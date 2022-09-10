CLEMSON – Clemson football All-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Davis will not play in Saturday's home opener against Furman.

Davis suffered an undisclosed injury last week in the 41-10 victory against Georgia Tech. He was hurt much of last season, playing in nine games with eight starts. The Tigers were undefeated in games he started and 2-3 in games he did not play. He still made first-team All-ACC with 27 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

With Davis sidelined, Ruke Orhorhoro is the likely starter with Bryan Bresee at the defensive tackle spots.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football without injured All-ACC defensive tackle Tyler Davis against Furman