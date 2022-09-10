ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Daily Mail

Social media star Hasbulla Magomedov signs stunning five-year contract with UFC just as rivalry with MMA superstar Conor McGregor is heating up... but Dana White plans to use Russian for media and appearances with 'no fights yet'

Social media superstar Hasbulla Magomedov has signed a five-year contract with the UFC as the sport's President Dana White brings the Russian on-board. Magomedov has been a prominent ringside figure at the octagon and has established close ties with White and also former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok celebrity,...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Anderson Silva: I'm 'definitely not' risking reputation in Jake Paul boxing match

LOS ANGELES – Anderson Silva returns to the ring next month, and his opponent is not your traditional fighter. The former longtime UFC middleweight champion is scheduled to take on YouTube star Jake Paul in an 187-pound boxing match on Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Paul has now been boxing for several years and has compiled a record of 5-0 – with three of those wins coming over MMA champions in Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
Reality Tea

Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
bjpenndotcom

Daniel Cormier praises Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev the “hard questions” in post-fight interview at UFC 279

Daniel Cormier has praised Joe Rogan for asking Khamzat Chimaev some tough questions in his post-fight interview over the weekend. At UFC 279 on Saturday night, Khamzat Chimaev submitted Kevin Holland to maintain his unbeaten record in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, it wasn’t without controversy, given that Chimaev was originally supposed to take on Nate Diaz in the main event of the evening.
Bloody Elbow

The Level Change Podcast 191: UFC 279 recap, Jake Paul responds to Diaz’ win

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.
