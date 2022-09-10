Read full article on original website
Gregory Kitchens
3d ago
should be instant termination. anything remotely seen as defending those horrible people in any way by any educator. you can no longer trust them around children.
Reply(41)
377
Laura R
3d ago
I don't care what her intentions were, or what context this was in. She should not have been having this conversation with her students.
Reply(47)
214
TXWhiteBoy
3d ago
This is whats wrong with our schools. Teachers putting their deranged ideas into kids heads. She should be fired and charged with endangering a child. She is probably a sexual predator herself
Reply(10)
173
Related
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.
Texas students have defended a teacher fired for a 'concerning' viral video that has her telling students to use the term "minor-attracted persons" instead of paedophiles. A screenshot from the viral video as shared by KVIA ABC-7 during a broadcast.KVIA ABC-7 / YouTube.
El Paso school board votes to terminate teacher after viral video
The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to recommend terminating a high school English teacher following a viral video.
Migrant surge overwhelms Border Patrol and shelters in El Paso
A new surge of migrants, primarily from Venezuela, is overwhelming the Border Patrol and shelters in El Paso, Texas, where nearly 1,000 have been released near bus stations over the past week in hope that they will find their own way to their next destinations in the U.S. On average,...
Police identify man killed in high speed rollover on I-10
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man who was speeding on Interstate 10 and passing other vehicles was killed when his SUV collided with a trailer being towed by another car. Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say the incident happened about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, September 10, near I-10 and Geronimo. Police say […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: CAP investigates possible homicide at 1-10 east & Loop 375
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department’s Crime Against Persons unit has responded to a possible homicide in east El Paso. The EPPD was dispatched last night at approximately 7:20 p.m. to a stalled vehicle located at 1-10 east just before Loop 375 on-ramp north. Upon arrival, police located a 32-year-old deceased […]
cbs4local.com
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
Man arrested, allegedly stole Mustang from dealership
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a car from an East-Central El Paso car dealership. According to the El Paso Police Department, the incident happened on Wednesday, September 7. Officials say a man, identified as 51-year-old Martin Albert Valenzuela, stole a 2014 Mustang from the La Casita Used […]
El Paso Attorney Points Out Hidden Detail of GECU Robber
It's been almost a week since a GECU on the East side of El Paso was robbed. The FBI El Paso Field Office released this image and a description of the robber in hopes that anyone had some information:. Suspect’s Description:. Sex: Male. Race: Unknown. Height: Approximately 5 feet...
Border Agents Save America from Queso Muenster in El Paso: Smuggler Grilled
EL PASO – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso seized more than 100 pounds of undeclared cheese Sept. 6. The incident began shortly before 7:00 a.m. when a 2011 GMC Yukon arrived from Mexico. The driver of the vehicle, a female U.S. citizen from Albuquerque, declared 10 wheels of cheese to the CBP officer.
10 dead after 18-wheeler crashes into row of burrito stands south of Juarez
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM/Border Report) — Nine people were killed as a semi plowed into parked vehicles and tipped over into roadside food stands and the patio of a restaurant on Wednesday along the Pan-American Highway in Villa Ahumada, a town 90 miles south of Juarez. Photos and videos shared on social media and Mexican […]
Beto O’Rourke’s Wife Has A Public Instagram All About The Couple’s Family Life In West Texas
Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke's wife has an Instagram account that shows a glimpse at her life living in West Texas with her family. Amy, who shares three children with the politician, lives in El Paso, TX and a look through her social media will show you her life filled with "family fun".
NBC News
462K+
Followers
55K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 646