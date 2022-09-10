ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 hurt in North Federal shooting, suspect not in custody

By Nick Wills
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – An investigation is underway after an early morning Saturday shooting left three people injured in Denver.

The shooting happened along the eastern edge of the Barnum neighborhood on the 300 block of North Federal Boulevard.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers located three victims around 2:56 a.m. Their identities as well as the full extent of their injuries are unknown at this time, but FOX31 is working to obtain this information.

The investigation is ongoing as DPD works to identify the suspect in this shooting.

If you have any information regarding this case, please reach out to DPD by calling 720-913-6037.

CBS Denver

Hit-and-run crash on I-70 in Denver under investigation

Denver police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 70 that took place on Monday morning. A driver collided with a person who was standing outside of his vehicle on the shoulder at Central Park. That man was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital. The driver fled.
DENVER, CO
