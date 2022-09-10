Colin Simmons found himself with an offer from a B1G powerhouse on Monday night. He is an edge rusher from Duncanville, Texas. Ohio State is the latest B1G team to offer Simmons. Simmons is a 5-star edge rusher from the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 2 EDGE, and the No. 2 recruit from Texas.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO