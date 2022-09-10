Read full article on original website
Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, Bad Bunny and a new era of stadium headliners
On the heels of Lady Gaga’s massive show at Dodger stadium last week, The Pop Shop podcast is taking a deeper look into the evolution of stadium shows and how they’ve changed over time.
R&B Singer Jesse Powell Dead At 51
Singer Jesse Powell, best known for his single "You" has passed away. His sister revealed the sad news on social media.
'Amber Ruffin Show' Season 3 to premiere Sept. 30 on Peacock
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Amber Ruffin Show will return for a third season in September. Peacock shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 3 of the late-night talk show Wednesday. Season 3 will consist of five episodes and premiere Sept. 30. Subsequent episodes will stream Oct. 7, Nov....
