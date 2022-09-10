Explosion in Aurora damages residential building, hospitalizes three

An explosion caused structural damage to a residential building in Aurora on Saturday morning and prompted evacuations, the city's Fire Rescue tweeted shortly before 10 a.m.

The fire department asked anyone in the building to evacuate and for people to stay away from the building at 14565 E. Alameda Ave. There is "heavy damage" to the west side of the building and at least three people have been taken to the hospital.

More than 300 people were reported displaced and the Red Cross of the Mile High Area opened an evacuation shelter at Gateway High School at 1300 S. Sable Blvd. The Red Cross will coordinate long-term housing based on need, Aurora Fire Rescue tweeted.

Aurora Fire Rescue is still investigating the origin of the explosion. On Saturday morning, firefighters had mitigated hazards and gotten out of the building to wait for help with utilities control, the department said.

Residents told 9News they heard some "strange noises" before the incident.