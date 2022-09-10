Read full article on original website
catamountsports.com
Men’s Golf Closes Season-Opener in 13th at Badger Invitational
Verona, Wis. – The Western Carolina men's golf finished 13th in the season-opening Badger Invitational which concluded Tuesday afternoon at the par-72, 7,259-yard University Ridge Golf Course. In second place after Monday's first round, the Catamounts were unable to keep the pace in the strong field, sliding 11 spots...
catamountsports.com
Catamount Women’s Golf Wins Jennifer Duke Invitational
Cincinnati, Ohio – Western Carolina women's golf stormed to the top of the team leaderboard on Tuesday morning, rallying from the runner-up position, and then cruised to the tournament title at the season-opening Jennifer Duke Invitational which concluded at the par-71, 6,075-yard Losantiville Country Club. WCU overtook first-round leader Western Kentucky and posted the lowest round of the final 18 holes at 293 to win by nine strokes.
catamountsports.com
Men’s Golf Second with 18 Holes to Play at Badger Invitational
Verona, Wis. – Paced by a pair of newcomers inside the individual top 10, the Western Carolina men's golf team sits in second place just three strokes off the pace after the first of a weather-shortened two-round, season-opening Badger Invitational being held at the par-72, 7,259-yard University Ridge Golf Course.
catamountsports.com
Women’s Golf Second Heading to Final Round
Cincinnati, Ohio – With three golfers inside the top 10 and its scoring five solidly inside the Top 20, Western Carolina women's golf sits in second-place after 36 holes at the season-opening Jennifer Duke Invitational at the par-71, 6,075-yard Losantiville Country Club. Western Carolina led the tournament after the opening 18 holes on Monday morning.
catamountsports.com
WCU Women’s Golf Opens Season Monday in Cincinnati
Cullowhee, N.C. – The Western Carolina women's golf team opens its 2022-23 schedule on Monday and Tuesday, traveling to Cincinnati, Ohio, for the Jennifer Duke Invitational hosted by the University of Cincinnati at the par-71, 6,075-yard Losantiville Country Club. The three-round, 54-hole event features 8:45 a.m. shotgun starts both...
Eric Robert Rudolph Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about convicted serial bomber Eric Robert Rudolph.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
Recycling Today
A staple for North Carolina recycling
For more than 80 years, Asheville Waste Paper Co. Inc. has offered recycling services from its location in Asheville, North Carolina. The family-owned business launched in 1941 after Carl McMahan, a garbage truck driver for the city of Asheville, noticed the city was sending what he believed was too much paper and aluminum to landfills that could be recycled. McMahan started collecting cans and paper at his home, and he eventually opened a recycling facility in Asheville.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported in GA, near Clemson area
REED CREEK, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit Reed Creek, Georgia Tuesday morning. The 2.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 6:30 a.m., according to USGS. The quake had a depth of 0 kilometers. Officials said the earthquake hit just 17.7 miles outside...
Smoky Mountain News
The Whisnants return to Franklin
The Whisnants will hold a special performance at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Smoky Mountain Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin. Beloved stage act The Perrys will open the concert. In 1970, around the old upright piano in John and Betty Whisnants’ house, a family began singing...
Support building to return Clingmans Dome to original Cherokee name
Long before the misty peaks along the Tennessee-North Carolina border were called the Great Smoky Mountains, the tallest of them was known not as Clingmans Dome but as Kuwohi. On July 14, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Tribal Council in Cherokee, North Carolina, unanimously passed a resolution proposing the original Cherokee name for the mountain just over the North Carolina state line be restored. The effort is gaining momentum with support from surrounding governments.
elizabethton.com
Before the national park, large parts of the Smokies were clear cut
Millions of Americans have followed in the steps of the Little River Lumber Company without realizing it. Before the national park, a large part of the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains was owned by the Little River Lumber Company. Between 1901 and 1939, this company cut down hundreds of thousands of trees, turning a forest full of massive trees into a barren landscape.
secretcharlotte.co
These Floating HouseBoats Are Available To Stay In Overnight In North Carolina
Head to the small mountain town of Bryson City, over 4 hours away from Charlotte, for a perfect getaway into the Great Smoky Mountains and Fontana Lake where you can rent these unique and cozy houseboats right on the water to kick off the end of summer. Only accessible by...
Smoky Mountain News
Lazy Hiker welcomes bluegrass legend
The Darren Nicholson Band (Americana/bluegrass) will perform during the “Pickin’ Into Fall” celebration at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Lazy Hiker Brewing in Franklin. Nicholson is a Jackson County native and founding member of the nationally-known, award-winning Western North Carolina bluegrass group Balsam Range. He is...
FOX Carolina
Hendersonville’s first beer garden prepares for opening
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Blue Ridge Beer Garden - one of Hendersonville’s newest taphouses - invites you to join them for their grand opening on September 17-18. Representatives for the taphouse say the south slope building was originally a 1950′s gas station. They say they’re offering 25 beers and ciders on tap, in addition to a variety of wine, seltzers, domestics, craft beer, and non-alcohol options.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pick apples, explore a corn maze, and eat pumpkin donuts at Stepp’s Orchard in Hendersonville, NC
This family-owned orchard in Hendersonville, NC has u-pick apples, lots of fun family activities on weekends, and pretty amazing cider and pumpkin donuts. Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard is the very first u-pick apple orchard in Henderson County and has been in operation for more than 50 years. They know what they’re doing and we had to go check it out for ourselves. Honestly, I went for the pumpkin donuts. I love apple cider donuts but pumpkin? Yes, please!
my40.tv
Asheville pet groomer warns of mysterious respiratory illness affecting dogs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville pet groomer is warning pet owners of a mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs across the state. “It’s kind of like a plague that’s come down on dogs,” Hair of the Dog Pet Salon owner Michelle Hart said. Hart said her...
my40.tv
Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
FOX Carolina
Crews help rescue missing and injured hiker on Sunday afternoon
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Rescue Squad said crews helped rescue a missing and injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness on Sunday. Crews responded to the scene at around 4:23 p.m. after Haywood County Search & Rescue asked for their help. Shortly after they arrived,...
my40.tv
Haywood County School selects next superintendent
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a statement released Monday night, Haywood County School announced the selection of its next superintendent. Dr. Trevor Putnam, who has worked in the school system for 26 years, will take over the helm on November 1, 2022, following the retirement of Dr. Bill Nolte.
