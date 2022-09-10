ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Explosion in Aurora damages residential building, hospitalizes three

By Julia Cardi
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

An explosion caused structural damage to a residential building in Aurora on Saturday morning and prompted evacuations, the city's Fire Rescue tweeted shortly before 10 a.m.

The fire department asked anyone in the building to evacuate and for people to stay away from the building at 14565 E. Alameda Ave. There is "heavy damage" to the west side of the building and at least three people have been taken to the hospital.

More than 300 people were reported displaced and the Red Cross of the Mile High Area opened an evacuation shelter at Gateway High School at 1300 S. Sable Blvd. The Red Cross will coordinate long-term housing based on need, Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted.

Aurora Fire Rescue is still investigating the origin of the explosion. On Saturday morning, firefighters had mitigated hazards and gotten out of the building to wait for help with utilities control, the department said.

Residents told 9News they heard some "strange noises" before the incident.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Hundreds remain displaced after fiery explosion at Aurora apartments

It's hard to miss the evidence of an explosion at the Parkside Collective apartment complex on E Alameda Avenue in Aurora. The explosion forced the entire complex to be evacuated into the rain on Saturday morning. A day later, the American Red Cross spoke to CBS News Colorado and said all 350 residents were still displaced.Aurora Fire Rescue says over 100 of those people and 25 pets were taken to an emergency center at Gateway High School. That shelter closed Saturday night, and those people were now staying in hotels, thanks to the Red Cross and the apartment's management company."At...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Elderly woman dies in crash Tuesday morning

AURORA, Colo. — An 83-year-old woman was hit by a car Tuesday morning in Aurora. Aurora Police (APD) said she died later at the hospital. The crash happened in the intersection of East Alaska Place and South Worchester Way just after 7 a.m., police said. That location is in the Aurora Hills neighborhood near Clara Brown Entrepreneurial Academy and Wheeling Park.
AURORA, CO
NBC News

Explosion at Colorado apartment building displaces hundreds

An explosion at an Aurora, Colorado, apartment building Saturday forced hundreds of people to flee their homes and left three people injured, according to authorities. The explosion occurred at the building on East Alameda Avenue on Saturday morning, when the Aurora Fire Rescue arrived after reports of smoke coming from the building, the fire department said on Twitter. Upon arrival, the crew "began searching for hazards when an explosion occurred," the department said in the Twitter post.
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
David Heitz

Homeless move into butterfly garden of Aurora wetlands

(Aurora, Colo.) A homeless encampment has formed in the butterfly garden of Jewell wetlands in Aurora. Resident Joyce Bradney told the City Council Monday that men on motorcycles “verbally and physically threatened me” in the butterfly garden. She said she believes they were drug dealers, as they only stayed a short time.
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile High#West Side#Accident#Fire Rescue#The Red Cross#Gateway High School
douglas.co.us

Give your input on the future of Lincoln Avenue

Get a first glimpse at plans to improve Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street during a public meeting later this month at the Lone Tree Arts Center. You can view current project information and provide comments in person from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Lone Tree Arts Center, 10075 Commons St., or watch the presentation online. The presentation will begin at 6 p.m., and the link to join virtually is https://us06web.zoom.us/s/81064517053.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield Town Square development rekindles community debate

With Broomfield City Council set to vote on development guidelines for the Broomfield Town Square project tonight, community members are once again chiming in on whether the long-anticipated project is what’s best for the city and county. Hundreds of Broomfielders have weighed in through online public comments and emails...
BROOMFIELD, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Housing
The Denver Gazette

Funeral for Arvada officer will be held Friday in Lafayette

The second Arvada Police officer to die in 15 months while in the line of duty will be laid to rest this Friday morning at a public service at the Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette, according to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation. Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call at 1:40 a.m. on Sunday morning. The funeral for Gordon Beesley, a 19-year Arvada Police...
ARVADA, CO
David Heitz

Auororans sound off about city’s poor drivers

Several Aurorans expressed frustration last week about aggressive drivers in the city during City Councilmember Juan Marcano’s ward meeting. A constituent asked Marcano whether there will be “Any relief on the terrible, terrible, terrible drivers?” She said she has seen pedestrians nearly get struck by motorists in crosswalks. She frequently sees people turn right from the far-left lane, too, she said, with several motorists turning after the light turns red. “Somebody is going to get hurt again,” the woman said.
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

As Arvada mourns loss, police officers from other cities rally to take calls, patrol streets

The law enforcement community is rallying behind the Arvada Police Department, taking calls and patrolling the streets as the city mourns the death of a 27-year-old police officer killed in the line of duty. Cops from other cities began pitching in to help the department on Sunday, a few hours after Dillon Michael Vakoff, 27, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance call that morning. Officers from Wheat Ridge...
ARVADA, CO
The Denver Gazette

No bond for Arvada police shooting suspect

The man accused of fatally shooting Arvada police Officer Dillon Vakoff will be held in jail without bond, a Jefferson County District Court judge ruled Wednesday. Sonny Almanza, 31, appeared in a Jefferson County courtroom via video chat and stood, both hands holding on tightly to a podium. He was in an orange jail outfit wearing headphones and a blue surgical mask. In a statement, First Judicial District Attorney Alexis...
ARVADA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Metro Denver home buyers getting breathing room

The median single-family housing price in the seven-county Denver area dropped for a fourth straight month, now at $620,000, according to the August Market Trends Housing report from the Colorado Association of Realtors. That median sales price is still 10% higher than a year ago, but well off from spring...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy