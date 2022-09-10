Workin' hard to get their fill, TBDBITL goes on Journey at halftime: Watch the show
The Ohio State football team opens the season with five straight home games in 2022, which means five straight weeks of an Ohio State Marching Band halftime performance at Ohio Stadium. This week it was the Arkansas State game.
In the home opener, the Buckeyes performed "Jazz Café" in front of the sellout crowd. This week, the band took fans on a journey with, well, a mix of Journey, ABBA and few other singalongs as the theme is "Stadium Karaoke."
The band made formations that spelled out "Don't stop" and even crowns.
Watch the Ohio State Band halftime show during the Arkansas State game:
Who created the Ohio State Band's formation?
- Drill design: Brian Stevens
- Arranger: Lisa Galvin
- Percussion: Mark Reynolds
Will the Ohio State Marching Band travel with the Buckeyes?
The Ohio State Band will perform during one road game this season: Penn State. The BDBITL will also go to the bowl game if the Buckeyes are eligible.
Who 'dotted the i' for Ohio State today?
Michael Troller of Clifton, New Jersey, "dotted the i" for the band during "Script Ohio" before the Ohio State-Arkansas State kickoff.
