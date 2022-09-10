ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Showers of Hope provides hygiene care to the unsheltered

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=375vCc_0hqCOQ1O00

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Mobile Shower Program was in Pueblo on Saturday to provide a warm shower and hygiene care to unhoused people living in Pueblo.

The Shower Program was joined by Praise Assembly and My Brother’s Keeper to host the 2nd Annual event at Plaza Verde Park.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and offered not only a shower, but food and assistance from Blanket Pueblo, The Pork Chop Lady, Sam’s Street Tacos, Health Solutions, and more.

To learn more about the program, and how you can help, go to cooperativecare.org/donations/mobile-showers .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Robbery in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that late Monday, Sept. 12 a robbery occurred on North Academy Boulevard near Goddard Street. CSPD said that around 8:15 p.m. the suspect entered a business in the 7400 block of North Academy Blvd. in northern Colorado Springs. The suspect, armed with mace, took money […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo vaccine site providing updated boosters

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Mall vaccination site is now offering updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for omicron subvariants. According to Pueblo Health, anyone 12 years and older who has received the primary series; two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, or Novavax, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson, should get an omicron booster. Those […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Lost dog found after 3 months with help of a drone

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) on Sunday, Sept. 11 was able to find a dog that had been missing for months with the help of a drone. According to FCSO their UAS team took part in a training mission with a humanitarian twist. Several months prior, Farah, a golden retriever, […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Pueblo, CO
Society
Local
Colorado Society
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
City
Hygiene, CO
KRDO

Power outage in Colorado Springs impacting over 2,300 people

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) has crews responding to an outage that is affecting more than 2,300 customers. The outage is impacting traffic lights. CSU reminds drivers to treat stoplights as 4-way stops. CSU says that the outage was an underground line hit by a contractor....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs adds new red light camera at Powers and Dublin

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs has added another red light camera at Powers Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard. Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said that the camera was activated on Sept. 13 and that there will be a 30-day warning period for drivers. Before Oct. 13, drivers captured by the camera running a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unsheltered#The Shower Program#Praise Assembly#Health Solutions#Nexstar Media Inc
Colorado Newsline

Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry?

This story originally appeared in the Pueblo Star Journal. To head east on U.S. 50 is to enter a verdant realm of lush fields and towering trees. It’s a greenbelt that meanders along the length of the lower Arkansas River from the city’s eastern edge to Rocky Ford and beyond – a Nile Valley-esque landscape […] The post Colorado farming is a multibillion dollar industry — so why are so many residents going hungry? appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Shelter in place lifted in Fountain, suspect sought

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/13/2022 7:53 p.m. FOUNTAIN, Colo. — A Peak Alert was sent out from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) saying that “law enforcement has resolved the situation in the area of the 600 block of Autumn Pl.” The shelter-in-place has been lifted and EPSO said anyone who was sheltered can resume normal […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KXRM

CSPD recognizes National Police Women’s Day

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sept. 12 is National Police Women’s Day, and the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) marked the day by spotlighting some of their hard-working women, and K9 Officer. According to NationalToday.com, only roughly 10% of the police force in the United States is made up of women. National Police Women’s Day hopes to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs honors victims with 9/11 commemoration ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs hosted a 9/11 commemoration ceremony in Memorial Park on Sunday, Sept. 11. The event to honor the victims of the September 11 attacks featured remarks from Mayor John Suthers, the Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez, Colorado Springs Fire Chief Randy Royal, and Colorado Springs Police Chaplain. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Not so fast: Walmart to phase out plastic bags around Colorado Springs, but not immediately

Walmart stores in the Colorado Springs area that posted signs saying they were phasing out plastic bags in the upcoming days and weeks jumped the gun, the retail giant says. While Walmart plans to stop utilizing single-use carryout bags in Colorado starting in early 2023, the switch hasn't started yet; Walmart said it is working with the local stores to remove the signs that warn of a more imminent change.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Evacuation order lifted for wildland fire near Florissant

FLORISSANT, Colo. — An evacuation order for a wildland fire near Florissant, has been lifted after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) sent a notification to homes in the area, at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. TCSO had sent an evacuation order due to the wildland fire near Irwin Drive, which is south […]
FLORISSANT, CO
KXRM

Sunset Amphitheater holds meeting for public comment

COLORADO SPRINGS — The rescheduled public meeting for the Sunset Amphitheater, took place on Tuesday night at Boot Barn Hall. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, the public was invited to comment on the proposal for a new open-air amphitheater in Colorado Springs. Notes Live, the company planning to build the amphitheater, said that the venue plans […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy