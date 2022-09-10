ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

miamivalleytoday.com

Miami Co. Commissioners certify outstanding sewer fees

TROY – Miami County Commissioners approved the certification of county properties with unpaid sewer rates during their general meeting on Thursday, Sep. 8. The action came after commissioners went into two executive sessions at the top of the meeting. The first executive session was for compensation and benefits, and...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Miami County voters will consider new aggregation program

TROY – In the upcoming November election, Miami County residents in townships and in unincorporated areas will have the opportunity to vote on the decision for these areas of the county to join an aggregation program. The process started when AES Ohio announced their rate increase to $.11, according...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Tipp City BOE discusses architects for upcoming projects

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Board of Education discussed the facilities committe report and the architects for upcoming projects Monday night during the monthly work session. The board also considered the formal approval of monthly financial reports, pay-to-participate, public complaints and more. Having met prior to the board’s...
TIPP CITY, OH
roadtirement.com

Charlton Mill Covered Bridge

The Charlton Mill Covered Bridge was originally built by Henry Hebble in 1883. This bridge was a classic Howe through truss design, and the Charlton Mill structure was quite long, with 12 truss panels and a total length of 128 feet. The bridge spans Massies Creek north of Xenia in Greene County, Ohio.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Marriage license applications filed in Allen County

LIMA — The following individuals have filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Stephen Medlock and Jenne Ward, both of Lima; Joel Piercefield and Reagan Whitaker, both of Lima; Phillip Schmidt and Kristy Schulte, both of Lima; Danny Neal and Virginia Freytag, both of Lima; Millard Green Sr. and Loria McGue, both of Lima; Jonathan Fix of Columbia City, Indiana, and Sydney Fischbach of Indianapolis; Michael Schaffter and Angela Joseph, both of Lima; Hawn Ross and Jennifer Hole, both of Elida; Anthony Ball and Maryann Ball, both of Cridersville; Scott Rapp and Kelly Huffer, both of Lima; Gage Henderson and Taylor Judy, both of Lima; Adam Hinegardner and Andrea Peters, both of Cairo; Durand Finch Jr. and Jazmine Porter, both of Lima; Trevor Tennant and Ariel Haley, both of Columbia City; Joseph Schnipke and Erika Mohler, both of Delphos; Joseph Halker and Gabrielle Pimpas, both of Nashville, Tennessee; Austin Money and Alexandria Taviano, both of Lima; Terrence Pea II and Lakisha Wilson, both of Lima; Anthony Carpenter and Lorin Denny, both of Lima; Mark Haack and Susan Webb, both of Lima; Thomas Taylor Jr. and Kristen Cooke, both of Lima; and Devin Cairo and Lauren Kesler, both of Lima.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

City of Piqua excited to announce the launch of its new website

PIQUA — The City of Piqua announced today that it will be launching its new website midday on Tuesday, Sept. 20th. This new website will allow for an increase in community engagement and enhance the communication between residents and local government, according to a release from city officials. To...
PIQUA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Wildlife officials provide update on cleanup efforts at Indian Lake

LOGAN COUNTY — Wildlife officials have provided an update on the ongoing fight against invasive aquatic weeds at Indian Lake. For the last time Burrey Aquatic Restoration operated at Indian Lake last week. The contractor used an aquatic weed cutter machine and was able to remove 2,581 cubic yards of vegetation from the lake over the last 3 months.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Wapak schools seeking HOF applicants

WAPAKONETA — Applications are open for the Wapakoneta City Schools Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The deadline for new applications is Monday, Oct. 31. Past applications will be considered as well. The banquet will be held on February 11, 2023. More information is available at www.wapakoneta.org/page/distinguished-alumni.
WAPAKONETA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Springfield Police Chief announces retirement

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Police Division chief is retiring after 26 years in law enforcement. Springfield Police Division Chief Lee Graf will retire on Dec. 30, city officials announced today. Graf, who has been chief since December 2017, has been with the department since 1996. During his time, he...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
hometownstations.com

Proposed Legislation on PODS in Lima Placed for Second Reading

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Monday Evening at Lima City Council, legislation was proposed to regulate "Portable on Demand Storage Units" or "PODS," but concerns from proprietors led to council placing the legislation for a second reading. Recently, there has been a significant increase in the usage of PODS throughout...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

"Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour makes a stop in downtown Lima

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Ohio Democrats are saying that residents have been paying too much for too long for the current leadership in the state capital and they say it needs to stop. The "Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour by Ohio Democrats made a stop in downtown Lima Tuesday morning. The candidates...
LIMA, OH
The Associated Press

Sealy & Company Acquires Mid States Industrial Portfolio Containing Ten Buildings Totaling 1,138,866 Square Feet in Dayton, Ohio

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a 1,138,866-square-foot industrial portfolio in Dayton, Ohio. Known as the Mid States Industrial Portfolio, the investment was made at a significant discount to replacement cost and contained ten warehouse facilities situated across the two strongest industrial submarkets in the Greater Dayton MSA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005825/en/ Sealy & Company’s latest acquisition is a 1,138,866-square-foot industrial portfolio in Dayton, Ohio. Known as the Mid States Industrial Portfolio, the investment was made at a significant discount to replacement cost and contained ten warehouse facilities situated across the two strongest industrial submarkets in the Greater Dayton MSA.
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

SafeHaven offers free lunch to 1st responders

PIQUA — SafeHaven invites all first responders, including fire, EMT, and law enforcement, to join them from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sep. 20 for “Griddle To Go”. SafeHaven will be serving food cooked on their Blackstone griddle at 633 N. Wayne St. Grab a free...
PIQUA, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua Arts Council partners with Moeller Brew Barn to host Community Night

TROY — For the second consecutive year, Piqua Arts Council is partnering with Moeller Brew Barn to host a Community Night. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 from 5 to 9 p.m., the evening will consist of art demonstrations, live entertainment, a one-night art exhibit, craft beer and food. This Community Night will take place at Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy.
TROY, OH
WANE-TV

Jeep runs stop sign, hits semi in fatal Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Sunday crash that killed a driver after running a stop sign and hitting a semi. Just before 4:30 p.m., a crash was reported at the intersection of US 127 and SR 119. Deputies at the scene determined a semitrailer was driving southbound on US 127, and a Jeep Cherokee was westbound on SR 119.
MERCER COUNTY, OH

