ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

2 dead after a murder-suicide in Phoenix, police say

By Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g80UO_0hqCO1Hi00

A man and a woman were found dead in a Phoenix apartment late Friday night after what police believe was a murder-suicide.

Officers said they were called to an apartment in the area of 23rd and Dunlap avenues around 10:15 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

"When they got there, the officers were informed by neighbors they heard multiple gunshots from inside one of the apartments," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky, a spokesperson for Phoenix Police Department. "A man then walked onto the balcony of the apartment and waved a gun in the air."

The man then went back inside the apartment and one gunshot was heard, Krynsky said.

Officers went into the apartment and found a woman, identified as Traci Thurman, 42, and a man, identified as Ian White, 49, with gunshot wounds. The Fire Department responded and pronounced both Thurman and White dead.

Neighbors told homicide detectives that they heard White and Thurman, who were in a relationship, arguing inside the apartment before hearing multiple gunshots.

"White then walked out to the balcony and shouted that he was responsible for the shooting. He went back inside the apartment and shot himself," Krynsky said.

Detectives were still investigating the scene Saturday morning.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Teen boy arrested after Phoenix strip mall shooting leaves 18-year-old dead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen boy is in custody in connection to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead and a woman hurt over the weekend. Officers released an update on Monday, saying the teen will be booked on multiple felony charges, including second-degree murder. His name hasn’t been released since he’s under 18.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Twin brothers arrested after argument ends in deadly shootout in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Twin brothers have been booked into jail, with one facing murder charges, after an argument with a childhood friend ended in a shootout at a south Phoenix apartment complex last week. The shooting happened on Sept. 5 at Sunrise Vista Apartments, near 28th Street and Broadway Road, around 8:30 p.m Police say an argument broke out between one of the brothers, Devon Laterrell Bean, and a friend, 31-year-old Quincy Deon McCoy.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
AZFamily

DUI driver ran red light, killing 19-year-old in crash, Goodyear police say

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say the driver that killed a motorcyclist in a crash Tuesday morning in Goodyear was under the influence of drugs. Goodyear police officers say 40-year-old Christopher Clark ran a red light, hitting a motorcyclist and another car near Interstate 10 and Pebble Creek Parkway around 1:50 a.m. Officers arrived at the scene and found 19-year-old Carson Smith unresponsive. He was taken to hospital where he later died. The condition of the second driver is unknown.
GOODYEAR, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop, police say

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items. In a tweet by the department, they say 1kg of fentanyl powder was found, equaling about 2.2 pounds. 2,000 fentanyl pills, $13,000 and four guns were also seized. These...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Shooting#Phoenix Police Department#Police#Violent Crime#The Fire Department
AZFamily

Sisters remember their brother that was killed in Phoenix shooting

On Monday, Nieder went home with a new ReWalk Robotics exoskeleton, allowing him to stand and walk on his own. Wedding photographer says items missing after using valet service at Arizona Biltmore. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Wedding photographer Ethan Beazley says it appeared someone rummaged through his car after...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police: Driver ejected from flipped truck in Tempe, taken to hospital

TEMPE, Ariz. — A driver in Tempe was ejected from their vehicle Tuesday afternoon and sustained severe head trauma, officials say. The collision occurred shortly before 4 p.m. near Price Road and Southern Avenue. A witness told Tempe police they observed a truck driving on a flat tire and losing control before hitting the freeway wall.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Crash leaves 2 people seriously hurt in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning in Chandler. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road. Fire crews say two people have been rushed to an area hospital, but other information was not immediately available.. The...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot at Scottsdale short-term rental after hair dispute with men she met at bar, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is recovering after being shot late last week while staying at an Airbnb in south Scottsdale. It began early Friday morning when five women staying at a short-term rental on East Hubbel Street, located near Hayden and McDowell roads, decided to go to a bar in Phoenix. According to documents filed by Scottsdale police, the group met two men at the bar, later identified as Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, and Aron Melvin, 24. One of the women reportedly invited them to come back with them to the rental.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox10phoenix.com

Beauty salon owner accused of killing wife, another man in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ariz. - A suspect has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his wife and another man at a beauty salon in Avondale. Just after 3 p.m. on Sept. 11, officers responded to reports of a shooting at Ema's Barber and Beauty Salon, near Central Avenue and Madden Drive. That's where they found an unidentified man and a woman who had been shot.
AVONDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

2 people arrested for allegedly shooting woman over money dispute in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — Two people were arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly shooting a woman during a verbal dispute about money earlier in the day in Scottsdale. Aron Melvin, 24, and Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, were arrested during a traffic stop after detectives identified them as the suspects in a shooting at a short-term rental near Hayden Road and McDowell Road around 4 a.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman injured during early morning shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are investigating an early morning shooting that happened in west Phoenix on Saturday. Phoenix police say they responded to an aggravated assault report near Campbell Road and N. 59th Avenue around 6 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several adults inside of a car. One woman had been injured after a bullet grazed her shoulder.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Unruly goat takes on Tonopah community, pees on deputy

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A goat got so out of control recently in Tonopah that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to detain the unruly animal. But the goat didn't go down without a fight. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app. MCSO says the animal, nicknamed Billy,...
TONOPAH, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy