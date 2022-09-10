ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

howafrica.com

What To Know About The Assassination Of Leon Jordan

Known as a brave and virtuous man, Leon Jordan was born, raised, and died in Kansas City, MO. In his 65 years, he had done many things to serve his city and his country as a whole. He was a soldier, a pilot, a detective, an educator, an activist, and a politician.
KANSAS CITY, MO
inkansascity.com

This Weekend IN Kansas City: September 16-18

Does your weekend calendar need a refresh? There’s plenty to do around Kansas City. Here are five happenings to look forward to. Sanderson & Spirits – Hocus Pocus Pop-Up Bar Opens September 16. The Sanderson Sisters are returning once again this fall, and this time the three sisters...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Richard Bolling Federal Building in Kansas City is a tower of tinted grey glass, aluminum, and wall of color inside

Richard Bolling Federal Building at 601 East 12th Street in Kansas City, Missouri.U.S. General Services Administration, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. One of the federal buildings in Kansas City, Missouri is the Richard Bolling Federal Building located at 601 East 12th Street. This building is a United States federal building that's in the Central Business District. Construction of this building was completed in 1965 and it was named after Congressman Richard Walker Bolling in 1994. In 2021, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
KANSAS CITY, MO
jimmycsays.com

An enervated David Jungerman shows up in the courtroom

David Jungerman’s days of reckoning are underway. On Monday, scores of potential jurors nearly filled a courtroom on the fifth floor of the downtown Jackson County Courthouse. Some of those potential jurors sat in the jury box, while most of the rest sat in the spectator benches behind the courtroom railing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kclibrary.org

Beneath Missouri Skies: Pat Metheny in Kansas City, 1964-1972

The New Yorker calls Pat Metheny “possibly the most influential jazz guitarist of the past five decades.” A native of Lee’s Summit, Missouri, he started playing local pizza parlors at age 14. By the time he graduated from high school, Metheny was a first-call guitarist at jazz clubs and festivals. More than 50 years, 45 recordings, and 20 Grammys later, the gifted instrumentalist and composer is still performing and drawing acclaim.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Drumm Farm Center for Children in Independence, Missouri has been helping children since 1929

Andrew Drumm Institute in Independence, Missouri.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Andrew Drumm Institute n/k/a Drumm Farm Center for Children built on a 370-acre working farm was an orphanage for boys. It's located in Independence, Missouri. In 1929, this facility provided education and support for boys who might otherwise be at a disadvantage.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kcur.org

Why a popular traveling tattoo artist made Kansas City into her new home base

Before Kinesha Glover — better known as Keno G — ever picked up a tattoo gun, she held a pencil. “I would sit around drawing portraits as a kid,” said Glover, a traveling tattoo artist with her home base at 2000 Vine in Kansas City. “I literally would sketch my siblings, my mom, my teacher, you name it. Doesn’t matter who I’m looking at, I’m sketching and drawing portraits.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
KISS 106

Abandoned Missouri Castle Was Named Creepiest Place in America

Not only is this castle still standing. It's considered to be the coolest, creepiest castle in Missouri. Heck in America according to one website. Welcome to the Kansas City Castle. I've been to KC many times but had no idea that this castle existed. Back in its prime, the castle was used as a jailhouse for criminals with minor crimes. Crimes included writing bad checks, unpaid debts, and public intoxication.
MISSOURI STATE
kcur.org

What's the worst intersection in Kansas City? All of them

A triangle of seemingly unending chaos and a sign declaring “Old Westport” greets drivers at the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Westport Road, where the two busy thoroughfares crisscross with both 43rd Street and Belleview Ave. Here’s what Kansas Citians say about this intersection: “Triangle of death.” “It...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kkfi.org

KANSAS CITY MISSOURI CLIMATE PROTECTION AND RESILIENCY PLAN IS AMBITIOUS!

During our show on September 12th, host Terri Wilke will speak with Beth Pauley, who is with Climate + Energy Project. Listeners will learn about the recently approved Kansas City, Missouri Climate Protection and Resiliency Plan. Listeners may be familiar with Climate + Energy Project, a Kansas-based, nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit...
KANSAS CITY, MO

