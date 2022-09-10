ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Workin' hard to get their fill, TBDBITL goes on Journey at halftime: Watch the show

By Joe Harrington, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NutCg_0hqCNMhV00

The Ohio State football team opens the season with five straight home games in 2022, which means five straight weeks of an Ohio State Marching Band halftime performance at Ohio Stadium. This week it was the Arkansas State game.

In the home opener, the Buckeyes performed "Jazz Café" in front of the sellout crowd. This week, the band took fans on a journey with, well, a mix of Journey, ABBA and few other singalongs as the theme is "Stadium Karaoke."

CJ Stroud:Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader

TreVeyon Henderson:'He was a pro's pro at 16 years old.' How TreVeyon Henderson pushes himself to be better

The band made formations that spelled out "Don't stop" and even crowns.

Watch the Ohio State Band halftime show during the Arkansas State game:

Who created the Ohio State Band's formation?

  • Drill design: Brian Stevens
  • Arranger: Lisa Galvin
  • Percussion: Mark Reynolds

Will the Ohio State Marching Band travel with the Buckeyes?

The Ohio State Band will perform during one road game this season: Penn State. The BDBITL will also go to the bowl game if the Buckeyes are eligible.

Who 'dotted the i' for Ohio State today?

Michael Troller of Clifton, New Jersey, "dotted the i" for the band during "Script Ohio" before the Ohio State-Arkansas State kickoff.

Ohio State football schedule 2022

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Meet Bryson Rodgers, the Ohio State football recruit out to prove Brian Hartline right for ‘taking a chance on him’

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- A small part of Bryson Rodgers can’t believe he’s committed to playing for the Ohio State football team. The Warren, Ohio. native-turned-Florida standout earned his scholarship offer back in January, and in four months, he was a Buckeye. Some of that is the result of watching the program’s 2020 starting wide receiver corps go 10th, 11th and 12th in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that’s the most obvious point anyone can point to.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Iowa State
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Wisconsin State
State
Maryland State
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Toledo, OH
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

Wil Haygood Explores the Triumph of Curt Moody and the Tragic Fall of His Brother Toot

Sometimes he’d amble up to one of his brother’s buildings. Toot Moody would stand there, staring, full of pride. And if a stranger came into view, he’d introduce himself as Toot Moody, brother of Curt Moody, the famed architect whose building they both happened to be admiring. There’d be a sweet smile creasing across Toot’s face. But there were also all those other times, times when Toot would be zonked out, high on weed or that damnable crack cocaine, and he’d waltz right by his brother’s buildings, oblivious, roaming from the North Side to the Far East Side, homeless and on the move. There were times when the architect himself would spot his brother on the streets, and that would just rip him up inside: how all the help he had given, the money, love and concern, and how none of it could save Toot. Here was the Moody name etched on some of the most impressive modernist buildings across Columbus, across America even. The buildings went up—the Schottenstein Center, the National Center for Civil and Human Rights, the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.—and Toot kept falling. And falling.
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.
RICHFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Arkansas State#Ohio Stadium#American Football#Tbdbitl#Journey#The Ohio State Band#Ohio State 21#Notre Dame
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – “Lancaster’s go-to guy.” To be Inducted into Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Columbus, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Aging (ODA) will induct four central Ohio residents into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame during a special ceremony at the Statehouse Atrium in Columbus on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The four are among 15 outstanding older Ohioans being inducted this year for a lifetime of contributions and accomplishments.
LANCASTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cooper Stadium redevelopment proposal headed to Columbus City Council

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Plans to redevelop Cooper Stadium are moving forward to Columbus City Council. Arshot, through the LLC Sparc Holding, wants to transform the former baseball stadium and the land around it into a mixed-use development, with apartments, outdoor event space and retail. The project was approved last week by the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this joint has fantastic barbecue. Check out their mouthwatering brisket sandwich. Their brisket is smoked for 18 hours and dry rubbed with salt, pepper, and sugar. They also have delicious ribs and smoked chicken legs that have jerk seasoning and are basted in the restaurant's house-made sweet whiskey BBQ sauce. As for sides, patrons highly recommend the mac & cheese and cornbread.
OHIO STATE
columbusnavigator.com

7 Stores And Shopping Centers That Columbus Will Never Forget

Let’s be honest, these stores were as much a part of your childhood as Surge soda and pizza-flavored Doritos. Nostalgia is a heck of a thing. It’ll have you reminiscing over the most mundane of memories. Like back-to-school shopping as a kid or loitering around malls after school and cheesing the scene at the food courts.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Bar Patios in Columbus

As our summer rolls into fall, we’re continuing to roll out our best patios in Columbus lists, as dictated by our readers voting this summer. In the category of “best bar patio” it was a pretty tight race, as everyone has a favorite neighborhood bar or two. But in the end it was Crooked Can Brewing in Downtown Hilliard that took the number one spot.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Ohio winner: $2 million powerball ticket sold in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A winning Powerball ticket, totaling $2 million, was sold in Columbus after a drawing on Saturday. The ticket was purchased at the Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in west Columbus with 5/5 numbers correct with the Powerplay. The Ohio Lottery said the winning Powerball numbers...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police provide update on beating outside Short North bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two suspects accused of severely beating a man — who is currently “fighting for his life” — outside a Short North bar earlier this month. At a press conference Tuesday, Detective Anthony Johnson and Commander Mark Denner asked the public’s help in locating […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area

If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy