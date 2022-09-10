ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, OH

Feds: Former Covington official spent $150,000 on herself using employee credit cards

By Brook Endale, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago
The former administrative manager for the city of Covington has been indicted by a federal grand jury on fraud and theft charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky.

Allison Donaldson, 49, was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of wire fraud and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

She worked as an administrative manager for the Public Works Department from 2005 until 2022 and had access to credit card information for the department.

Donaldson is accused of defrauding the city of Covington from Feb. 2020 until Feb. 2022 by using employee credit cards and making over $150,000 in purchases for herself and her home.

The purchases listed in the indictment include repairs for a Mercedes Benz, Crate & Barrel furniture, and designer counter stools.

Donaldson will appear in court at 2 p.m. on Sept. 19. She faces up to 20 years on each count of wire fraud and up to two years on each count of aggravated identity theft.

Officials said Donaldson also faces judgments for restitution and forfeiture of the property attained through the fraud.

