Final ‘Andor’ Trailer: Diego Luna Stars In Tony Gilroy’s New Dramatic ‘Rogue One’ Rebels Origin Tale

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘The Visitor’ Trailer: Finn Jones Stars In Blumhouse’s New Psychological Horror
What do you get when you cross creepy paintings and suspicious town folk? The answer is Blumhouse’s “The Visitor.” Between a deal with EPIX and Blumhouse Television, the studio will be creating eight films set for streaming, one of these being “The Visitor.”. From director Justin...
theplaylist.net
‘Entergalactic’ Trailer: Kid Cudi & Kenya Barris Combine Forces For An Immersive Explosion Of Art & Music In New Animated Series
When you hear the premise of “Entergalactic,” the new animated series coming to Netflix, it might not elicit much excitement. It’s a show about a young guy trying to balance love and success while living in New York City. But, as the trailer for the series shows, “Entergalactic” is much, much more than just a clichéd premise.
theplaylist.net
Charlie Cox Says ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Be “Truthful” To The Tone Of The Comics With A Bit Of Levity
Boy, oh boy, did film fans have a busy weekend the last few days or what? Not only was it the first weekend for the Toronto International Film Festival and the end of Venice, but we also had Disney’s fan convention, D23, which was headlined by Marvel Studios whipping out previews for a lot of its upcoming slate, including the highly-anticipated series, “Daredevil: Born Again.” And with Daredevil, played once again by Charlie Cox, about to show up in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law,” presumably with a bit of a sense of humor, fans are curious if the grim, gritty DD from the Netflix show is going to carry over to the new series or if the MCU is going to make the hero more silly? Charlie Cox is hinting that it could be a bit of both.
theplaylist.net
‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Review: Netflix Adaptation Is A Chilling Piece Of Anti-War Filmmaking [TIFF]
Adapted from Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same name, Edward Berger’s take on “All Quiet On The Western Front” is a chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking with a star-making turn from Felix Kammerer in the lead role of young Paul Bäumer, who learns the hard way that war is hell.
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘The White Lotus’ Wins Emmy For Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Those looking for upsets at the 74th Emmy Awards will have to look somewhere other than the Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series category. As expected, frontrunner “The White Lotus” topped a crowded field of limited and anthology shows, besting “Dopesick,” “Inventing Anna,” “Pam & Tommy,” and “The Dropout” to bring home the Emmy.
theplaylist.net
‘Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday’ Trailer: Scott Adkins Returns In An Action-Packed Sequel Bonanza Promising Gunfire & Gags
“A hitman’s job is never done:” is the tagline from the trailer for the forthcoming action-comedy movie “Accident Man: Hitman’s Holiday,” which follows Mike Fallon (AKA The Accident Man) (played by Scott Adkins) as he tries to “top the best assassins in the world, protect the ungrateful son of a mafia boss, save the life of his only friend and rekindle his relationship with his maniacal father figure.” Of course, The Accident Man will accomplish all of this during a run time of 96 minutes. If, by any chance, the preceding plot doesn’t pique your interest, the trailer also promises to feature a killer clown by the name of Poco the Killer Clown, whose weapon of choice seems to be a big hammer.
theplaylist.net
‘A Friend Of The Family’ Trailer: Peacock’s New True Crime Series Based On The Broberg Family Kidnappings
“A Friend of the Family” showrunner and executive producer Nick Antosca is no stranger to the gritty world of true crime, having previously been a writer for the Hulu series “The Act.” Antosca’s latest project comes in the form of a web series based upon the popular 80’s horror franchise “Chucky” and is currently in its second season.
theplaylist.net
‘Alice, Darling’ Review: Phenomenal Anna Kendrick-Led Drama Explores The Tolls of Emotional Abuse [TIFF]
Intimate partner violence can take on many forms. Physical, sexual, emotional, psychological. Once caught up in the cycle many women are made to feel such shame that they cannot even share their experiences with those closest to them. It’s in the midst of this spiral of shame that we meet the titular Alice (Anna Kendrick, “Pitch Perfect”) in “Alice, Darling”. Written by Alanna Francis and directed by Mary Nighy (“Industry”), the drama takes a stark look at the physical and psychological toll that emotional abuse can take on a person.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘North of Normal’ Review: True Off-The-Grid Story Is Captivating & Well-Acted [TIFF]
They headed north to the wilderness in the 1970s, when Michelle (Sarah Gadon) was 15 and pregnant with Cea, “because if there was one thing Papa Dick was sure of, it was that the wilderness would solve all their problems.” They ended up in the Kootenay Plains, up in Alberta, where “Papa Dick” (Robert Carlyle) headed up a commune that sounds an awful lot like a cult.
theplaylist.net
‘A Jazzman’s Blues’: Tyler Perry Talks Departing From Comedy For His New Drama About Forbidden Love
Tyler Perry’s 23rd film, “A Jazzman’s Blues,” is a major departure for the seasoned director known for comedies and farces that are sometimes extremely broad. For “A Jazzman’s Blue,” the prolific filmmaker does a 180 into drama and romance. The story is set in Jim Crowe’s South and revolves around a forbidden love story about two star-crossed lovers.. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, prior to which the director and stars, Solea Pfeiffer and Joshua Boone, sat down for an interview to discuss themes like colorism as a cousin of racism and how the experience of making the film changed them.
theplaylist.net
‘Babylon’ Trailer: Damien Chazelle Revives Jazz-Age Hollywood With Brad Pitt, Margo Robbie & Wild Debauchery
Though it feels like an ice age has come and gone, it wasn’t so long ago that writer/director Damien Chazelle became Hollywood’s golden boy. After making a name for himself with 2014’s “Whiplash,” Chazelle solidified his reputation as Tinseltown’s favorite young filmmaker with the 2016 megahit musical “La La Land,” which earned nearly $450 million at the box office and a record-tying fourteen Oscar nominations. Now, at the ripe age of 37 years old, Chazelle has put the final touches on his most ambitious project yet.
theplaylist.net
‘Succession’ Wins Emmy For Outstanding Drama Series
When you’re nominated for 25 different awards in the 74th Emmy Awards, odds are you are going to go home with a little bit of hardware. But when you’re a show like “Succession,” the question isn’t whether you’ll win, it’s how much you’ll take home at the end of the evening. Well, scratch the big one off the list—to the surprise of almost no one, “Succession” was awarded the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theplaylist.net
‘My Policeman’ Review: Harry Styles Stars In Poignant Romance For Three [TIFF]
TORONTO – There is something overly familiar about Michael Grandage’s “My Policeman.” Considering the lack of LGBTQ+ representation in media over the decades, tales of closeted gay men and their troubles are not exactly new. And stories about gay men who marry women to protect themselves from public persecution? Well, that’s a tale as old as time. But when the credits roll, something about this adaptation of Bethan Roberts’ novel of the same name seems to resonate in ways you wouldn’t initially expect.
theplaylist.net
‘Corsage’ Trailer: Vicky Krieps Is An Austrian Empress In Marie Kreutzer’s Award-Winning Drama
While she might not have the same A-list status in the US as someone like Jennifer Lawrence, Vicky Krieps is easily one of the best actors working today. After her breakout role in Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Phantom Thread,” Krieps has been one of the most consistent performers, delivering one astounding performance after another. So, it means a lot when reviews for “Corsage” started to say that it might be Krieps’ best role yet.
theplaylist.net
Netflix Had A Down Year At The Emmys But It’s Not Time To Panic
Sports fans have sports teams; television fans have streaming platforms. While much of the focus leading up to the 74th Emmy Awards has been centered on first-time nominees like “The White Lotus” or returning champions like “Succession,” the inside-baseball narratives centered on platforms like HBO Max and Netflix. With the latter slipping behind HBO in overall nominations—dropping from 129 in 2021 to 105 this year—the stage was set for a reshuffling of sorts of the television landscape.
theplaylist.net
Shawn Levy Has Talked With Ryan Reynolds About A ‘Stranger Things’/’Deadpool’ Crossover
When you look at the biggest franchises on TV and film, you wouldn’t be wrong to say that TV is dominated by “Stranger Things” and film is dominated by Marvel Studios. In the middle of both of those worlds rests filmmaker Shawn Levy, who is one of the producers of “Stranger Things” and the director of the upcoming “Deadpool 3.” And, apparently, the filmmaker is taking notes and trying to figure out how to bring those two worlds together.
theplaylist.net
The Best Movies to Buy or Stream This Week: ‘Blow Out,’ ‘The Lost City,’ ‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair,’ And More
Every Tuesday, discriminating viewers are confronted with a flurry of choices: new releases on disc and on demand, vintage and original movies on any number of streaming platforms, catalogue titles making a splash on Blu-ray or 4K. This twice-monthly column sifts through all of those choices to pluck out the movies most worth your time, no matter how you’re watching.
theplaylist.net
2022 Emmy Awards: Live Winners Announced As They Happen
Television’s biggest night is here as the 74th Emmy Awards will be unveiled tonight in downtown Los Angeles, hosted by “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson, and airing live on NBC and streaming on Peacock. In what has been another extraordinary year for television, tonight’s festivities mark some of the biggest competition in years for the Emmys, as many old and new favorites across the drama and comedy categories collide for results that could spread the wealth of winners across multiple shows, as opposed to last year with the domination of Netflix’s “The Crown” and AppleTV+’s “Ted Lasso.”
theplaylist.net
‘Baby Ruby’ Review: Noémie Merlant Shines In This Postpartum Psychological Horror [TIFF]
Motherhood is scary as hell. The exhaustion, the changes in the body, the responsibility for an entirely new life; all take a heavy toll on new mothers. It also makes the experience rife for exploration through the genre machinations of psychological and body horror. With her feature film debut, “Baby Ruby,” playwright Bess Wohl uses both genres to explore postpartum depression.
theplaylist.net
‘Allelujah’ Review: Not Enough Judi Dench In This Hospital Drama Searching For Urgency [TIFF]
TORONTO – Sometimes films with the best intentions just doesn’t come together. A great cast, a notable filmmaker, and fine source material don’t always coalesce. That’s certainly the case with Richard Eyre’s “Allelujah,” which debuted at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival this weekend.
Comments / 0