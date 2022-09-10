Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Trev Alberts addresses whether additional Nebraska coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost
Trev Alberts made it clear whether or not any coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost Sunday. “Just Coach Frost,” Alberts said during his Sunday afternoon press conference. “Mickey Joseph is the head coach, if he chooses to make some additional changes, we will support those changes as well, but I’m not aware of any he anticipates at this time.”
2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job
It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference
Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery issues statement on Cameo video appearing to target Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Coach football fans have gotten creative with Cameo trolling. Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has now issued a statement on his Cameo video that has gone viral. Cameo is a service that allows people to pay for video messages from celebrities. It’s often used for celebratory occasions, like having a celebrity tape a “happy birthday” message to a big fan.
saturdaytradition.com
FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy
R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
saturdaytradition.com
Primary target for Nebraska's head coaching vacancy revealed, per report
The pressure is on for Trev Alberts and Nebraska after firing head coach Scott Frost. Since 2018, the Huskers were never able to get on track under Frost. He was finally fired Sunday in the middle of his fifth season with the program, and now Nebraska must find the right guy to fill the void.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts explains why he didn't wait to fire Scott Frost
Trev Alberts decided to pull the plug on Scott Frost before his buyout price was lowered. He revealed why he chose to do it now instead of later per FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman. Nebraska would have had to pay Frost a $7.5 million buyout if it waited until Oct....
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
saturdaytradition.com
Josh Pate explains how bad Scott Frost's presence had to be for Nebraska to fire him early
Everyone on planet Earth that follows college football knew it was only a matter of time before Scott Frost was fired. Those who follow close enough are still confused by Nebraska’s timing on the decision. So which is it? The Cornhuskers lost to Georgia Southern Saturday night and Frost...
Why Brent Venables Says Oklahoma Expects Changes, Improvements on O-Line
Tackle Wanya Morris is back, and the OU coach says he hopes to have Robert Congel back on the interior after he was banged up last week.
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith blasts media after season-opening loss
Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons had the division-rival New Orleans Saints where they wanted them in Sunday’s season opener.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll released
A wild Week 2 of college football has come and gone. The Scott Frost tenure in Nebraska is over, Michigan and Ohio State are still sitting at the top of the rankings in the B1G and the Sun Belt is taking down top 10 teams left and right. Well, some...
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska head coaching search: BTN analyst expresses confidence in Husker AD Trev Alberts
Nebraska head coaching search is something that will be dominating the minds of Huskers until a decision is made. A familiar face on the Big Ten Network, Dave Revsine, weighed in on the news. Scott Frost’s tenure with Nebraska has come to an end. Revsine gave his opinion on the...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: Tim Brando says Nebraska needs to forget 'Urban Meyer nonsense'
Nebraska football has been struggling in close games and losing 10-straight to end former head coach Scott Frost’s tenure. Fox Sports broadcaster Tim Brando added his two cents on Twitter regarding the Nebraska coaching search. Saying in part, “Forget this Urban Meyer nonsense. The notion that ya gotta get...
saturdaytradition.com
Orlando Greenlow, 6-foot-5 WR via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment
Orlando Greenlow is a big wide receiver in the class of 2023. On Monday night, he revealed a commitment that will send him to the B1G. He announced his commitment to Tom Allen’s Indiana squad. Greenlow netted an offer from the Hoosiers on Aug. 1 and made an official visit to the program on Sept. 10 during Week 2.
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson weighs in on late decision-making in Denver Broncos loss
Russell Wilson made his season debut – and Denver Broncos debut – in a Monday Night Football return to Seattle. Wilson took the field to a chorus of boos after beginning his career with the Seahawks. That game did not go well for Wilson. He did throw for...
saturdaytradition.com
Peyton Manning was losing his mind over Denver Broncos' late-game decisions in Week 1 loss
In last night’s ‘Monday Night Football’ game, Peyton Manning showed that he is just like the rest of us. During the final minute between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks, the Broncos failed to utilize the clock and Manning had to bring attention to this absurd turn of events while on ESPN2’s ‘Manning Cast’ with his brother Eli.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'
Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
saturdaytradition.com
Karma at its finest: Fans react to Texas A&M yell leaders' comments on Appalachian State
Texas A&M had a rough Saturday afternoon. The Aggies, ranked No. 6 in the nation, got thoroughly humiliated at Kyle Field by goliath killer Appalachian State. No outright shame in that – the Mountaineers have a good football program and are known for one of the biggest upsets in college football history, beating No. 5 Michigan in 2007.
