Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
‘Jesus Is My Hope Jam’ Will Be At Beyer Park Saturday
Full Gospel House of Praise, along with Purple Tent of Hope Ministries, announced the third annual Dawn to Dusk “Jesus is my HOPE Jam,” a free community event providing HOPE through 14 hours of singing, recovery testimonies, prayer, praise and proclamation. The event will take place by Pike...
WNDU
Father, son buy historic Kizer House
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A father and son bought the historic Kizer House located in the 800 block of West Washington Street in South Bend. Stephen and Ed Ziegler bought the property back in March. “And I’ve been watching the real...
WNDU
The Art Depot opens inside Elkhart High School
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Community Schools is unveiling a brand new after-school youth center. It’s called “The Art Depot,” and it’s located inside Elkhart High School. The space was designed and renovated by students. It offers an Art Café, an Art Shop with items for...
WNDU
March to the Memorial honoring those lost on 9/11
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Folks in South Bend crossed the whole town dawning American flags to honor those who sacrificed their lives on 9/11. This group walked 21 miles from the Martin’s on Ireland Rd. all the way to St. Patrick’s Park. They made rest stops at South...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Tyson
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Tyson!. Tyson is 8 months old. He is deaf, so he is...
WNDU
Sunday Morning Spotlight: Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -One of the brothers from the local Phi Beta Sigma chapter stopped by the studio to chat with Jack Springgate during this week’s Sunday Morning Spotlight. Armar’rae Hill is the Regional Director of Publicity for Phi Beta Sigma. He talked about all the ways their...
WNDU
Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame just added water to its sustainable energy portfolio. The current of the St. Joseph River is once again being used to produce electrical current. Notre Dame spent nearly three years and $30 million on a hydro facility near the dam...
WNDU
St. Joseph Health System honors fallen 9/11 heroes
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph Health System held a 9/11 Tribute this morning in Mishawaka. Two minutes of silence were observed, one minute for each tower. “Today, in remembrance of 9/11, all those who passed, and ten years since St. Joseph Health Systems brought a piece of the 9/11 Memorial here for all of us to cherish and remember those that we loved and lost,” said Samuel Alameda,1st Sergeant, United States Marine Core, Retired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Indiana women’s care providers prepare for abortion ban on Thursday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s abortion clinic will stop doing abortions, but it won’t close its doors. Whole Woman’s Health has announced that the clinic on Lincolnway West will continue to operate beyond the effective date of Indiana’s new abortion ban, which is Thursday of this week.
Times-Union Newspaper
Flyin’ Brian Tells History Of ‘Lucy’ At Rotors Over Mentone
MENTONE – Flyin’ Brian Walsh, of Oldies WIOE, Warsaw, on Saturday during Rotors Over Mentone explained the history of a helicopter he purchased last year. “Lucy,” a 1947 47J Bell Ranger, was on display at the Lawrence D. Bell Aircraft Museum, 210 S. Oak St., Mentone, during the annual event. Walsh said the helicopter was recognizable because it was in the TV show “Whirly Birds” in the 1950s and 1960s.
WNDU
Lt. Gov. Crouch visits Plymouth for rural communities roundtable
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana’s second-in-command made a pit stop in Plymouth for the first of six statewide “Thriving Rural Communities” roundtable discussions. On Tuesday, Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch heard from various Marshall County stakeholders inside the Marshall County Historical Society. That’s after Ball State research has found rural communities, like Marshall County, are poised for growth due to various lifestyle factors, such as lower crime, good school districts, and quality of life improvements.
WNDU
New business opens in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A brand-new business is now open in Elkhart. J&B Home Décor & Gifts held its grand opening last week. The store offers everything from accent furniture pieces for your home, to gourmet treats, to specialty dog toys, and everything in between. While the store has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hunter trapped in mud rescued from Indiana swamp
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. — A hunter who was trying to retrieve a downed goose had to get help when he got stuck in chest-deep mud. The 69-year-old hunter had been in the chest-deep mud for approximately an hour, with his hunting partner trying to free him, before calling 911, The Times of Northwest Indiana reported.
WNDU
Freedom isn’t free; Kosciusko County remembers 9/11
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Kosciusko County held their 911 memorial tribute at the American Legion to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks 21 years ago. The Kosciusko County 9/11 Committee was formed the year after 9/11 and has continued to honor the memory of fallen heroes. “When you...
rvbusiness.com
Forest River Bringing In John Mellencamp for Dealer Expo
ELKHART, Ind. – As a “Thank You” to their dealers, Forest River Inc. officials are excited to announce John Mellencamp and Brantley Gilbert as the entertainment for the 13th annual Forest River Dealer Expo. On Tuesday evening, Sept. 27, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Portage, IN USA
I have been placing quilted hearts myself since I first heard of this group earlier this year. I was so excited when I saw this heart on a bush just outside of the Drs office. It brought joy to my heart and I knew my husbands Dr would be giving him good news. Thank you for the beautiful heart and the kindness you are spreading.
WNDU
Michiana Unsolved: The Double Homicide of Brandon Smith and ShaeLeigh Zeiger
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was around 2:40 am on December 19, 2021 when South Bend Police were called to the 2200 block of South Franklin Street. “It’s right there in the area of Franklin and Ewing. There is an establishment that is well known in the South Bend area, Antonio’s Bar,” explains Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.
WNDU
Spirit Halloween opens new location at UP Mall
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Tis the season! Spooky season, that is!. Spirit Halloween has a new location to help you get ready for the big night!. It’s at the UP Mall, and is going in where the old Sears used to be. This will be the second Spirit Halloween in Michiana.
WNDU
South Bend Cubs open playoffs at Four Winds Field Tuesday
Lanes to be closed on Western Avenue near Mayflower Road in South Bend Tuesday. The lane closures impact Western Avenue starting at Mayflower Road and continuing 300 feet east of the intersection. Notre Dame dedicates new hydro facility in South Bend. Updated: 6 hours ago. The plant has been producing...
WNDU
Notre Dame falls out of AP Top 25 after loss to Marshall
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame had a streak of 80 straight weeks ranked in the AP Top 25. That streak has come to an end, as the Irish are unranked for the first time since 2017 after Saturday’s loss at home to unranked Marshall. The Irish fell all the way out of the poll, despite being the eighth-ranked team in the country.
Comments / 0