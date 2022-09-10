ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Woman and child left critically injured after a car crash in Phoenix

By Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Two people were hospitalized, one in critical condition, after a car crash at 43rd and Dunlap avenues early Saturday morning.

A woman and a girl were in a black SUV turning left to go west on Dunlap Avenue when their vehicle collided with another vehicle going south on 43rd Avenue, according to Phoenix police.

The passengers of the SUV were both taken to the hospital — the child with critical injuries and the woman with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

Phoenix police are waiting on the blood results of the other vehicle's driver, said Sgt. Philip Krynsky, a spokesperson for the department .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Woman and child left critically injured after a car crash in Phoenix

