Gregory Kitchens
3d ago

should be instant termination. anything remotely seen as defending those horrible people in any way by any educator. you can no longer trust them around children.

Laura R
3d ago

I don't care what her intentions were, or what context this was in. She should not have been having this conversation with her students.

TXWhiteBoy
3d ago

This is whats wrong with our schools. Teachers putting their deranged ideas into kids heads. She should be fired and charged with endangering a child. She is probably a sexual predator herself

