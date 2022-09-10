Read full article on original website
What To Know About The Assassination Of Leon Jordan
Known as a brave and virtuous man, Leon Jordan was born, raised, and died in Kansas City, MO. In his 65 years, he had done many things to serve his city and his country as a whole. He was a soldier, a pilot, a detective, an educator, an activist, and a politician.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 16-18
Does your weekend calendar need a refresh? There’s plenty to do around Kansas City. Here are five happenings to look forward to. Sanderson & Spirits – Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar Opens September 16. The Sanderson Sisters are returning once again this fall, and this time the three sisters...
The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color inside
Richard Bolling Federal Building at 601 East 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.U.S. General Services Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the federal buildings in Kansas City, Missouri is the Richard Bolling Federal Building located at 601 East 12th Street. This building is a United States federal building that's in the Central Business District. Construction of this building was completed in 1965 and it was named after Congressman Richard Walker Bolling in 1994. In 2021, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
jimmycsays.com
An enervated David Jungerman shows up in the courtroom
David Jungerman’s days of reckoning are underway. On Monday, scores of potential jurors nearly filled a courtroom on the fifth floor of the downtown Jackson County Courthouse. Some of those potential jurors sat in the jury box, while most of the rest sat in the spectator benches behind the courtroom railing.
kclibrary.org
Beneath Missouri Skies: Pat Metheny in Kansas City, 1964-1972
The New Yorker calls Pat Metheny “possibly the most influential jazz guitarist of the past five decades.” A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, he started playing local pizza parlors at age 14. By the time he graduated from high school, Metheny was a first-call guitarist at jazz clubs and festivals. More than 50 years, 45 recordings, and 20 Grammys later, the gifted instrumentalist and composer is still performing and drawing acclaim.
New policy at Worlds of Fun during Halloween Haunt
Kansas City's Worlds of Fun implements new bag policy during popular Halloween Haunt evenings through October.
KC family fighting to make sure 9/11 victim Denease Conley is never forgotten
Twenty-one years later, Denease Conley's older sister Barbara Haynes-Jenkins is fighting to keep her story alive.
How to celebrate 913 Day in Wyandotte County
People are encouraged to visit the Historical Quindaro Ruins, Downtown KCK, Central Avenue, Turner, Rosedale, Argentine and many other areas, to eat, celebrate and support the KCK community.
The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929
Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
kcur.org
Why a popular traveling tattoo artist made Kansas City into her new home base
Before Kinesha Glover — better known as Keno G — ever picked up a tattoo gun, she held a pencil. “I would sit around drawing portraits as a kid,” said Glover, a traveling tattoo artist with her home base at 2000 Vine in Kansas City. “I literally would sketch my siblings, my mom, my teacher, you name it. Doesn’t matter who I’m looking at, I’m sketching and drawing portraits.”
Woman who went missing in Kansas City found safe
Police say a woman who went missing early Sunday morning has been located safe.
Vandals leave costly mark on Bonner Springs park restroom
Bonner Springs police investigate vandalism and graffiti inside women's restroom at Lion's Park.
Fans can now place deposit on tickets in KC Current’s new riverfront stadium
Fans of the Kansas City Current professional women’s soccer team can now place a deposit on 2024 season tickets, reserving their place in the team’s new stadium along Berkley Riverfront Park in KCMO.
Victim confronts suspects breaking into cars in Wyandotte County
Two suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning following a crime spree that spanned two cities in two states.
Dump truck hits, kills pedestrian at Zona Rosa in Kansas City
Kansas City police investigate after a dump truck hit and killed a pedestrian at the city's popular Zona Rosa shopping district.
Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America
Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
Car crash claims life of Blue Valley student, second teen hospitalized
The Blue Valley School District said one of its high school students died in a car crash Monday evening. A second teenager is hospitalized.
kcur.org
What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them
A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
Kansas City, Kansas, middle school briefly placed on lock-out after 2 teens shot
A middle school in the Kansas City, Kansas, Public School district was briefly placed on lockout Tuesday after two teenagers were shot near campus.
kkfi.org
KANSAS CITY MISSOURI CLIMATE PROTECTION AND RESILIENCY PLAN IS AMBITIOUS!
During our show on September 12th, host Terri Wilke will speak with Beth Pauley, who is with Climate + Energy Project. Listeners will learn about the recently approved Kansas City, Missouri Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan. Listeners may be familiar with Climate + Energy Project, a Kansas-based, nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit...
