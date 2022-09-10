Read full article on original website
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Pennsylvania RestaurantTravel MavenCoraopolis, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Josh Heupel seems very annoyed by one aspect of the Vols’ win against Pittsburgh
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel is thrilled that UT won an “ugly” game on the road against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past weekend. The Vols didn’t play well at times against Pittsburgh, but they still managed to leave Acriscure Stadium with a win last Saturday night.
Watch: Reporter thought Tennessee lost to Pittsburgh while asking Akron head coach about Vols game
An Akron football beat reporter apparently didn’t watch the Tennessee Vols‘ matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers this past weekend. That’s understandable, though. Reporters often miss other college football games while they’re spending hours at the stadium of the game they’re covering that day. The problem...
Is Everything Lining Up Perfectly for the Return of the Prodigal Son?
Morgantown, West Virginia – If Rich Rodriguez was asked to return to Morgantown to be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, he would take it in a heartbeat. Rodriguez, now 59, has admitted that leaving West Virginia University for Michigan in 2007 was a mistake and although he’s happy enough as the head coach at Jacksonville State, a potential opportunity to come home and make things right would simply be too delicious for him to pass up.
Shane Lyons issues statement on Neal Brown
Shane Lyons has issued a statement on the Mountaineer Football program, as well as Head Coach Neal Brown. The West Virginia University Athletic Director did not put the statement out publicly, or release it to local media. Instead, he issued it in response to an Associated Press story by John Raby.
Pitt Falls Out of Top 20 in Latest National Rankings
Pitt checks in at No. 23 in the AP Poll and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.
Shane Lyons Issues a Statement on WVU Football
Morgantown, West Virginia – After an 0-2 record to start the season, there are many questions surrounding the West Virginia football program. Moments ago, West Virginia’s director of athletics, Shane Lyons, released a statement about the team:. “I know our fans are frustrated with the start of the...
Neal Brown says there is only one way to fix this
WVU Head Coach Neal Brown discusses what's wrong with this team and the one way to fix it moving forward.
Is Pittsburgh Anchor Heather Abraham Leaving KDKA-TV?
Heather Abraham has been brightening the day of Pittsburgh’s residents with joy and her smile for 12 years. They consider her a good representative of Pittsburgh. But now Heather Abraham is leaving the morning show, Your Day Pittsburgh, on KDKA-TV, and viewers want to know why. Her viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. Fortunately for them, the anchor addressed all their queries.
