establishments in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys were ordered shut last week. All the...
speedonthewater.com
Performance Boat Center Fall Fun Run Presents A Perfect Season-Finale
From mid-May through the late August, the Lake of the Ozarks is flush with exceptional go-fast boating events—from Performance Boat Center’s Spring Fun Run and Outboard Fun Run to Big Thunder Marine’s Support Our Troops Poker Run and Baja, Fountain, Donzi Fun Run—all in advance of the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout. But the Central Missouri waterway calms down, figuratively and literally, after the Shootout is complete and its out-of-state devotees head home.
Boca Raton awaits new high-rises, condos and more. How the downtown boom is still surging.
Boca Raton’s vision of redeveloping its downtown is coming to fruition, with a thriving corridor lined with new high-rises, apartments and condominium buildings. Thousands of new residentials units have already been built and more than a thousand are still in development. On Monday, the city updated the progress of the booming downtown area, including the addition of a new residential ...
Click10.com
BSO: Dealership duo defrauded company, customers out of nearly $650K
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – In what deputies characterized as a “systematic, organized scheme,” two employees of a North Lauderdale car dealership are accused of selling stolen vehicles and defrauding customers and the company out of hundreds of thousands of dollars over a nearly four-year span. According to...
thenextmiami.com
Video: One Bayfront Plaza Emptying Out To Make Way For Supertall
Businesses at downtown Miami’s One Bayfront Plaza have now relocated to make way for a new supertall tower, a video by Actionkid shows. There’s also a new rendering of the supertall – but it is unclear if it is what the developer is actually planning (the rendering was uploaded in June 2022, the website path states).
thenextmiami.com
New York Developer Proposes Another New Tallest In Fort Lauderdale, With 830 Apartments
Plans have been submitted for yet another Fort Lauderdale tower that is taller than any existing building in the city. The new tower is planned at 633 SE 3rd Avenue, with:. The top off height of the roof is planned at 530 feet, with the top of structure planned at 563 feet.
SPOTLIGHT: Mr. Beefy’s Subs and More Raises the Steaks for Fast Casual Food
Tasty New York-style hotdogs, meaty Italian subs and wraps, and a dog-centric atmosphere await customers at Coral Springs’ sub shop, Mr. Beefy’s. Under new management, Mr. Beefy’s Subs and More is now operating seven days a week. Coral Springs resident Rob Elbaum and owner of Rob’s Bageland...
Comments / 0