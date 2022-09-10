ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England seamer Ollie Robinson provides perfect pick-me-up with first Test five-for during the reign of a King since Lancashire spinner Malcolm Hilton in 1952... as hosts take control of shortened series decider

By Lawrence Booth
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

It would have been a decent start to any era. With his third legal delivery of this decisive third Test, Ollie Robinson snaked one back through the defences of South Africa’s captain Dean Elgar and sent his off stump flying.

By 2.30, he had five wickets, and no one was telling him to go easy on the celebrations. There were plenty in an Oval crowd of almost 25,000 who had come in search of a pick-me-up, and Robinson was providing it.

For those who like their stats with a royal flavour, he was the first England bowler to take a Test five-for during the reign of a King since Lancashire spinner Malcolm Hilton against India at Kanpur in January 1952, a few weeks before the death of George VI.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o52Gh_0hqCO4vt00
England's Ollie Robinson takes the applause from The Oval crowd after taking his fifth wicket

Robinson had taken 44 Test wickets under Elizabeth II, and is now leading the way under Charles III. With Ben Stokes answering questions before the game about the futures of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, it all felt faintly symbolic.

Since returning to the side for the second Test at Old Trafford, Robinson has looked a bowler reborn – combining the accuracy and bounce of his first crack at the highest level with a slimmer waistline and a more telling impact on the speedgun. In seam-bowling terms, he is approaching the full package.

Having finished off the South Africans on the third evening in Manchester with four cheap wickets, he continued the good work on what had become the third morning in south London, but was in practical terms the first. Handed, once more, the new ball ahead of Broad, he was mainly unplayable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UDuDP_0hqCO4vt00
Robinson celebrates with captain Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of Dean Elgar early on

After disposing of Elgar, Robinson dismantled another off stump, as Keegan Petersen shouldered arms to one that jagged back. And when a beauty to Kyle Verreynne straightened off the seam and kissed the outside edge, his Test average dipped below 20 – hallowed territory for any bowler.

Soon after, Wiaan Mulder was caught behind too, and Robinson had four for 14 in six overs. Conditions were in his favour: the sky was grey, the pitch a light green. But he looked as capable of exploiting them as Anderson or Broad.

The Robinson who was publicly berated by bowling coach Jon Lewis at Hobart in January might not have managed as many as the eight overs that made up his first spell. He certainly wouldn’t have stayed on the right side of 80mph. But Robinson Mk II has learned his lesson, in the process relegating Broad to first change.

That, too, has worked well for England. Perhaps piqued by his demotion, Broad has taken eight wickets at 12 since losing the new ball. If Robinson has long been nominated as his heir, there appears to be little chance of an abdication.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwnYd_0hqCO4vt00
It was the perfect start for England as Elgar was dismissed by Robinson in just the second over
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuGWm_0hqCO4vt00

His work was not done. After Marco Jansen had stalled the procession of wickets with a defiant 30, he forced a prod to first slip to earn his third Test five-for. Final figures of five for 49 were a career-best. Earlier, spectators had remained silent in honour of the Queen; now, they roared for Robinson.

There have been times when the likeliest victim of his destructiveness has been himself – from the grim tweets unearthed during his Test debut last summer, to the litany of injuries and infirmities that slowed down his recovery. The fastest thing about him was his choice of food.

Because of all that, there will be an air of redemption about his every success – as well as a sigh of relief about the state of England’s seam-bowling stocks.

In the meantime, Robinson is building up a serious body of work. These are early days, but no England bowler has taken more than his 49 Test wickets at a lower average since Frank Tyson terrorised the Australians in the 1950s. Before that, you need to go back to SF Barnes, arguably the greatest bowler of all time.

Meanwhile, only George Lohmann, who operated entirely in the 19th century, and Barnes have a lower strike-rate than Robinson’s 43.

None of this guarantees a glittering future. But, for the time being, it is a useful riposte to those who feared he did not have the heart – let alone the body – of an international cricketer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

South African rugby stunned by scandal as married fly-half Elton Jantjies and dietician Zeenat Simjee are sent home from Argentina amid reports they were having an affair

World champions South Africa have been rocked by scandal after fly-half Elton Jantjies and Springbok dietician Zeenat Simjee were sent home from Argentina. Reports in the Rainbow Nation suggested the married Jantjies, who also has three children, and Simjee, who is not believed to be married, have been having an affair.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Warning over 'rush for the Commonwealth door' as more nations including Antigua and Barbuda prepare to become republics and quit the international bloc following the Queen's death but Australia delays any move to replace the King

Commonwealth nations could 'rush for the door' of the bloc after the death of the Queen, an expect has warned. In addition to the UK, Charles III now rules in 14 Commonwealth countries that were former dominions of the British Empire. With republican movements gaining ground from Australia to the...
AUSTRALIA
Daily Mail

PAUL NEWMAN: England are blessed Rob Key chose Brendon McCullum over Gary Kirsten in his sliding doors moment... the Kiwi coach was the perfect man with Ben Stokes to change the mentality of the team

It was, said Jonathan Agnew on Test Match Special, a 'lightbulb moment'. He was talking about the time he first heard Brendon McCullum's name linked with the England Test coaching job and it perfectly described my reaction, too. Of course it made sense. The New Zealander was clearly the perfect...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Biblical symbolism, a tribute to George VI or clever planning? Experts suggest reasons behind Queen's coffin being moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall at precisely 2.22pm today

When the King and his sons walk behind the Queen's coffin today, they will leave Buckingham Palace at exactly 2.22pm. The royal family will accompany their matriarch on foot on the journey to Westminster Hall where hundreds of thousands of people are expected to pay their respects after queueing for what could be as much as 40 hours.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Elgar
Person
Marco Jansen
Person
Keegan Petersen
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Malcolm Hilton
Person
Frank Tyson
Person
Stuart Broad
Daily Mail

Marcus Rashford is left out of Man United's Europa League squad for trip to Sheriff Tiraspol after missing training... leaving him a doubt for Gareth Southgate's last England squad before the World Cup

Marcus Rashford has not been included in Manchester United's squad for their Europa League match against Sheriff Tiraspol after missing training today. No reason has been given for Rashford's absence. Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also didn't train on Wednesday and won't be on the plane to Moldova.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Sophie's face etched with pain: The Countess of Wessex is praised by royal fans for showing 'great dignity' despite being 'clearly broken' as she joins her senior royals at the Queen's vigil

The Countess of Wessex looked solemn as she joined the senior royals for the vigil at St Giles' Cathedral tonight, with royal fans praising her 'dignity' despite the painful situation. All four of Her Majesty's children stood guard around her coffin this evening in a poignant evening vigil in Edinburgh.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lancashire#England#Seam#South Africans
Daily Mail

Princess of Wales' sweet tribute to the Queen: Kate wears elegant pearl necklace in subtle nod to the late monarch as she joins the royal family to receive Her Majesty's coffin at Buckingham Palace

The Princess of Wales was photographed making a subtle tribute to the Queen as she and the Prince of Wales headed towards Buckingham Palace to receive Her Majesty's coffin. Dressed in a smart black ensemble, mother-of-three Kate, 40, donned an elegant pearl necklace when appearing with her husband Prince William, 40, en route to the royal London home. It's thought she may have donned the simple jewellery option in a sweet nod to the late monarch, who was known to favour wearing pearls.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince William's friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley is replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain and will not play a major role in the Coronation

Prince William's close friend the Marquess of Cholmondeley has been replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain after King Charles III became monarch following the Queen's death. The Marquess, also known as film-maker David Rocksavage, had the role, in which he had to walk backwards in front of the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, as long as the Queen was on the throne.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte fires warning to Son Heung-min as he insists out-of-form forward is no longer untouchable... just six months after Italian said he would have to be 'crazy' to drop South Korean star from team

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has fired a warning to out-of-form forward Son Heung-min to leave the forward sweating on his place against Sporting on Tuesday night. Son has started in all seven of Spurs' matches so far this season, but is yet to find the back of the net despite the club's unbeaten start to the campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz reveals the heartfelt four-word message Nick Kyrgios sent him after his historic win in New York

Nick Kyrgios never doubted Carlos Alcaraz could win the US Open this year and reminded the Spaniard of his prediction, shortly after the teenager's triumph in New York. Alcaraz beat Norway's Casper Rudd 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 victory in the final at Flushing Meadows on Monday (AEST) to win his maiden Grand Slam and become the youngest world No1 in history.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Princes William and Harry to support Charles by walking together with him behind the late Queen's coffin - in echoes of the heartbreaking scenes at Diana's funeral - as Her Majesty is taken to lie in state so hundreds of thousands of Brits can pay respects

William and Harry will support Charles by walking with him behind the Queen's coffin as it is moved to the Palace of Westminster to lie in state today - echoing the heartbreaking pictures of the teenage princes at Princess Diana's funeral. The Queen is staying in Buckingham Palace's Bow Room...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Ex Royal Marine friend of Prince Harry, JJ Chalmers, reveals Queen penned a note to his dad when he was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing saying she'd 'enjoyed' his son's performances

Broadcaster and former Royal Marine JJ Chalmers has revealed he found out that the Queen watched him perform on Strictly after she sent a handwritten note to his father. JJ, who counts Prince Harry, 37, among his friends, was seriously injured in Afghanistan in 2011, in a blast that killed two of his colleagues.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Keanu Reeves reveals that he is working on a documentary that will cover Jenson Button's improbable triumph with Brawn GP in the 2009 Formula One World Championship

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has revealed that he is currently working on a documentary that will chronicle Brawn GP's unlikely triumph in the 2009 Formula One World Championship. The John Wick star has long been a fan of the sport, and was spotted attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Angry Antonio Conte drags Tottenham stars in for a surprise morning training session, hours after their implosion at Sporting Lisbon, in response to the way they lost late on in the Champions League

Antonio Conte hauled his Tottenham players in for a morning training session just hours after their late capitulation against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday night. The Spurs boss watched his team slump to a 2-0 loss here in the Portuguese capital despite the game being goalless in the 90th minute, Conte is also believed to have tore into his players in the dressing room after full time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Heathrow cancels flights to 'ensure silence' over London during Queen's coffin procession: Passengers face delays between 1.50pm and 3.40pm today as airport honours Her Majesty

Heathrow Airport flights have been cancelled so they do not disturb the Queen's coffin procession this afternoon. The west London airport said in a statement that 'out of respect' for the mourning period it will be making 'appropriate alterations to our operation'. These include flights being disrupted between 1.50pm and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Sporting Lisbon star Marcus Edwards reveals he would like to return 'home' to the Premier League one day... and former side Tottenham 'could land £26million sell-on fee if a club meets the player's £52m release clause'

Tottenham could receive a £26million sell-on fee if former player Marcus Edwards gets his wish by returning to the Premier League in the future. The 23-year-old produced a Man of the Match performance for Sporting Lisbon in a 2-0 victory over Spurs in the Champions League. After the match,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Emotional mourners wipe tears from their eyes as Queen’s coffin passes by in moment of history: Crowd of tens of thousands falls silent as they watch Her Majesty making final journey from Buckingham Palace

Tears filled the eyes of the tens of thousands of public mourners as the Queen's coffin made her final journey from Buckingham Palace this afternoon. A solemn and respectful silence greeted the emotionally powerful sight of Her Majesty's body being taken to Westminster Hall. At exactly 2.22pm King Charles III...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Chelsea fan group deck out Stamford Bridge in Union Jack flags - and urge the crowd to 'belt out' the national anthem after minute's silence for the Queen tonight, despite UEFA's ban on playing it across stadium speakers

Chelsea fans are being urged to 'belt out' the national anthem after the minute's silence in tribute to the Queen, despite UEFA's ban on playing it in the stadium. As reported exclusively by Sportsmail yesterday, Manchester City, Rangers and Chelsea made pleas to play God Save the King ahead of their home fixtures.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

595K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy