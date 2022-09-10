ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

saturdaytradition.com

Trev Alberts addresses whether additional Nebraska coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost

Trev Alberts made it clear whether or not any coaches were fired alongside Scott Frost Sunday. “Just Coach Frost,” Alberts said during his Sunday afternoon press conference. “Mickey Joseph is the head coach, if he chooses to make some additional changes, we will support those changes as well, but I’m not aware of any he anticipates at this time.”
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

2 SEC Coaches Named Candidates For Nebraska Job

It's going to take a special candidate to get Nebraska's football program back on track. And according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, a couple of SEC coaches are on the Huskers' watchlist. Among the suggested candidates, Dodd listed: Iowa State's Matt Campbell, interim coach Mickey Joseph, Wisconsin DC Jim...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Ochaun Mathis' 'losing culture' claim during opening press conference

Mickey Joseph is trying to lead Nebraska forward in the post-Scott Frost era, and he’s not putting up with claims of a losing culture for the program. Ochaun Mathis, TCU transfer spoke up on this transition, mentioning how the Huskers need to change their “losing culture.” According to Mathis, a number of players don’t even know what it looks like to win.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Fran McCaffery issues statement on Cameo video appearing to target Iowa OC Brian Ferentz

Coach football fans have gotten creative with Cameo trolling. Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has now issued a statement on his Cameo video that has gone viral. Cameo is a service that allows people to pay for video messages from celebrities. It’s often used for celebratory occasions, like having a celebrity tape a “happy birthday” message to a big fan.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

FOX CFB analyst RJ Young names Top 5 candidates for Nebraska coaching vacancy

R.J. Young is one of the latest people to suggest who should be the next head coach at Nebraska. His list is interesting to say the least. Nebraska fired Scott Frost on Sunday after he lost to Georgia Southern just one day before. Nebraska WR coach Mickey Joseph will be the team’s interim HC until further notice, but will also be considered for the job.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Primary target for Nebraska's head coaching vacancy revealed, per report

The pressure is on for Trev Alberts and Nebraska after firing head coach Scott Frost. Since 2018, the Huskers were never able to get on track under Frost. He was finally fired Sunday in the middle of his fifth season with the program, and now Nebraska must find the right guy to fill the void.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season

Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
AMES, IA
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022

Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
saturdaytradition.com

Orlando Greenlow, 6-foot-5 WR via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment

Orlando Greenlow is a big wide receiver in the class of 2023. On Monday night, he revealed a commitment that will send him to the B1G. He announced his commitment to Tom Allen’s Indiana squad. Greenlow netted an offer from the Hoosiers on Aug. 1 and made an official visit to the program on Sept. 10 during Week 2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'

Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
TOLEDO, OH

