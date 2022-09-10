Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
Shawn Levy Has Talked With Ryan Reynolds About A ‘Stranger Things’/’Deadpool’ Crossover
When you look at the biggest franchises on TV and film, you wouldn’t be wrong to say that TV is dominated by “Stranger Things” and film is dominated by Marvel Studios. In the middle of both of those worlds rests filmmaker Shawn Levy, who is one of the producers of “Stranger Things” and the director of the upcoming “Deadpool 3.” And, apparently, the filmmaker is taking notes and trying to figure out how to bring those two worlds together.
theplaylist.net
‘The Visitor’ Trailer: Finn Jones Stars In Blumhouse’s New Psychological Horror
What do you get when you cross creepy paintings and suspicious town folk? The answer is Blumhouse’s “The Visitor.” Between a deal with EPIX and Blumhouse Television, the studio will be creating eight films set for streaming, one of these being “The Visitor.”. From director Justin...
theplaylist.net
‘Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday’ Trailer: Scott Adkins Returns In An Action-Packed Sequel Bonanza Promising Gunfire & Gags
“A hitman’s job is never done:” is the tagline from the trailer for the forthcoming action-comedy movie “Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday,” which follows Mike Fallon (AKA The Accident Man) (played by Scott Adkins) as he tries to “top the best assassins in the world, protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure.” Of course, The Accident Man will accomplish all of this during a run time of 96 minutes. If, by any chance, the preceding plot doesn’t pique your interest, the trailer also promises to feature a killer clown by the name of Poco the Killer Clown, whose weapon of choice seems to be a big hammer.
theplaylist.net
‘Entergalactic’ Trailer: Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris Combine Forces For An Immersive Explosion Of Art & Music In New Animated Series
When you hear the premise of “Entergalactic,” the new animated series coming to Netflix, it might not elicit much excitement. It’s a show about a young guy trying to balance love and success while living in New York City. But, as the trailer for the series shows, “Entergalactic” is much, much more than just a clichéd premise.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
Netflix Had A Down Year At The Emmys But It’s Not Time To Panic
Sports fans have sports teams; television fans have streaming platforms. While much of the focus leading up to the 74th Emmy Awards has been centered on first-time nominees like “The White Lotus” or returning champions like “Succession,” the inside-baseball narratives centered on platforms like HBO Max and Netflix. With the latter slipping behind HBO in overall nominations—dropping from 129 in 2021 to 105 this year—the stage was set for a reshuffling of sorts of the television landscape.
theplaylist.net
‘The School For Good & Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron Keeps Her Magic Streak Going In New Netflix Film Directed By Paul Feig
Do you ever wonder where every great fairytale begins? Coming this fall, the new Netflix film “The School For Good & Evil” from director Paul Feig (“Bridesmaids”) and based on the string of novels by author Soman Chainani tries to answer those questions. The supernatural adventure...
theplaylist.net
Charlie Cox Says ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Be “Truthful” To The Tone Of The Comics With A Bit Of Levity
Boy, oh boy, did film fans have a busy weekend the last few days or what? Not only was it the first weekend for the Toronto International Film Festival and the end of Venice, but we also had Disney’s fan convention, D23, which was headlined by Marvel Studios whipping out previews for a lot of its upcoming slate, including the highly-anticipated series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And with Daredevil, played once again by Charlie Cox, about to show up in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” presumably with a bit of a sense of humor, fans are curious if the grim, gritty DD from the Netflix show is going to carry over to the new series or if the MCU is going to make the hero more silly? Charlie Cox is hinting that it could be a bit of both.
theplaylist.net
The Best Movies to Buy or Stream This Week: ‘Blow Out,’ ‘The Lost City,’ ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,’ And More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brendan Fraser In The Whale: Call Off The Best Actor Race, We Have Our Winner
It’s unusual to call an Oscar race over in September. Foolish, even. There are so many more awards-worthy films still to open between now and the end of the year, and few know the power of the performances that might be found in Damien Chazelle’s roaring, gluttonous Babylon, or the visual memoir that Steven Spielberg delivers in The Fabelmans. And yet, I feel very confident in telling you that no other performance will arrive between now and December that will be moving, touching, heartbreaking, and devastating enough to unseat Brendan Fraser out of the frontrunner position for Best Actor due to his role in The Whale. It’s a sympathetic, painful, and shocking performance from an actor the industry sadly forgot, and I’m telling you, it’s winning an Oscar next year.
theplaylist.net
Netflix Reportedly Thinking About Ditching Binge Releasing For TV Series
Everyone knows that the Netflix release model for TV shows is focused on binge-watching. When the new “Stranger Things” arrives, it’s given to us all at once, with viewers powering through hours of new content in one sitting. This is antithetical to how TV worked in the pre-streaming age, where shows were released on a weekly basis, keeping the conversation going for ages. We’ve even seen Netflix’s biggest competitors embracing the week-to-week model. Now, with stock prices dropping and Netflix attempting to figure out how to become a lot more profitable, it appears the streamer is maybe open to the idea of changing how it releases TV shows.
theplaylist.net
Rian Johnson Says He’ll Keep Making ‘Knives Out’ Films Until Daniel Craig “Blocks Me On His Phone”
This weekend saw the big premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” at the Toronto International Film Festival. And if early reviews are to be believed, it would appear Rian Johnson has yet another major hit (and Oscar contender) coming our way. However, as we see with all franchise film releases, the question looming overhead is always “What’s next?” Well, Rian Johnson wants to keep making ‘Knives Out’ films. At least, until Daniel Craig gets annoyed.
Comments / 0