saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State makes top group for 4-star OT, top-60 2024 prospect
Ohio State is one of the top contenders for an elite offensive tackle out of South Carolina. Kam Pringle, from Dorchester, South Carolina, named his top 10 teams on Tuesday. Ohio State is the only B1G team to make the top group. OSU is joined by Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Georgia,...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses Ohio State's first 2 games of 2022: 'I wouldn't say I'm pleased'
The Ohio State Buckeyes will press on to their third consecutive home game in a five-game homestand in Week 3. With two wins under the Buckeyes’ belt, they will try to keep the momentum rolling against Toledo this coming Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Head coach Ryan...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day talks matchup with Toledo in Week 3: 'They certainly gave Notre Dame all they could handle'
Ryan Day and Ohio State are 2-0 following the win against Arkansas State. His focus is now on Toledo, and he’s taking them very seriously. Ohio State beat Arkansas State 45-12, partially thanks to the game Marvin Harrison Jr. had. Harrison had 184 yards receiving with 3 touchdowns. Toledo gave Notre Dame a good game last season, and almost pulled off the upset losing 32-29.
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Allar, Penn State QB, speaks on his performance against Ohio
Penn State improved to 2-0 on Saturday as they had a masterful performance defeating Ohio 46-10. The rout was on, and many players got to play for the Nittany Lions. Backup quarterback and freshman Drew Allar had a nice day for the Lions. Allar was 6-for-8 passing for 88 yards...
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Simmons, 5-star EDGE, gets offer from B1G program
Colin Simmons found himself with an offer from a B1G powerhouse on Monday night. He is an edge rusher from Duncanville, Texas. Ohio State is the latest B1G team to offer Simmons. Simmons is a 5-star edge rusher from the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite. He is the No. 2 EDGE, and the No. 2 recruit from Texas.
